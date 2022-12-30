Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Electric Vehicle Chargers May Pop Up Everywhere
HARRISBURG PA – As 2022 opened, residents of Montgomery, Chester, and Berks counties claimed collective ownership of more than 5,900 electric vehicles (better known by their acronym, EVs) according to the Pennsylvania Bureau of Motor Vehicles. That’s a relatively small number when compared to the total of more than...
Polar Bear Plunge, Polar Run Start Pottstown’s Year
POTTSTOWN PA – A long-time favorite event, and a brand new one, combined Sunday (New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2023) to make the start of 2023 even more memorable in the borough’s Riverfront Park. A 14-year Pottstown tradition, the Polar Bear Plunge sponsored by the borough Parks...
Schwenksville Church Co-Hosts Human Trafficking Talk
SCHWENKSVILLE PA – As part of its observance of January 2022 as Human Trafficking Prevention Month, Collegeville retailer and non-profit organization Worthwhile Wear will present a conversation about the effects of and healing after trauma. It is scheduled for Saturday (Jan. 7) from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at NEXT Community Church, 2024 Cressman Rd., and features Worthwhile Wear Founder Dan Emr.
Local Man Jailed Following Alleged Assault
NORTH COVENTRY PA – A 26-year-old Pottstown man was arrested Sunday (Dec. 31, 2022) at about 6:50 p.m. by North Coventry Township Police, following their response to a call regarding a domestic dispute in the 400 block of Laurelwood Road. Joseph D. Fritz was charged with two counts each...
Panda Express Building Restaurant at Upland Square
WEST POTTSGROVE PA – Panda Express, a nationally franchised restaurant that describes itself as offering “Chinese flavors with American tastes,” is building a new store at the Upland Square shopping center, Upland Square Drive. Its shell went up quickly during the past week, and workers were busy...
Reading Hospital Among Those with High ER Visits
READING PA – The premier and most profitable healthcare property owned by Tower Health, its flagship Reading Hospital at 420 S. Fifth Ave., has been named by trade publication Becker’s Hospital Review as ranking 31st among 38 hospitals nationwide with “the most emergency department visits in 2021”, it reported Thursday (Dec. 29, 2022) in an updated story.
Four Newest Pottstown Graduates Receive Diplomas
CELEBRATING THEIR GRADUATIONS – Four new graduates (at top and below) of Pottstown High School – Yahire Brown, Julian Fuentes, Mercedez Roye, and Steven Warren III – celebrated their accomplishments this month during commencement exercises held at the Pottstown School District’s Beech Street Learning Studio. The four are the newest among a group of 43 individuals to receive diplomas during five years of the studio’s operation, the district reported Thursday (Dec. 29, 2022). It offers “flexible blended learning options” to provide extra educational help that enables students to meet state graduation requirements. District Director of Student Services Dr. LaTanya White-Springfield said studio staff members work “individually with students” to help meet the needs of each. She congratulated the graduates for their “commitment to build a successful future.”
