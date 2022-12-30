ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Don't Wait! Kitchen Essentials Are Up to 75% Off at Macy's After-Christmas Sale Right Now

Stock up on knife sets, stainless steel cookware, a KitchenAid stand mixer, and more, starting at $15 Now that the holidays are over, it's time to use up all those gift cards and take advantage of all the after-Christmas sales. And if you're in the market for updated kitchen essentials like knives, pots, and pans, then you'll want to check out Macy's After-Christmas Sale that's going on right now. Macy's shoppers can take advantage of most of these deals until January 2, saving up to 75 percent on...
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
Shoppers Say This Shark Vacuum Makes Carpets 'Feel and Look Brand New Again' — and It's on Sale at Target

 It comes with three accessories to clean hard-to-reach spaces Spending more time indoors during the winter means more time spent with irritating allergens like dust and pet hair. If you've been searching for a vacuum that can tackle and eliminate both with ease, you can score deals on an allergen-reducing option with Target's vacuum sale.  The Shark Navigator Anti-Allergen Upright Vacuum works on carpet and hard flooring to remove unwanted allergens from your home. It features Shark's anti-allergen complete seal technology and HEPA filtration to capture 99.9 percent...
Washingtonian.com

Ask a Designer: I Have Zero Closets. Where Can I Store Off-Season Clothes?

Washingtonian’s “Ask a Designer” series takes readers’ home design questions and conundrums directly to the experts—interior designers. Struggling to find the best kid-friendly rug for your mudroom? Looking for a desk to fill an awkward space? Need exterior paint recs? Send your questions to [email protected]washingtonian.com and we’ll get them answered.
CNET

Stop Loading Your Dishwasher the Wrong Way. Here's How to Do It

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Surely, we've all had an argument with a partner, family member or roommate about how to load the dishwasher. But is there really a "wrong" way to do it?
Nick Davis

People are making thousands selling toilet paper rolls online

If you're looking for a unique and potentially profitable way to make money on eBay, consider selling toilet paper rolls. While it may seem like an unusual item to sell, toilet paper has become increasingly valuable in recent years due to its importance in maintaining personal hygiene. As a result, many people are willing to pay a premium for high-quality toilet paper, making it a potentially lucrative item to sell on eBay. According to an article from My Money Yard, toilet paper rolls sell between .24 to .54 cents a roll with an average price of .34 cents a roll.
aarp.org

Best Bargains for January

Ready to get out and spend all the holiday gift cards you received last month? Stretch those gifted dollars even further by shopping for items that stores are offering on deep discount this time of year. Here’s a look at some categories where you can find great deals now, according...
SheKnows

Wayfair's End-of-Year Clearance Sale Includes 60% Off Rugs, 50% Off Furniture & Much More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Though you may be on a shopping break after the Christmas rush, Wayfair is hosting a sale right now that you’re definitely going to want to come out of hibernation for. The site is running an End-of-Year clearance sale on furniture, rugs, storage items, appliances, and more, and you can grab some incredible things for over 60 percent off right now. Ring in the New Year with some fresh home accessories. Give your bedroom a refresh in the New Year with...

