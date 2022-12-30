ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Westword

People to Watch 2023: Jami Duffy, Leader of the Band

Jami Duffy considers herself "a little bit of a Robin Hood." After all, her job is to take money from donors and give it to those in need. The fifth-generation Coloradan is the executive director of Youth on Record, a nonprofit that teaches music and more to Denver youth and provides local creatives with the studio time and funding to make their dreams come true.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Reader: Ginger Was the Heartbeat of Boulder/Denver Radio

The year ended with a sad farewell: After 34 years on KBCO, Ginger Havlat signed off. Her show on Saturday, December 31, was her last. "Thank you, just thank you so much for listening," she told her fans. "It's because of the KBCO audience that I stayed as long as I have, because I have enjoyed that relationship so much."
BOULDER, CO
Westword

People to Watch 2023: Cole Chandler, Speaker for the House

Over the past five years, Cole Chandler has had a major impact on homelessness policy in Denver. As the head of the Colorado Village Collaborative, he guided efforts to bring tiny-home villages and safe-camping sites to the Mile High City, so that people living on the streets who weren’t inclined to go into traditional shelters could still work toward long-term stability. Those concepts have now become an integral part of Denver's approach to the issue, but Chandler isn’t quite as involved in the city these days.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Our Ten Favorite Longform Stories in 2022

Throughout the year, Westword publishes more than a dozen new stories every weekday. Some are breaking news, some are guides to upcoming events, some are analyses of issues facing the metro Denver area. Our goal continues to be to cover, and uncover, what's going on in this town. But we...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Record number of jumpers celebrate 2023 with Evergreen Lake Plunge

A record number of jumpers took the plunge in Evergreen Lake as Colorado crossed into 2023 on Sunday. The Evergreen Lake Plunge sponsored by Buffalo Park Dentistry far exceeded previous entries willing to leap into the new year. People dressed up, or down, to enjoy a dip in the near-freezing water. There were crazy costumes and brief bathing suits as people challenged themselves to take the plunge. PHOTO GALLERY: Evergreen Lake Plunge 2023A total of 423 leapers from all over the Denver metro area signed up to jump. Active4All Evergreen Foundation runs the event to raise money for programs like the "Inspire" special needs program at Evergreen Park and Recreation District that helps kids with disabilities get out. This year with sponsorships and plungers the organization raised nearly $30,000 said President Dr. John DuRussel. CBS News Colorado's Alan Gionet is part of the organization and hosts the festivities every year. "It was an awesome day and everybody had a ton of fun," he said. "We'll be back in 2024!"
EVERGREEN, CO
Westword

People to Watch 2023: Kourtny Garrett, Downtown Defender

There are plenty of tough jobs these days: restoring the reputation of Southwest Airlines, explaining people's skyrocketing Xcel bills, keeping track of Denver's mayoral candidates. But Kourtny Garrett may have the toughest job of all: Last January, she became the new CEO of the Downtown Denver Partnership, taking over where Tami Door left off after seventeen years heading the downtown booster group. A native of Denver, Garrett had moved to Texas when she was ten and worked on the revitalization of downtown Dallas for nearly two decades, pushing public-private partnerships in that city while watching its urban population grow.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Twelve Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Yeehaw! The National Western Stock Show returns to Denver this weekend, bringing with it more than a century of traditions, starting with the parade through downtown. And did you know the Stock Show is the reason that the Denver City & County Building is illuminated this month?. Keep reading for...
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
COLORADO STATE
viatravelers.com

17 Best Restaurants in Estes Park, Colorado

The state of Colorado continues to impress with its scenic views and popular lifestyle. Visitors come to Colorado for fun outdoor activities and mile-high city of Denver. There is so much to see and do around the state, and I encourage you to travel around to experience the best things Colorado has to offer.
ESTES PARK, CO
denverlifemagazine.com

Fox 31 Meteorologist Mixes Mocktails for Mental Health

After moving every three years growing up, Kylie Bearse finally found a place she never wants to leave. “You couldn’t kick me out of Colorado if you tried,” she says. A meteorologist for Fox 31’s Morning News, Bearse made a name for herself around town hosting fashion shows and starting Approachable Outdoors, a hiking blog focused on mental health. This month, she’s teamed up with the swanky Poka Lola Social Club in the Dairy Block for a fundraiser that’s both improving mocktails and benefiting mental health. We caught up with her to find out more about the collaboration.
DENVER, CO
K99

21 Local Restaurants & Shops Said Goodbye to Colorado This Year

2022 has come to a close, and many Colorado restaurants have gone with it. Lingering stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, financial struggles, and retirements have forced many eateries to say goodbye to the Centennial State. Others appear to have shut down involuntarily — and some left without a word.
COLORADO STATE
weather5280.com

Wintry mix expected through Monday for the area: Denver's snow forecast

We've been discussing this system during the past several days; whether in our Insider post last week or yesterday's public forecast, we have couched this system in terms of concern for just how north the track will be and therefore the impact changes on the Denver metro areas. In data...
DENVER, CO

