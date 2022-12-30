Read full article on original website
2022 Stark Traffic Fatality Count: 29
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County ends 2022 with 29 traffic deaths, ten fewer than the year before. There were 28 fatal crashes, down from 33 in 2021. But the Stark Sheriff’s Safe Communities Coalition says we should not consider that the start of a downward trend.
Akron PD ask for help in pedestrian hit-skip crash
Akron police are asking the public for help to identify the driver who allegedly hit a pedestrian on Tuesday morning in the area of East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue southbound at North Main Street, then drove away.
New Year’s Eve crash on I-76 kills man, 26, in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — A 26-year-old man was killed Saturday on Interstate 76 when he reportedly lost control of his car and hit a bridge support, police say. The crash occurred at about 2:42 p.m. Saturday on I-76 east near the exit to Kenmore Boulevard. The victim was driving a Ford Fiesta when the car lost control and went off the right side of the highway, police say.
Massillon Woman Facing 6th OVI Charge
BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 52-year-old woman who most recently had a Massillon address was picked up for her sixth OVI over the weekend. Her fifth such violation since 2019, according to court records. Lillian Auble was picked up by state troopers on Northbound I-77...
CPD Continues Working on Motorcycle Crash Mystery
An accident involving a motorcycle kept Canton police busy and tied up traffic Friday night on I-77 Southbound after the Belden Village exits. Police say they located the motorcycle that had been in an accident, but there were no people or other vehicles at the scene. But through their investigation,...
Year Ends In Akron With 2 Homicides, Young Child Also Shot
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of homicides to end the year in Akron. Saturday evening, a 38-year-old woman was shot dead in an apartment on Brittain Road. A 5-year-old girl suffered injuries in the same incident. Her injuries are not considered life threatening. And a...
Drivers Ticketed by Cleveland’s Traffic Cameras Not Entitled to Refund
Cleveland does not have to refund $4.1 million to motorists who paid fines under a now-defunct traffic camera program used to catch red-light and speeding violators, the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled today. A divided Supreme Court ruled that once drivers paid the fines and did not contest the tickets...
Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents of a Canton home suffered what the city’s fire department terms “substantial” burn injuries in a fire Sunday morning. Three men were in the home in 1200 block of 24th Street NE between Gibbs and Rowland Avenues,...
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a man wanted for drug dealing in the Cleveland area. According to the U.S. Marshals, Robby Nelson, 35, is described as a white man, 5′10″ and weighing about 210 pounds. Anyone with information is...
Newton Falls Police Department officially disbands
The Trumbull County Sheriff's Department now takes over policing of the city. This has been a controversial issue in the Newton Falls community.
Akron PD: Officers who removed Jayland Walker signs did nothing wrong
City police officers seen on video removing "Justice for Jayland" signs from a utility pole "violated no policy, procedure, or law," Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said in a statement Friday.
Gas station shooting turns deadly on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting at a Valero gas station turned into a homicide investigation on Cleveland’s East Side as one died and two others were hurt, officials confirmed. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Jan. 1 at 6206 Woodland Ave. Cleveland EMS said one victim was...
Canton Man Killed in I-77 Crash Near Bolivar
LAWRENCE TWP., TUSCARAWAS CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man whose car had broken down on Southbound I-77 near the Bolivar exit around midnight Thursday night was killed. He was struck from behind by another vehicle. The unnamed 38-year-old victim was parked along the right shoulder...
Power restored to thousands in Summit County
Power is restored to thousands of FirstEnergy customers in Summit County Tuesday morning.
Akron police search for credit card theft suspect
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man stole an elderly woman’s credit cards from her purse and then used the credit cards at several other stores, said Akron police. The theft happened in December at the Acme Fresh Market in the 1800 block of W. Market St. Akron police said...
Crash delays traffic on I-77 southbound in Stark County
Traffic is backed up after a crash on I-77 southbound in Stark County Friday night. I-77 southbound is closed beyond Everhard Road/Whipple Avenue because of the crash.
Akron apartment fire kills 1, displaces more on NYE
A deadly fire raged through a part of an Akron apartment building on New Year's Eve.
VIRUS UPDATE: Numbers Down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A drop in new, reported coronavirus cases in Ohio as of last week’s report. There were just over 13,000 new cases reported, 193 from Stark County. But the CDC still has all area counties at Medium level for spread of the...
