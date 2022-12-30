ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

lincolnparishjournal.com

Remembering Ruby Jane Pipes

Funeral services for Mrs. Ruby Jane Pipes, age 96 of Choudrant, LA will be held at 2:00 PM, January 3, 2023 at Longstraw Baptist Church in Choudrant with Rev. Larry Emory officiating. Burial will follow in the Longstraw Cemetery in Choudrant under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston, LA.
CHOUDRANT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

American Mattress Outlet opens today in Ruston

Ruston is getting a new mattress business. Robby Compton, who has owned and operated American Mattress Outlet in West Monroe since 2017, is opening a store in Lincoln Parish. The new store is located at 208 West Alabama Avenue. Store hours will be Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m....
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Weekly events

Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Tuesday, Jan. 3. 10 a.m.: Storytime at Lincoln Parish...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Police investigating vandalism of Louisiana Tech Engineering building

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech Police Department is investigating the Integrated Engineering and Science Building vandalism that occurred on Dec. 31, 2022. Tech Police say they believe a firearm was used to cause damage to the building. Several of the building’s windows were destroyed. This is an ongoing...
RUSTON, LA
KTBS

Gator found on Natchitoches roadway

CLOUTIERVILLE, La. - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's deputies discovered an alligator in the road on La. Hwy 1 Monday afternoon just north of Cloutierville. The alligator was safely removed with the help of a motorist who stopped to lend a hand. It then proceeded to slowly walk towards a nearby pond.
CLOUTIERVILLE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Teacher Feature: Kim Robison uses world experience in classroom

Kimberly Robison teaches second and third grade math and science at Dubach Elementary where she was recently chosen Teacher of the Year. Robison has taught in California, Arizona and overseas. This is her fifth year in Lincoln Parish, and receiving such an award is a first for her. “It’s a...
DUBACH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

New year, new regime in Grambling

The city of Grambling brings in a new year with a new regime in its civil governance. On New Year’s Day at Grambling University’s Black and Gold Room, more space and chairs were added to the already fully packed venue, to accommodate hundreds of supportive residents, as they convened to witness the inauguration of Mayor-elect Alvin Bradley and the new city council members: John Brown Jr., Kathy-Giles, Jerry Lewis, DeVaria Hudson Ponton and Delores Wilkinson-Smith.
GRAMBLING, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Elderly Louisiana Man Dies in House Fire Caused by Burning Books and Branches to Keep Warm

Elderly Louisiana Man Dies in House Fire Caused by Burning Books and Branches to Keep Warm. West Monroe, Louisiana – An 80-year-old man in West Monroe, Louisiana died on December 28 after suffering injuries in a house fire on Christmas night. The fire is believed to have started when the victim was burning books and branches inside metal containers in the living room for heat.
WEST MONROE, LA
Natchitoches Times

Pastor voices goodwill message amid change

The United Methodist Church, one of the largest U.S. denominations, will see an exodus of 58 Louisiana congregations Dec. 31. While the exiting congregations represent a small fraction of the more than 400 United Methodist Churches in Louisiana, the number has garnered attention. Pastor Gary Willis of First United Methodist...
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

1st baby born in 2023 at Minden Medical Center has Mom with same birthday

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two birthdays are being celebrated at Minden Medical Center on the first day of the new year: little Braylon Alexander is officially listed as the first baby born at MMC in 2023, but Braylon is not the only member of his immediate family with a birthday on the 1st day of January.
MINDEN, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston Regional Specialty Hospital offers wide-range of services

Ruston Regional Specialty Hospital and Rehabilitation Hospital. Ruston Regional Specialty Hospital and Rehabilitation Hospital is a multi-faceted health facility in our community that specializes in the treatment of a wide-range of health issues. Certified by the Joint Commission, a national accredited agency, Ruston Regional Specialty Hospital provides a continuation of...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Severe weather damages Union County homes, buildings

UNION COUNTY, Ar. (KNOE) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office says that residents believe a possible small tornado has hit Union County. UCSO is looking to verify the possibility of a tornado. No reports of injuries have been reported, but there has been structural damage. UCSO says storage buildings...
UNION COUNTY, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish hit-and-run crash claims the life of Monroe man

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred just after 7:00 AM on Saturday, December 31, 2022, on U.S. Highway 165, just north of U.S. Highway 165 Business. Corkey Williams, 39, was killed as a result of this crash. During the initial investigation, it was determined that […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested following the death of an infant in Winnfield. Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant on Louisiana Street. The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center...
WINNFIELD, LA
KSLA

Porch pirate caught on camera in Haughton, victim speaks out

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier Parish family was alarmed to discover what they captured on their doorbell camera, which was a porch pirate, stealing a package by their front door just days after Christmas. Marcus Alonzo said the video showed a man stealing a package from his family’s home...
HAUGHTON, LA

