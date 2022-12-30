ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker, PA

Comments / 0

Related
venangoextra.com

Pet of the Day 1/2/23

Charlie came back to us because his owner was moving and could not take him. He is a very affectionate, energetic boy that would love an active family to go on adventures with. We aren’t sure of his background, but he can be nervous in new situations. Older children who are familiar with dogs would be best for him. He has so much potential, he just needs someone patient to work with him. Charlie would like to meet any other dogs in the home prior to adoption, though he seems to like other dogs pretty well! If he sounds like a good fit for you, apply today! Visit Charlie at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Polar Bear Club hosts its annual New Year's Day jump

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While the weather will be on the warm side as 2023 begins, it's still the day for one of Pittsburgh's "coldest" traditions! The Pittsburgh Polar Bear Club will be holding its annual New Year's Day jump today. They will jump into the Monongahela River on the wharf landing right by the river. The jumpers will gather around 8:30 a.m.For those deciding to take the plunge - remember to have towels along with warm and dry clothes once you come out of the chilly water. You can get more details here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh Polar Bears take the plunge into 2023

PITTSBURGH — Here's one way to start off the new year: a plunge into the Monongahela River. The Pittsburgh Polar Bear Plunge had hundreds of people up early this morning for a cause very close to our hearts. The air temperatures weren't bad Sunday morning, but the Mon? That's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdadradio.com

CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY

Today is the observance of New Year’s Day. There will be some closures in effect today. Federal, state and local government offices are closed today, including Indiana County courts and PennDOT driver’s license centers. After being closed yesterday, all PA liquor stores are open today. Many banks will follow a holiday schedule today, so check with your bank to determine if you’re able to have teller service today.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Winners of 2022 Franklin Downtown Christmas Window Contest Announced

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The winners of the Franklin Downtown Christmas Window Contest have been announced. (Photos by Eight One Four Photography.) Best Window – Feldman Jewelers – $100 Prize Sponsor – Galaxy Federal Union. Best Outdoor Display – Benjamin’s Roadhouse – $100 Prize Sponsor –...
FRANKLIN, PA
butlerradio.com

Some Local Businesses Observing New Years Holiday Today

With New Year’s Day falling on a Sunday, some places are observing the holiday today. All federal, county, and city government buildings are closed today. Meanwhile, the U.S. Postal Service is not operating as today, as all local post offices will be shut down and no mail will be delivered.
BUTLER, PA
WYTV.com

First Night Youngstown pauses New Year’s fireworks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown will not be hosting its New Year’s Eve fireworks display this year. Samantha Turner with First Night Youngstown said the annual event will be back next year with the full event. First Night is a separate event from the city. Youngstown City is...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Animal Friends gives pets a second chance at adoption with New Year's Rescue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The new year means a second chance for several homeless pets in our area.On Friday, Animal Friends welcomed new pets to the shelter as part of the 26th annual New Year's Rescue.The organization brought in animals from overcrowded shelters, giving them new hope for adoption."Just celebrating the partnerships that we have, and the tight-knit rescue community that exists here in our region. Everybody's working toward that common goal of saving lives and giving that opportunity for homeless animals to find loving families, and that's why we do what we do, that's why today is so special," Cody Hoellerman said. Hoellerman serves as the Director of Communications for Animal Friends.Each pet will be examined, vaccinated, groomed, and scheduled to be spayed or neutered before they're available for adoption.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

David B. Cook

David B. Cook, 72, of New Bethlehem, died Thursday evening, December 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Born on April 9, 1950, in Brick Church, Armstrong County, he was the son of the late Blair and Evelyn (Keeler) Cook. He worked for Glen-Gery Brick in Summerville until...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
explore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Dreamy Fruit Dip

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Dreamy Fruit Dip – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. 1 carton (8 ounces) of frozen whipped topping, thawed. -In a small bowl, beat cream cheese and butter until smooth. Beat in marshmallow creme. Fold in whipped topping. Serve with fruit. Store in the refrigerator.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police warn against drunk driving on New Year's Eve weekend

By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVPITTSBURGH (KDKA) —The new year is almost here, and New Year's Eve celebrations are back to normal.But police want to make sure you remember to stay safe on the roads. Friday night preparations were underway at Spirit in Lawrenceville, as the hall and bar get ready to ring in the new year for the first time since 2019.Creative director Aaron Clark said Spirit will have a dance floor, live music from local bands and a Detroit pop dance group from the 80s and 90s."It's a big redo after last year. We ended up postponing and moving our New Year's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Zelienople Lions to replace fabled fountain

ZELIENOPLE — A new king waits to replace the sitting one, but then that’s just all part of the circle of life, isn’t it?. The iconic lion fountain that’s served as a fixture for Zelienople since the 1960s remains a landmark and meeting place for residents and visitors, but its insides have been malfunctioning, said Lion Club Secretary Linda Flora.
ZELIENOPLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Greensburg Police investigating New Year's Day burglary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Westmoreland County are looking for help identifying a suspect in a burglary that happened on New Year's Day. City of Greensburg Police say the burglary happened at a a business in the early morning hours on Sunday.Police say the suspect is believed to have been wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a mask along with yellow and white tennis shoes.Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact police at 724-834-3800.
GREENSBURG, PA
butlerradio.com

When Pigs Fly BBQ Extending Meal Voucher Offer

A local restaurant is extending their offer of unused meal vouchers that were distributed for Christmas. When Pigs Fly Barbeque says the nasty weather over Christmas led to a number of the vouchers not being used. So they will honor unused meal vouchers through the end of the business day on Tuesday, January 3rd.
BUTLER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy