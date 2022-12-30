Read full article on original website
Related
The Windows Club
How to enable or disable Forward button in Microsoft Edge
If you want to enable the Forward button in Microsoft Edge, here is how you can do that. By default, you need to click on the link again to open a closed page. However, if you enable the Forward button, you can click on it to go forward in the Edge browser. It appears next to the back button in the Microsoft Edge browser.
The Windows Club
Fix COD Warzone 2 Dev Error 6345 on Windows PC
This post features solutions to fix COD Warzone 2 Dev Error 6345. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is a free-to-play battle royale video game developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision. The game was recently released for Microsoft Windows. But many users have been complaining about the COD Warzone 2 Dev Error 6345. The complete error message reads:
The Windows Club
World of Warships Voice Chat not working [Fixed]
If your World of Warships voice chat is not working on your Windows 11/10 PC then this post will be able to help you fix the issue. World of Warships is a free-to-play naval warfare online multiplayer game. The game has been developed, produced, and published by Wargaming. But recently, many users have complained about World of Warships voice chat not working. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to eliminate this issue.
The Windows Club
Fix 0x8A150006 Microsoft Store Error the right way
Some users are complaining about not being able to install any app and encountering Microsoft Store Error 0x8A150006. They either see the error when trying to install the game that needs administrative approval or User Account Control prompt confirmation. Following are some of the error messages users see:. Something unexpected...
The Windows Club
How to fix NVIDIA GPU Error Code 45?
This post features solutions to fix NVIDIA GPU Error Code 45. NVIDIA is a global leader known for designing high-quality GPUs. These can be used for various purposes, including gaming, cryptocurrency mining, and professional applications. Recently some users have been complaining about seeing the NVIDIA GPU Error Code 45 in the Device Manager. The complete error message reads:
The Windows Club
YouTube AutoPlay not Working – Quick Fixes
YouTube has been improving its features with time after studying user feedback. One such feature is YouTube AutoPlay. You must have noticed that YouTube videos play on their own as soon as you open them. However, if you try opening a YouTube video on another tab, it reads AutoPlay blocked. If you wish to fix YouTube AutoPlay not working issue, then please read through this article for the resolutions.
The Windows Club
Best free Photo Frame Maker software for Windows 11/10
In this article, we have listed some best free Photo Frame Maker software for Windows 11/10 users. If you want to customize your photos by decorating them with different frames, these free tools will be beneficial for you. You can also use these free software to frame photos for different occasions, like birthdays, Christmas, etc.
The Windows Club
How to move Bookmarks from one User Account to another in Edge
Microsoft Edge is one of the most powerful web browsers. It is also loaded with some unique features that are not available in other web browsers. Like Google Chrome, you can create multiple profiles in Microsoft Edge. The feature to create multiple user profiles is useful if there is more than one user of a particular web browser. Sometimes, a user profile in a web browser gets corrupted. In this case, we have to create another user profile for ourselves. In this article, we will show you how to move Bookmarks from one User Account to another in Microsoft Edge.
The Windows Club
Error 10013, An attempt was made to access a socket in a way forbidden by its access permissions
Some users say that when they run the ipconfig/renew or some other IP command to repair network connection they encounter Error: 1013, An attempt was made to access a socket in a way forbidden by its access permission. The issue is usually caused when either a port is blocked or is used for two jobs at the same time. Also, there is a high chance that a third-party antivirus is blocking the connection and not allowing you to release IP. In this post, we are going to talk about this issue and see what you can do to resolve the issue.
The Windows Club
Google Docs encountered an error [Fixed]
Errors faced in the Google Workspace suite are not uncommon, and they can be very cumbersome at times. A frequently faced issue with Google Docs is a prompt saying “Google Docs encountered an error. Please try reloading this page, or coming back to it in a few minutes.” This error essentially prevents the user from further working in Google Docs until it is rectified. Today, we will look at a few solutions you can implement to fix the issue.
The Windows Club
How to Enable Energy Recommendations Settings page in Windows 11
Microsoft introduced Energy Recommendations feature for Windows 11 PCs with its Insider Build update. If you are wondering how to get it on your regular stable builds, this guide will help you get it. Let’s see how to enable the Energy Recommendations settings page in Windows 11. What is...
The Windows Club
What are File Extensions and why are they important?
Every day we work with a lot of files on our Windows computers. A file is a container that is used to store information or data. Today, there are a lot of files used to store different kinds of data. That’s why different programs or software are required to open or edit the files. For example, if you want to open or edit a Portable Document Format, you need software that supports the PDF file format, if you want to open or edit a media file, you need a program that supports that type of file, etc. It is the file extension that makes one file different from another file. In this article, we will see what are File Extensions and why are they important.
The Windows Club
Your graphics card does not support DirectX 11 features
While launching a video game on Windows 11/10 computer, some users received the error message that says “Your graphics card does not support DirectX 11 features.” DirectX is a set of components that allows software to work directly with your audio and video hardware. The games that require this feature will not run if the graphics card does not support DirectX 11. If you experience the same error message while launching a video game, the solutions provided in this article will help you.
The Windows Club
NVIDIA GeForce Experience is stuck on Preparing to install
NVIDIA is one of the biggest names in the Graphics card industry, probably, even the biggest. However, popularity doesn’t guarantee that your app will have no bugs or issues, it has been noted that NVIDIA GeForce is facing issues when trying to install drivers. According to victims, when trying to install the browser or update the same using NVIDIA GeForce, the installation process stuck on Preparing. In this post, we will see what you can do if NVIDIA GeForce Experience is stuck on Preparing to install.
The Windows Club
Fix BthA2DP.sys Blue Screen in Windows 11/10
A Blue Screen of Death error could be the worst headache for Windows users. However, if we target the cause of the BSoD error and troubleshoot accordingly, it can be easy to fix. Many users have reported the Blue Screen of Death error mentioning the BthA2DP.sys file as the cause. If you encounter the BthA2DP.sys BSoD error on your Windows system, please read through this article for the resolutions.
The Windows Club
How to clear NVIDIA, AMD, or AutoCAD Graphics Cache in Windows systems
Caches, which improve CPU performance significantly, are introduced to GPUs to improve application or game performance even further. Although cache over time takes up a considerable amount of storage space on your drive, its primary function is to improve performance — but sometimes things don’t work quite right with your graphics-intensive apps, or games — and for that, or some other reason, you may want to clear the NVIDIA, AMD, or AutoCAD graphics cache — in this post, we will show you how to perform the task.
The Windows Club
You cannot play on Realms error in Minecraft
When you attempt to create or join a Realm in Minecraft Bedrock or Java edition for Windows 11/10 PC or in Minecraft edition for Xbox, you may get the permissions prompt stating You cannot play on Realms because of how your Microsoft/Xbox Live account is set up. In this post, we offer the most suitable solutions affected gamers can apply to resolve the issue.
The Windows Club
Enable RDP for multiple users on Windows 11
You can establish multiple remote desktop connections at the same time on a Windows system however this feature is restricted by license. It prevents you from creating a Terminal RDP server. If you need this service, you have to buy a Windows Server license, RDS CALS, and Remote Desktop Session Host (RDSH) should be installed on your computer. If you want a free alternative you can use RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) to create multiple Connections. In this article, we will discuss how you can enable RDP for multiple users on your Windows 11 computer.
The Windows Club
How to recover Illustrator files after a crash
When software crashes the hardest part is losing whatever you were working on. It is always advised that you save as you work, however, you can get so deep into the work, you forget to save. As with any software, Illustrator can crash without warning for any number of reasons. It is always good practice to save as you work go to File then Save or press Ctrl+Save as you go along. Recovering Illustrator files after a crash will help save valuable time as you will not have to redo a project.
The Windows Club
How to move and align Tables in Google Docs
Google Docs makes it possible for users to create tables, but did you know the option is there to move them as well? Not everyone knows this, but it is doable. In this post we will show you how to move a table, or center or align a table, in Google Docs.
Comments / 0