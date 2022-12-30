Read full article on original website
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks May Be Huge 2023 Winners
These seven stocks from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio are dividend-paying market leaders that appear poised to not only thrive in the higher interest rate environment but could very possibly benefit in 2023.
NASDAQ
Keep a 6.7%+ Dividend Flowing in This Top Pipeline Stock
There's no doubt that 2022 was the year of energy, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused supply shocks that sent oil and gas prices soaring. But with inflation data more muted and most of the disruptions now long priced-in as we enter a New Year, it may be time to start getting much more selective about the energy sector.
Zacks.com
3 Energy Pipeline Stocks for Strong Yield, Inflation Hedge
Despite some moderation from a 40-year high level, inflation in the United States is proving to be much more stubborn than expected. According to the last released Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers for November, the figure was at 7.1% — high enough for the Fed to raise its core interest rate by another 0.50% and took the year-to-date increase in inflation to 4.25%. In fact, inflation fears have roiled the market this year, with the S&P 500 losing nearly 20% so far. Worse, experts believe that there will be continued upward pressure on most prices in the near-to-medium term.
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks With Dividend Yields Above 10%
It’s common for investors to park their hard-earned cash into income-generating assets. After all, there are few sweeter feelings than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, many investors have turned to dividend-paying stocks. It’s easy to understand why; dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, and of course,...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Kings to Buy for 2023
Top dividend stocks have risen to the occasion during the market downturn and provided investors superior returns while padding their investment accounts with some extra cash. Three great examples are PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG). All have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index. These companies have solid financials, earn regular sales at grocery stores, and have at least a 50-year streak of growing dividends to shareholders -- earning them the coveted label of Dividend King.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
5 Must-Own Stocks for the Next Bull Market
These top-tier innovators and industry leaders are the companies you'll want in your portfolio when the next bull market takes shape.
NASDAQ
Can Shiba Inu Propel to a $10 Billion Market Cap in 2023?
With 2022 now all but in the books, cryptocurrency investors will be happy to start fresh in 2023 after the crypto winter has gripped the entire industry and brought the momentum that started to build in 2021 to a screeching halt. The meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has not...
msn.com
A Bull Market Is Coming for Oil in 2023. Here Are 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now.
Crude oil prices started off the year red hot. Oil prices rallied from less than $80 a barrel to more than $125 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. However, crude has cooled off considerably since this summer, steadily falling back into the low $80s on macroeconomic concerns. That more than 20% plunge in crude oil prices means oil is in a bear market.
Will gas prices drop in 2023? Experts weigh in
This year has seen record-setting gas prices and drivers are hoping for some relief.
NASDAQ
Top Stocks To Buy In 2023? 2 Tech Stocks To Watch
Technology stocks, also known as tech stocks, are shares of companies that produce and sell technology products and services. These companies can range from small startups to large, well-established firms, and they can operate in a variety of tech-related industries, such as software, hardware, the internet, and telecommunications. Tech stocks...
NASDAQ
Bear of the Day: Ford Motor Company (F)
Ford Motor Company (F) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) that designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. The stock is trading near 2022 lows after handful of earnings misses that has forced analysts to...
wealthinsidermag.com
‘Oil Prices North of $200’ per Barrel — Investor Expects Oil to ‘Crush’ Every Investment in 2023
Amid the dreary global economy, a number of market strategists and analysts believe oil will be the number one investment in 2023. While a barrel of oil is coasting along at prices between $80.12 and $85 per unit, Goldman Sachs analysts think oil will reach $110 per barrel for Brent oil, and strategists from Morgan Stanley also believe oil will reach $110 a barrel by mid-2023. The founder of Praetorian Capital recently warned a barrel of oil could jump a lot higher next year.
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/01/2006. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency,...
NASDAQ
Is WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth ETF (IHDG) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth ETF (IHDG) was launched on 05/07/2014, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products...
NASDAQ
Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) closed at $62.99, marking a +1.14% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the oil and...
NASDAQ
Invest Like Warren Buffett: Buy These 3 Stocks for the Next Bull Market
Warren Buffett has been shopping this year. In the years leading up to 2022, the famed value investor had been sitting on a growing stockpile of cash and was more prone to repurchasing shares of his own company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), than buying other stocks at what he viewed as mostly overpriced. This contrarian thinking has served Buffett and company well, and with the bear market hitting the reset on stock valuations this year, the Oracle of Omaha has begun buying businesses again in earnest.
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, Johnson & Johnson, CSX, American International Group and CenterPoint Energy
Chicago, IL – January 3, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, Johnson & Johnson JNJ, CSX Corp. CSX, American International Group, Inc. AIG and CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP.
NASDAQ
Better Bear Market Buy: Lucid vs. Rivian Stock
The last year of trading has generally been brutal for electric-vehicle (EV) stocks, and smaller players in the space have been particularly hard hit. From a valuation standpoint, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) have been among the industry's biggest losers over the last 12 months, with each stock plummeting more than 80% across the stretch.
NASDAQ
Is First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Launched on 03/10/2014, the First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Industrials ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of...
