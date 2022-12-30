ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Jon Elliott
3d ago

with what money do they use to link? Since the crypto guy is finished, Poland says hold my beer. We will launder now. The world leaders are a. joke

Reply
4
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Italy ready to be ‘guarantor’ of peace in Ukraine – PM

Italy’s government wants to be a “guarantor” of peace” in the 10-month-old conflict between Russia and Ukraine, premier Giorgia Meloni stated on Thursday, noting that she plans to visit Kiev “before the end of February”. ”I believe I will go to Kiev before the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy