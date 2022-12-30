Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
James Corden reveals he almost starred in Brendan Fraser film The Whale
Another day, another fascinating piece of movie trivia from Gavin and Stacey's James Corden, who revealed he almost got to star in The Whale. While it's hard to imagine anyone else but Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky's film, it seems The Mummy star hadn't always been in the lead for the role.
Chicago director reveals Renée Zellweger "was very afraid to sing" in film
Chicago director Rob Marshall has revealed that Renée Zellweger was initially “very afraid” at the prospect of singing in the film. The 2002 musical, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture, stars Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly respectively, two vaudevillians who are arrested for murder.
The Walking Dead: Rick and Michonne spinoff reveals update with behind-the-scenes pictures
The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira has confirmed the Rick and Michonne spinoff is one step closer to hitting our screens. Currently in pre-production, the upcoming series in the zombie survivalist franchise will follow protagonist Rick Grimes (Love Actually's Andrew Lincoln) and fierce katana-wielding Michonne (Black Panther's Danai Gurira) as the post-apocalyptic couple try to find each other.
Downton Abbey star Matthew Goode's new movie is now on Netflix UK
Downton Abbey star Matthew Goode's recent movie Medieval has landed on Netflix UK. The film, which focuses on 15th century Czech military leader Jan Žižka, had a small cinema run and digital release in October last year. However, Netflix users in the UK can now stream it on...
Supernatural's Misha Collins transforms in Gotham Knights behind-the-scenes video
Supernatural star Misha Collins has revealed the extensive make-up and special effects used to transform him into Two-Face for Gotham Knights. Collins, who plays Harvey Dent/Two-Face in the CW Batman sequel series, shared the extensive work that it takes to get him ready to play Dent's infamous alter-ego in a video on Twitter.
She-Hulk writer blasts claims Disney+ show isn’t “comic book accurate”
A writer for the She-Hulk comics has blasted claims that Disney+ show Attorney at Law isn’t “comic book accurate”. The limited series, which starred Tatiana Maslany in the lead role, received some criticism from viewers for its perceived lack of faithfulness in regards to the source material and its stylistic shift from previous output in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan reveals Jacob is "devastated" in new story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan has shared more details of the trouble ahead for his character Jacob Hay as he's drawn back into criminal activity. Viewers have seen Jacob work to turn his life around over the past 12 months after his previous involvement in...
Hollyoaks star Emily Burnett addresses exit from Olivia Bradshaw role
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Emily Burnett took to Instagram to address her exit from the soap after playing Olivia Bradshaw for the past 18 months. Burnett posted a series of photos alongside a caption in which she thanked the show and everyone involved. "This week Olivia Bradshaw left the @hollyoaksofficial...
The Witcher: Blood Origin star Minnie Driver explains her important franchise-spanning role
The Witcher: Blood Origin star Minnie Driver has explained the importance of her character and her franchise-spanning role. Starring as Seanchaí the elf, Driver is set to star in multiple aspects of The Witcher-verse as narrator and storyteller. Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy about Seanchaí's important role, Driver said:...
Coronation Street lines up danger for Daisy Midgeley in dark 2023 storyline
Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod has opened up about a dark storyline in 2023 for Charlotte Jordan's Daisy Midgeley. Daisy has recently been building up a social media following, which her fiancé Daniel disapproves of. Speaking to Digital Spy and other media about Coronation Street's 2023 storylines, MacLeod said...
Batgirl's Leslie Grace unveils costume from axed movie
Batgirl actress Leslie Grace has shared a look at what would have been one of her Batgirl costumes from the cancelled movie. Grace was all set to star as Barbara Gordon AKA Batgirl until the movie was axed by DC in a major reshuffle of its properties. Now, Grace has...
Anna Kendrick shares Pitch Perfect reunion video for New Year
Bellas reunion alert: Anna Kendrick has posted a clip with her Pitch Perfect co-stars Brittany Snow, Chrissie Fit and Kelley Jakle to ring in the new year. The Love Life star sent off 2022 with X star Snow, known for the role of Chloe in the musical comedy trilogy, as well as Jakle (Jessica) and Fit (Flo in the second and third outing).
James Corden admits saying yes to “too many” roles ahead of Late Late Show exit
James Corden, the host of The Late Late Show, has admitted he agreed to too many projects over the last few years. The television personality, who is leaving his role as talk-show host later this year, appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, revealing that he rarely turns down an opportunity for new work.
12 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Marilyn's loved ones are desperate for her to return to the Bay. Elsewhere, Kirby must decide whether she wants to reconnect with Bob, while Justin and Ziggy face tensions at the garage. Here's a full collection...
Coronation Street to air huge story for show's younger characters in 2023
Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod has teased that the ITV soap will be airing a huge storyline in 2023 specifically for the show's younger characters. MacLeod was speaking to Digital Spy and other media about Coronation Street's 2023 storylines when he revealed that the soap will be utilising its younger cast much more this year.
Coronation Street teases surprising love interest for Damon Hay
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has confirmed plans for newcomer Damon Hay to have a surprising romance storyline later this year. Show bosses have recently introduced former Shameless actor Ciarán Griffiths as bad boy Damon, who's the father of Jacob Hay. Although Jacob didn't want Damon to stick...
Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod teases 2023 storylines in big interview
Coronation Street spoilers follow. A new year has arrived, so it's time for Coronation Street's annual tradition as producer Iain MacLeod spills plenty of gossip about what's ahead in Weatherfield over the next few months. Iain recently sat down with Digital Spy and other press for an in-depth chat about...
Waterloo Road star Adam Thomas opens up over working with real-life family members on set
Waterloo Road star Adam Thomas has opened up about working with his real-life family on the set of the returning soap. On the BBC show, Thomas acts alongside his son Teddy Thomas and his niece Scarlett Thomas. Adam plays Donte Charles, while Teddy portrays Donte's son Tommy and Scarlett plays Donte's daughter Izzy.
EastEnders reveals four huge 2023 storylines in new preview
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed four huge storylines for the New Year, seeing 2023 begin with devastating heartbreak and explosive secrets for the residents of Walford. Lola Pearce and Jay Brown are left coming to terms with the fact that their time together is running out, as Lola comes...
Black Panther 2 confirms Disney+ release date
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Disney+ release date has been confirmed. The hit Marvel movie was released back in November on the big screen to great acclaim, and has made over $820 million worldwide, with a $180 million opening weekend in the US. Fans will now be able to see it...
