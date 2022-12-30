Don’t Worry this Evansville Restaurant isn’t Closed Just Taking a Holiday Break and Will Re-Open in January

Read full article on original website
New game and toy store holding grand opening in Newburgh on Tuesday
A new game and toy store is getting ready to hold a grand opening in Newburgh, Indiana. "The Loot Box" game and toy store will kick off its grand opening event at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The new gaming shop is located at 1118 State Route 662 in Newburgh, at...
wevv.com
Feed Evansville to hold first community food share of 2023
Feed Evansville will kick off 2023 with its first community food share event Monday. The food share event will take place at the Westside Community Center, located at 2227 West Michigan Street from 4:30PM to 6:30PM. The food share is in partnership with CRS OneSource. Only one box is available...
Evansville’s The Gaming Guild Gets a New Green River Road Location
The Gaming Guild's new location is ready for business!. If you enjoy playing games, The Gaming Guild is right up your alley!. The Gaming Guild is a place founded by and for game enthusiasts. Our mission is to create a community within our store where people can play, buy, sell, or trade games and socialize with other people who share their love of gaming. We specialize in tabletop games of all kinds, including headliners such as Magic the Gathering, Dungeons and Dragons, RPG mini's, miniature paints and tools, Warhammer, and X-Wing Miniatures along with a whole host of board game titles.
owensboroliving.com
Something Old, Something New…
The old English rhyme, “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue,” describes the items a bride should have with her on her wedding day. Locally, the community is fortunate to have unique options for weddings and events, including a few new options that have recently emerged. Putting our own spin on the popular saying, let’s take a quick peek at a few of the options around Owensboro for those planning their big day.
wevv.com
Hospitals across the Tri-State welcome New Year's babies
Hospitals across the Tri-State were excited to announce the first babies of the New Year. Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrara Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m. Axel weighed 5 pounds 9 ounces and was 18 3/4 inches long. Statewide, officials say Ascension St....
14news.com
New wine bar opening in downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new wine bar is opening in the Curtis building. That’s on Main Street in downtown Evansville. A website for 7Mile Lounge shows they planned to open in the fall, but it’s been pushed back to Jan. 28. They say the launch party will...
3 Local Kentucky Consignment Shops Offering Up Big Deals For The End of the Year
Consignment shops have the best of the best deals. Three local Owensboro consignment shops are hosting their best deals of the season and you're invited!. I love educating people on consignment and thrift shopping. A lot of people don't know the different and they have never actually experienced the magic of consignment shopping. You can make money and clear your closet out all at the same time and then turn around and shop with the money you make. It's like the most genius idea EVER.
Couple delivers baby at home during Winter storm
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – It is an experience not to be forgotten by Kegan and Hannah Adams of Warrick County. The couple planned to give birth to their second child at home, but what happens when a major Winter storm prevents the midwife from arriving? The Adams’ found out on the morning of December […]
14news.com
Spencer Co. churches to host elementary school classes after burst pipe
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Spencer County, a burst pipe Christmas morning meant administrators at an elementary school in Santa Claus had to find an alternative place to hold classes once students return from holiday break. Ben Lawalin is the principal of Lincoln Trail Elementary School. He and other...
owensboroliving.com
Living Her Best Life
Rhonda Vincent is no stranger to Owensboro. She performed at ROMP in 2019 and had the honor of being featured on the first episode of the first season of “My Bluegrass Story,” a TV show that was filmed on location at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum. On March 24, Rhonda and her band, “The Rage,” will take the stage at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame for what is sure to be a fun and entertaining show.
After Nearly Five Years in an Evansville Shelter One Lucky Senior Dog Finds Her Happily Ever After
Here is a story that will definitely warm your icy heart!. It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue has been serving the Evansville area since 2010, and since opening in 2010 has a second location in Chrisney, Indiana as well. Since beginning to serve the homeless animal population in 2010 It Takes a Village has helped more than 8,200 animals. Their mission is they won't stop until all paws have a home. The story of their longest resident, Gemma goes to show It Takes a Village's commitment to that motto.
Two Evansville Non-Profits in Need of Donations for Repairs After Water Pipes Burst
Last week's below-zero wind chills not only made doing anything outdoors impossible but also damaged homes and businesses with older plumbing as the frigid temperatures caused the water inside the pipes to freeze and expand, bursting pipes and leaving residents with significant water damage. Unfortunately, two Evansville non-profits found themselves in that situation, and they're hoping you can help them repair the damage.
14news.com
LOOK: Astonishing footage from Evansville warehouse blaze
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News crews were on scene after a massive fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse near Garvin and Tennessee Street. Saturday morning, our journalists could feel the heat as they shot video of the blaze nearby. You can watch the full footage our crews captured in the video player above. […]
wabx.net
Humane Society Offering Low Cost Vaccinations
The Warrick County Humane Society in Newburgh will hold a low cost vaccination clinic for dogs and cats on Tuesday January 10. The clinic is from 11:00 am and will remain open until the last pet is seen. ‘. Registration starts at 10:00 am and is limited to the first...
Winter storm cleanup continues for Ark Crisis Children’s Center
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The temperatures recently are a far cry from the below-zero conditions just before Christmas. But the impacts of that winter storm are still being felt around the Tristate, including the Ark Crisis Children’s Center in Evansville. “As soon as I walked in the door, I heard water,” recalls Ark’s Executive Director […]
wevv.com
Garvin Park residents react to large warehouse fire
Many Evansville residents woke up to an alarming sight on New Year's Eve. When 44News arrived at the scene of the large structure fire. Saturday morning there were already groups of people from the surrounding neighborhoods watching the blaze. A warehouse on the 1400 block of Garvin St. was engulfed...
White County deputies warn NOT to drive Monday night
WHITE CO., Ill. (WEHT) — The White County Sheriff’s Department has put out a PSA for anyone driving Monday night or the next day. Deputies gave the warning out on social media, mentioning that weather conditions in the area could make driving dangerous. “Dense fog, heavy rains and localized flooding will make driving hazardous this […]
