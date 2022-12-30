Read full article on original website
How to enable or disable Forward button in Microsoft Edge
If you want to enable the Forward button in Microsoft Edge, here is how you can do that. By default, you need to click on the link again to open a closed page. However, if you enable the Forward button, you can click on it to go forward in the Edge browser. It appears next to the back button in the Microsoft Edge browser.
How to Enable Energy Recommendations Settings page in Windows 11
Microsoft introduced Energy Recommendations feature for Windows 11 PCs with its Insider Build update. If you are wondering how to get it on your regular stable builds, this guide will help you get it. Let’s see how to enable the Energy Recommendations settings page in Windows 11. What is...
YouTube AutoPlay not Working – Quick Fixes
YouTube has been improving its features with time after studying user feedback. One such feature is YouTube AutoPlay. You must have noticed that YouTube videos play on their own as soon as you open them. However, if you try opening a YouTube video on another tab, it reads AutoPlay blocked. If you wish to fix YouTube AutoPlay not working issue, then please read through this article for the resolutions.
How to move Bookmarks from one User Account to another in Edge
Microsoft Edge is one of the most powerful web browsers. It is also loaded with some unique features that are not available in other web browsers. Like Google Chrome, you can create multiple profiles in Microsoft Edge. The feature to create multiple user profiles is useful if there is more than one user of a particular web browser. Sometimes, a user profile in a web browser gets corrupted. In this case, we have to create another user profile for ourselves. In this article, we will show you how to move Bookmarks from one User Account to another in Microsoft Edge.
Best free Photo Frame Maker software for Windows 11/10
In this article, we have listed some best free Photo Frame Maker software for Windows 11/10 users. If you want to customize your photos by decorating them with different frames, these free tools will be beneficial for you. You can also use these free software to frame photos for different occasions, like birthdays, Christmas, etc.
Fix COD Warzone 2 Dev Error 6345 on Windows PC
This post features solutions to fix COD Warzone 2 Dev Error 6345. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is a free-to-play battle royale video game developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision. The game was recently released for Microsoft Windows. But many users have been complaining about the COD Warzone 2 Dev Error 6345. The complete error message reads:
Installation stopped error when installing games on Xbox
Are you encountering the “Installation stopped” error on your Xbox One or Xbox Series S/X console? As per multiple user reports, a lot of Xbox console users have complained of getting this error when trying to install a game on their console. The game installation terminates abruptly with an “Installation stopped” error message and the game just doesn’t install.
Enable RDP for multiple users on Windows 11
You can establish multiple remote desktop connections at the same time on a Windows system however this feature is restricted by license. It prevents you from creating a Terminal RDP server. If you need this service, you have to buy a Windows Server license, RDS CALS, and Remote Desktop Session Host (RDSH) should be installed on your computer. If you want a free alternative you can use RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) to create multiple Connections. In this article, we will discuss how you can enable RDP for multiple users on your Windows 11 computer.
What are File Extensions and why are they important?
Every day we work with a lot of files on our Windows computers. A file is a container that is used to store information or data. Today, there are a lot of files used to store different kinds of data. That’s why different programs or software are required to open or edit the files. For example, if you want to open or edit a Portable Document Format, you need software that supports the PDF file format, if you want to open or edit a media file, you need a program that supports that type of file, etc. It is the file extension that makes one file different from another file. In this article, we will see what are File Extensions and why are they important.
An unexpected error has occurred – NETGE-1000 error
While signing into the Spectrum account on the app or website, some users received the An unexpected error has occurred NETGE-1000 message. In this article, we will see how to fix this error on Spectrum. One possible cause of this error message is the Spectrum server issue. The fixes provided in this article will help you irrespective of the cause of the problem.
How to change AirPods Pro volume with swipe control: Tips on finger placement and more
AirPods Pro 2 feature a range of great upgrades over the original and one of the simple but valuable additions is the ability to swipe on the earbuds to control volume. However, the capability can be a bit unintuitive at first. Here’s how to change AirPods Pro volume with swipe control including some tips on finger placement.
Your device does not support Minecraft Realms
On your Xbox console, you may see the message Your device does not support Minecraft Realms when you try to start a Realm or join your friend’s Realm even with an invite to join. This post offers the most applicable fixes to the issue on your console. Affected console...
You cannot play on Realms error in Minecraft
When you attempt to create or join a Realm in Minecraft Bedrock or Java edition for Windows 11/10 PC or in Minecraft edition for Xbox, you may get the permissions prompt stating You cannot play on Realms because of how your Microsoft/Xbox Live account is set up. In this post, we offer the most suitable solutions affected gamers can apply to resolve the issue.
How to move and align Tables in Google Docs
Google Docs makes it possible for users to create tables, but did you know the option is there to move them as well? Not everyone knows this, but it is doable. In this post we will show you how to move a table, or center or align a table, in Google Docs.
How to delete a Page in Google Docs
In this post, we will help you how to delete a Page in Google Docs. When we create a document in Google Docs, sometimes, a little content is added to the last page. This adds an extra page to the Google Docs document. If we need to delete that page, we have to delete the content on that page. But there is a helpful trick to delete a page in Google Docs without deleting the content of that page. For this, you need to modify the Formatting. We have covered step-by-step instructions for that.
Fix Processing abandoned, The video could not be processed YouTube error
YouTube is the top platform for video sharing and viewing. However, many YouTube video creators have reported encountering errors while trying to upload videos on their channels. One such error is the error code Processing abandoned, The video could not be processed. If you encounter this error code, then please read through this article for the resolutions.
Fix We couldn’t stream from your console error on Xbox One
Using the Xbox Console Companion app, you can stream your games from your Xbox One console to your PC. Just turn on streaming on your Xbox One console and connect your PC to the console, and you are ready to go. But for some users, the streaming is not working as expected. They receive the error We couldn’t stream from your console error whenever they stream their games using the Xbox Console Companion app. This article shows some suggestions that will help you fix this issue. The complete error message is:
Your graphics card does not support DirectX 11 features
While launching a video game on Windows 11/10 computer, some users received the error message that says “Your graphics card does not support DirectX 11 features.” DirectX is a set of components that allows software to work directly with your audio and video hardware. The games that require this feature will not run if the graphics card does not support DirectX 11. If you experience the same error message while launching a video game, the solutions provided in this article will help you.
Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's iPad 9th Generation is $30 off at Amazon this first week in January. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip below $300, today is the day — with the standard 64GB WiFi model in Silver available at the reduced price.
Dynamic IP address vs Static IP address: Which is more secure?
It is possible for hackers to trick you by using IP snooping, but you can get protection with a Dynamic IP address or a Static IP address. The question is, which one is better? This is not an easy question to answer, but we are going to do our best to explain what needs to be done. Here’s the thing, every device you have that is connected to the internet has its own IP address. For those who aren’t aware, an IP address is a unique string of numbers that makes it possible to tell one machine apart from another.
