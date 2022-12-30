Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opening another new store in Colorado this weekKristen WaltersDenver, CO
Logan Street studios likely to remain affordable housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado tuner uses inheritance to purchase grand piano for 11-year-old prodigy he saw on local newsB.R. ShenoyDenver, CO
Recycle holiday lights, trees in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Amenity-rich affordable housing may rise at Holly in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Westword
People to Watch 2023: Jami Duffy, Leader of the Band
Jami Duffy considers herself "a little bit of a Robin Hood." After all, her job is to take money from donors and give it to those in need. The fifth-generation Coloradan is the executive director of Youth on Record, a nonprofit that teaches music and more to Denver youth and provides local creatives with the studio time and funding to make their dreams come true.
Westword
Silver and Smoke, Casey Donahew and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week
Local act Silver and Smoke is bringing its Western rock to the Bluebird on Friday, January 6, and Texas country legend Casey Donahew will turn heads at the Mission Ballroom on Saturday, January 7. Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:. Tuesday, January 3, 8...
Westword
Reader: Ginger Was the Heartbeat of Boulder/Denver Radio
The year ended with a sad farewell: After 34 years on KBCO, Ginger Havlat signed off. Her show on Saturday, December 31, was her last. "Thank you, just thank you so much for listening," she told her fans. "It's because of the KBCO audience that I stayed as long as I have, because I have enjoyed that relationship so much."
Westword
People to Watch 2023: Cole Chandler, Speaker for the House
Over the past five years, Cole Chandler has had a major impact on homelessness policy in Denver. As the head of the Colorado Village Collaborative, he guided efforts to bring tiny-home villages and safe-camping sites to the Mile High City, so that people living on the streets who weren’t inclined to go into traditional shelters could still work toward long-term stability. Those concepts have now become an integral part of Denver's approach to the issue, but Chandler isn’t quite as involved in the city these days.
Westword
Our Ten Favorite Longform Stories in 2022
Throughout the year, Westword publishes more than a dozen new stories every weekday. Some are breaking news, some are guides to upcoming events, some are analyses of issues facing the metro Denver area. Our goal continues to be to cover, and uncover, what's going on in this town. But we...
Record number of jumpers celebrate 2023 with Evergreen Lake Plunge
A record number of jumpers took the plunge in Evergreen Lake as Colorado crossed into 2023 on Sunday. The Evergreen Lake Plunge sponsored by Buffalo Park Dentistry far exceeded previous entries willing to leap into the new year. People dressed up, or down, to enjoy a dip in the near-freezing water. There were crazy costumes and brief bathing suits as people challenged themselves to take the plunge. PHOTO GALLERY: Evergreen Lake Plunge 2023A total of 423 leapers from all over the Denver metro area signed up to jump. Active4All Evergreen Foundation runs the event to raise money for programs like the "Inspire" special needs program at Evergreen Park and Recreation District that helps kids with disabilities get out. This year with sponsorships and plungers the organization raised nearly $30,000 said President Dr. John DuRussel. CBS News Colorado's Alan Gionet is part of the organization and hosts the festivities every year. "It was an awesome day and everybody had a ton of fun," he said. "We'll be back in 2024!"
Denver man works to maintain cowboy culture with custom boots
DENVER — In the middle of the city is a place that's all country. Mickey Mussett, a custom cowboy bootmaker, creates art in his Denver garage workshop. "How I got to be a custom cowboy bootmaker is like an impossible story, but it's true," Mickey said. Before he started...
Westword
People to Watch 2023: Kourtny Garrett, Downtown Defender
There are plenty of tough jobs these days: restoring the reputation of Southwest Airlines, explaining people's skyrocketing Xcel bills, keeping track of Denver's mayoral candidates. But Kourtny Garrett may have the toughest job of all: Last January, she became the new CEO of the Downtown Denver Partnership, taking over where Tami Door left off after seventeen years heading the downtown booster group. A native of Denver, Garrett had moved to Texas when she was ten and worked on the revitalization of downtown Dallas for nearly two decades, pushing public-private partnerships in that city while watching its urban population grow.
Westword
Twelve Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week
Yeehaw! The National Western Stock Show returns to Denver this weekend, bringing with it more than a century of traditions, starting with the parade through downtown. And did you know the Stock Show is the reason that the Denver City & County Building is illuminated this month?. Keep reading for...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Did You Know This Colorado Dive Bar Once Appeared in a TV Series?
For years, a vintage neon sign has illuminated the recessed entryway of the Candlelight Tavern at 383 South Pearl Street in Denver. From the outside, the commercial-style brick building with the glowing sign looks like any other dive bar around downtown Denver. Having been around for more than 70 years,...
Colorado’s Top Spot Featured on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives
If you are looking for the best of the best when it comes to food, you might want to take it from a guy who eats for a living. The guy's name is Guy. Guy Fieri, the host of Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives. The highly popular tv show highlighting unique...
Magician Harry Houdini Astounds Denver Police and Defies Colorado Spiritual Photographer
Harry Houdini was a world-famous magician in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, known primarily for his ability to escape locks and chains even under the most stressful conditions. In December of 1915, he stopped in Denver, as he did many times throughout his career, to perform at the Orpheum Theater at 1513 Welton.
kunc.org
Colorado Edition 2022 Highlights: Recovery residence, norovirus in the Grand Canyon and John Denver
Recovery residence: Early in the year, KUNC’s Stephanie Daniel visited a Greeley home where a small group of women are supporting each other to stay substance-free. They call it a “recovery residence.”. And as Stephanie reported, they’re growing in numbers as more people choose to live in substance-free...
viatravelers.com
17 Best Restaurants in Estes Park, Colorado
The state of Colorado continues to impress with its scenic views and popular lifestyle. Visitors come to Colorado for fun outdoor activities and mile-high city of Denver. There is so much to see and do around the state, and I encourage you to travel around to experience the best things Colorado has to offer.
denverlifemagazine.com
Fox 31 Meteorologist Mixes Mocktails for Mental Health
After moving every three years growing up, Kylie Bearse finally found a place she never wants to leave. “You couldn’t kick me out of Colorado if you tried,” she says. A meteorologist for Fox 31’s Morning News, Bearse made a name for herself around town hosting fashion shows and starting Approachable Outdoors, a hiking blog focused on mental health. This month, she’s teamed up with the swanky Poka Lola Social Club in the Dairy Block for a fundraiser that’s both improving mocktails and benefiting mental health. We caught up with her to find out more about the collaboration.
21 Local Restaurants & Shops Said Goodbye to Colorado This Year
2022 has come to a close, and many Colorado restaurants have gone with it. Lingering stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, financial struggles, and retirements have forced many eateries to say goodbye to the Centennial State. Others appear to have shut down involuntarily — and some left without a word.
See how much snow fell in your Colorado city
Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Day as snow and freezing fog helped usher in the new year. More snow will be arriving for the evening commute.
weather5280.com
Wintry mix expected through Monday for the area: Denver's snow forecast
We've been discussing this system during the past several days; whether in our Insider post last week or yesterday's public forecast, we have couched this system in terms of concern for just how north the track will be and therefore the impact changes on the Denver metro areas. In data...
Edgewater Inn to Reopen Soon Followed By a Patio Space and Biergarten
Long-time Local 46 owners will keep the iconic restaurant open and develop the back bar and patio.
Comments / 0