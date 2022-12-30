ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

Related
New York Post

Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘furious’ with fellow Republicans over Kevin McCarthy negotiations

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Tuesday she was “furious” with her “friends” in the conservative House Freedom Caucus for pressing Rep. Kevin McCarthy for committee seats before the House votes on the California Republican’s bid to become speaker. Greene of Georgia, who backs McCarthy for the gavel, claimed some of her fellow Republicans, including Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, were positioning themselves for plumb panel assignments during ongoing talks meant to smooth the path for McCarthy to win the speaker’s gavel.​ “We have been negotiating, talking, debating back and forth in our conference, trying to come to a really good rules package. And...
GEORGIA STATE
WKBN

McCarthy falls short in first vote for House speaker

(AP) -Republican leader Kevin McCarthy was dealt a historic defeat in first-round voting Tuesday to become House speaker, vowing to try again but sending the new Congress into opening day tumult as conservative colleagues opposed his leadership. McCarthy had pledged a “battle on the floor” for as long as it takes to overcome right-flank fellow Republicans who […]
LOUISIANA STATE

