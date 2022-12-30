Read full article on original website
Related
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 1/2/23
Charlie came back to us because his owner was moving and could not take him. He is a very affectionate, energetic boy that would love an active family to go on adventures with. We aren’t sure of his background, but he can be nervous in new situations. Older children who are familiar with dogs would be best for him. He has so much potential, he just needs someone patient to work with him. Charlie would like to meet any other dogs in the home prior to adoption, though he seems to like other dogs pretty well! If he sounds like a good fit for you, apply today! Visit Charlie at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Pittsburgh Polar Bear Club hosts its annual New Year's Day jump
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While the weather will be on the warm side as 2023 begins, it's still the day for one of Pittsburgh's "coldest" traditions! The Pittsburgh Polar Bear Club will be holding its annual New Year's Day jump today. They will jump into the Monongahela River on the wharf landing right by the river. The jumpers will gather around 8:30 a.m.For those deciding to take the plunge - remember to have towels along with warm and dry clothes once you come out of the chilly water. You can get more details here!
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Polar Bears take the plunge into 2023
PITTSBURGH — Here's one way to start off the new year: a plunge into the Monongahela River. The Pittsburgh Polar Bear Plunge had hundreds of people up early this morning for a cause very close to our hearts. The air temperatures weren't bad Sunday morning, but the Mon? That's...
wdadradio.com
CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY
Today is the observance of New Year’s Day. There will be some closures in effect today. Federal, state and local government offices are closed today, including Indiana County courts and PennDOT driver’s license centers. After being closed yesterday, all PA liquor stores are open today. Many banks will follow a holiday schedule today, so check with your bank to determine if you’re able to have teller service today.
explore venango
Winners of 2022 Franklin Downtown Christmas Window Contest Announced
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The winners of the Franklin Downtown Christmas Window Contest have been announced. (Photos by Eight One Four Photography.) Best Window – Feldman Jewelers – $100 Prize Sponsor – Galaxy Federal Union. Best Outdoor Display – Benjamin’s Roadhouse – $100 Prize Sponsor –...
butlerradio.com
Some Local Businesses Observing New Years Holiday Today
With New Year’s Day falling on a Sunday, some places are observing the holiday today. All federal, county, and city government buildings are closed today. Meanwhile, the U.S. Postal Service is not operating as today, as all local post offices will be shut down and no mail will be delivered.
Popular Hermitage Italian restaurant announces closure
An Italian restaurant in Hermitage, Pennsylvania announced its closure on Thursday after eight years of operation.
Penguins and pets calendar benefits Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins and pets?. You might want to check out the Pittsburgh Penguins 2023 charity pet calendar “Penguins & Paws.”. The $20 calendar is a fundraiser, with all proceeds benefitting the animals in care of Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh. Penguins like Sidney...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Several hundred birders slough through rain to count thousands of birds, some rare
The 123rd Christmas Bird Count several hundred people scoured all types of habitats from Pittsburgh’s three rivers to the brushy fields of Hartwood Acres in Indiana Township to the Laurel Highlands for the annual census of the birds. There’s never enough boots on the ground for the longest-running community...
WYTV.com
First Night Youngstown pauses New Year’s fireworks
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown will not be hosting its New Year’s Eve fireworks display this year. Samantha Turner with First Night Youngstown said the annual event will be back next year with the full event. First Night is a separate event from the city. Youngstown City is...
Animal Friends gives pets a second chance at adoption with New Year's Rescue
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The new year means a second chance for several homeless pets in our area.On Friday, Animal Friends welcomed new pets to the shelter as part of the 26th annual New Year's Rescue.The organization brought in animals from overcrowded shelters, giving them new hope for adoption."Just celebrating the partnerships that we have, and the tight-knit rescue community that exists here in our region. Everybody's working toward that common goal of saving lives and giving that opportunity for homeless animals to find loving families, and that's why we do what we do, that's why today is so special," Cody Hoellerman said. Hoellerman serves as the Director of Communications for Animal Friends.Each pet will be examined, vaccinated, groomed, and scheduled to be spayed or neutered before they're available for adoption.
WFMJ.com
Hermitage Italian restaurant closing, new business announced for property
An Italian restaurant in Hermitage has announced on Thursday that it will be closing its doors after eight years of operation. Toss'd Italian Bar & Grille announced the closure via Facebook stating that the closure was a "life decision." "With COVID and Jeff's illness, life has changed us. Our priorities...
explore venango
David B. Cook
David B. Cook, 72, of New Bethlehem, died Thursday evening, December 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Born on April 9, 1950, in Brick Church, Armstrong County, he was the son of the late Blair and Evelyn (Keeler) Cook. He worked for Glen-Gery Brick in Summerville until...
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Dreamy Fruit Dip
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Dreamy Fruit Dip – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. 1 carton (8 ounces) of frozen whipped topping, thawed. -In a small bowl, beat cream cheese and butter until smooth. Beat in marshmallow creme. Fold in whipped topping. Serve with fruit. Store in the refrigerator.
Police warn against drunk driving on New Year's Eve weekend
By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVPITTSBURGH (KDKA) —The new year is almost here, and New Year's Eve celebrations are back to normal.But police want to make sure you remember to stay safe on the roads. Friday night preparations were underway at Spirit in Lawrenceville, as the hall and bar get ready to ring in the new year for the first time since 2019.Creative director Aaron Clark said Spirit will have a dance floor, live music from local bands and a Detroit pop dance group from the 80s and 90s."It's a big redo after last year. We ended up postponing and moving our New Year's...
Lawrence County family escapes fire on New Year’s Eve
A family of five escaped a Lawrence County house fire on New Year’s Eve. Three adults and two children were able to get out of the home at 311 E. Wallace Ave., in New Castle when flames broke out around 7:15 p.m. New Castle Fire Chief Mike Kobbe said...
cranberryeagle.com
Zelienople Lions to replace fabled fountain
ZELIENOPLE — A new king waits to replace the sitting one, but then that’s just all part of the circle of life, isn’t it?. The iconic lion fountain that’s served as a fixture for Zelienople since the 1960s remains a landmark and meeting place for residents and visitors, but its insides have been malfunctioning, said Lion Club Secretary Linda Flora.
Greensburg Police investigating New Year's Day burglary
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Westmoreland County are looking for help identifying a suspect in a burglary that happened on New Year's Day. City of Greensburg Police say the burglary happened at a a business in the early morning hours on Sunday.Police say the suspect is believed to have been wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a mask along with yellow and white tennis shoes.Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact police at 724-834-3800.
$25M, 2-year preservation project on New Kensington Bridge to start in spring
A two-year, roughly $25 million project to preserve the nearly century-old New Kensington Bridge is scheduled to start in the spring. While drivers will encounter some traffic restrictions in 2023, the biggest inconvenience won’t come until the summer of 2024, when the bridge is scheduled to be closed for six weeks, PennDOT project manager Mike Szurley said.
butlerradio.com
When Pigs Fly BBQ Extending Meal Voucher Offer
A local restaurant is extending their offer of unused meal vouchers that were distributed for Christmas. When Pigs Fly Barbeque says the nasty weather over Christmas led to a number of the vouchers not being used. So they will honor unused meal vouchers through the end of the business day on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Comments / 0