Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
The Witcher: Blood Origin star Minnie Driver explains her important franchise-spanning role
The Witcher: Blood Origin star Minnie Driver has explained the importance of her character and her franchise-spanning role. Starring as Seanchaí the elf, Driver is set to star in multiple aspects of The Witcher-verse as narrator and storyteller. Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy about Seanchaí's important role, Driver said:...
wonderwall.com
Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023
Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
digitalspy.com
James Corden reveals he almost starred in Brendan Fraser film The Whale
Another day, another fascinating piece of movie trivia from Gavin and Stacey's James Corden, who revealed he almost got to star in The Whale. While it's hard to imagine anyone else but Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky's film, it seems The Mummy star hadn't always been in the lead for the role.
digitalspy.com
Chicago director reveals Renée Zellweger "was very afraid to sing" in film
Chicago director Rob Marshall has revealed that Renée Zellweger was initially “very afraid” at the prospect of singing in the film. The 2002 musical, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture, stars Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly respectively, two vaudevillians who are arrested for murder.
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead: Rick and Michonne spinoff reveals update with behind-the-scenes pictures
The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira has confirmed the Rick and Michonne spinoff is one step closer to hitting our screens. Currently in pre-production, the upcoming series in the zombie survivalist franchise will follow protagonist Rick Grimes (Love Actually's Andrew Lincoln) and fierce katana-wielding Michonne (Black Panther's Danai Gurira) as the post-apocalyptic couple try to find each other.
digitalspy.com
Call the Midwife season 12 premiere hints at shift in show's tone
Call the Midwife is one of those shows that just knows how to hit you in the feels. It's literally baked into the show's DNA. So when season 12 kicked things off with an emotionally evocative bang it was hardly unexpected. In fact if you didn't have a pack of tissues at the ready can you really call yourself a fan?
digitalspy.com
Yellowstone’s Lilli Kay reveals how LGBTQ+ scene ended up in the show
Yellowstone star Lilli Kay has revealed how the LGBTQ+ scene ended up in the show. The actress, who plays Clara Brewer in the fifth season of the neo-Western drama, saw her character make out with a stranger in the seventh episode, leading several viewers to note how there were "lesbians on the ranch".
Sherlock Boss Steven Moffat Issues Public Plea to Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman: 'Please Come Back' for Season 5
Hey, Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman — the ball is officially in your court. During an appearance Tuesday on BBC’s Today show, Sherlock creator Steven Moffat confirmed that he is game to mount a fifth season of the international smash (broadcast stateside on PBS). In fact, he said he would “start writing tomorrow” if — you knew there’d be an if — Cumberbatch and Freeman agreed to reprise their respective roles as Sherlock and Watson. “They’re on to bigger and better things,” Moffat acknowledged (per our sister pub Deadline) of the Marvel staples, before adding, tongue-in-cheek: “Martin and Benedict — please come...
‘Boston Strangler’ Premiere Date, First Look: Keira Knightley-Led True-Crime Thriller From 20th Century Studios To Be Accompanied By ABC Audio Podcast
20th Century Studios has unveiled first-look photos from its true-crime thriller Boston Strangler — also unveiling a premiere date for the film starring two-time Oscar nominee Keira Knightley (The Imitation Game). Pic will bow on March 17 exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Also newly announced is a three-part companion podcast — from ABC News division, ABC Audio — to be released for free on all major podcast platforms ahead of the film’s debut. The Boston Strangler film from writer-director Matt Ruskin follows Loretta McLaughlin (Knightley), a reporter for...
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer's Chris Kamara shares the sweet moment his grandchildren watched him being unmasked
The Masked Singer UK's Chris Kamara has shared a sweet video showing the reaction of his grandchildren as he was unmasked on the show. The star took part in season four of the ITV show as Ghost, but was unmasked and eliminated in the show's first episode after the judges chose to save Knitting and Cat & Mouse.
digitalspy.com
12 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Marilyn's loved ones are desperate for her to return to the Bay. Elsewhere, Kirby must decide whether she wants to reconnect with Bob, while Justin and Ziggy face tensions at the garage. Here's a full collection...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod teases 2023 storylines in big interview
Coronation Street spoilers follow. A new year has arrived, so it's time for Coronation Street's annual tradition as producer Iain MacLeod spills plenty of gossip about what's ahead in Weatherfield over the next few months. Iain recently sat down with Digital Spy and other press for an in-depth chat about...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Moira betrays Cain and 8 more big soap moments airing this week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Moira joins forces with Caleb. (Monday at 7.30pm on ITV) Despite fearing Cain may never speak...
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer’s Davina McCall reveals her approach to guessing who’s behind the mask
Davina McCall has revealed her approach to guessing the identity of the contestants on The Masked Singer. The judge, who sits on the panel with Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross, has appeared on the show since its inception in 2020, but disclosed that she has a peculiar tactic when attempting to ascertain which celebrity is under the mask.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan reveals Jacob is "devastated" in new story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan has shared more details of the trouble ahead for his character Jacob Hay as he's drawn back into criminal activity. Viewers have seen Jacob work to turn his life around over the past 12 months after his previous involvement in...
digitalspy.com
Drag Race stars Baga Chipz and Blu Hydrangea tease DragCon UK performance
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars Baga Chipz and Blu Hydrangea will soon be taking to the stage once more to perform as the Frock Destroyers. The popular season 1 queens will be kicking off the new year with a bang as they’re set to perform at RuPaul's DragCon UK 2023 in January.
digitalspy.com
The Apprentice star Claude Littner reveals he almost ditched Lord Sugar for rival show
The Apprentice star Claude Littner has revealed he almost ditched Lord Alan Sugar for a rival show. The businessman, who has appeared on the BBC show since its inception, is due to return for the upcoming 17th series in a reduced role following a hiatus last year. In an interview...
digitalspy.com
Scream 6 unveils freaky poster for new movie
Scream has released a new poster ahead of the saga's first film set in New York City. Premiering in March, the sixth instalment will provide the gang of Woodsboro survivors with a little change of scenery. The move to the Big Apple (it's the first time a Scream film doesn't...
digitalspy.com
Anna Kendrick shares Pitch Perfect reunion video for New Year
Bellas reunion alert: Anna Kendrick has posted a clip with her Pitch Perfect co-stars Brittany Snow, Chrissie Fit and Kelley Jakle to ring in the new year. The Love Life star sent off 2022 with X star Snow, known for the role of Chloe in the musical comedy trilogy, as well as Jakle (Jessica) and Fit (Flo in the second and third outing).
digitalspy.com
EastEnders reveals four huge 2023 storylines in new preview
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed four huge storylines for the New Year, seeing 2023 begin with devastating heartbreak and explosive secrets for the residents of Walford. Lola Pearce and Jay Brown are left coming to terms with the fact that their time together is running out, as Lola comes...
Comments / 0