Every day we work with a lot of files on our Windows computers. A file is a container that is used to store information or data. Today, there are a lot of files used to store different kinds of data. That’s why different programs or software are required to open or edit the files. For example, if you want to open or edit a Portable Document Format, you need software that supports the PDF file format, if you want to open or edit a media file, you need a program that supports that type of file, etc. It is the file extension that makes one file different from another file. In this article, we will see what are File Extensions and why are they important.

20 HOURS AGO