Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Tuesday she was “furious” with her “friends” in the conservative House Freedom Caucus for pressing Rep. Kevin McCarthy for committee seats before the House votes on the California Republican’s bid to become speaker. Greene of Georgia, who backs McCarthy for the gavel, claimed some of her fellow Republicans, including Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, were positioning themselves for plumb panel assignments during ongoing talks meant to smooth the path for McCarthy to win the speaker’s gavel.​ “We have been negotiating, talking, debating back and forth in our conference, trying to come to a really good rules package. And...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO