CELEBRATING THEIR GRADUATIONS – Four new graduates (at top and below) of Pottstown High School – Yahire Brown, Julian Fuentes, Mercedez Roye, and Steven Warren III – celebrated their accomplishments this month during commencement exercises held at the Pottstown School District’s Beech Street Learning Studio. The four are the newest among a group of 43 individuals to receive diplomas during five years of the studio’s operation, the district reported Thursday (Dec. 29, 2022). It offers “flexible blended learning options” to provide extra educational help that enables students to meet state graduation requirements. District Director of Student Services Dr. LaTanya White-Springfield said studio staff members work “individually with students” to help meet the needs of each. She congratulated the graduates for their “commitment to build a successful future.”

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO