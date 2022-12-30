ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVB

Justin Long Pens Epic 40th Birthday Tribute to Girlfriend Kate Bosworth

Justin Long is celebrating his lady love on her special day. The Barbarian star penned a heartfelt tribute to his girlfriend, Kate Bosworth, in recognition of her 40th birthday. Long, 44, took to Instagram on Monday to share a lengthy tribute to the birthday girl, alongside a slideshow of sweet...
HAWAII STATE
KTVB

Blake Lively Shows Off Bare Baby Bump, Jokes Her Workout Program Is Not Working

Blake Lively is poking fun at her fitness routine. On Monday, the 35-year-old actress shared a hilarious update on her workout journey. "been doing @donsaladino ‘s workout program for months now. Something isn’t working," the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress captioned the post. Next to the caption was a picture of Lively and her trainer posing at the start of her workout, beside a recent photo which shows the actress' growing baby bump.
KTVB

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and 'The View' Co-Hosts Pay Emotional Tribute to Barbara Walters On Air

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and the hosts of The View paid tribute to the late Barbara Walters on Tuesday. The legendary Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalism pioneer and co-creator of the daytime talk show died on Friday at 93 years old. ABC News confirmed the news, though no cause of death has yet been given. Disney CEO Bob Iger tweeted that Walters died on Friday evening at her home in New York.
KTVB

Matthew Lawrence Dating TLC's Chilli After Cheryl Burke Divorce

Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Matthew Lawrence are making things Instagram official with a little song and dance!. The TLC singer and Brotherly Love actor shared a joint Instagram post over the New Year's weekend that featured a video of them singing and dancing in matching pajamas, to A-ha's "Take on Me." "#onesiegang #wecute," the singer tagged within the video's caption.
HAWAII STATE
KTVB

'Sister Wives' Recap: Christine Shares Her Physical Type and the Answer Is Shocking

Now that she's split from Kody Brown, Sister Wivesstar Christine Brown is looking for another beast entirely... literally. During one particularly bizarre moment in Sunday's One-on-One special with host Sukanya Krishnan, Christine and her pal and former sister wife, Janelle, open up about the newly single mother of six's type.
KTVB

'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Angela Walks Out After Usman Calls Her a 'Pig'

Angela is back to her old 90 Day Fiancé antics. On part one of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s four part tell-all on Sunday, Angela walked out after immediately getting confrontational with her fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast members before taping even officially started, particularly, her longtime nemesis, Usman.
GEORGIA STATE
KTVB

Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter Tie the Knot in New Year's Eve Ceremony

Entering 2023 with wedding bells still chiming! Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter tied the knot in a very special New Year's Eve ceremony!. The 29-year-old NASCAR driver and his longtime lady love said "I do" in front of hundreds of guests at the JW Marriott in Charlotte, North Carolina, on the evening of Dec. 31, People reports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KTVB

'Sister Wives' Recap: Robyn Refers to Herself as 'Kody's Whipping Boy'

Robyn Brown is fed up with her former sister wives. As Kody Brown's last remaining wife, the Sister Wives star has plenty to say during part 2 of the show's One-on-One special with host Sukanya Krishnan. The tearful mother of five says she's till mourning the loss of the sister...
KTVB

'Bridgerton' Prequel 'Queen Charlotte' Debuts First Photo of Young Lady Danbury

To ring in the new year, Netflix unveiled the first photo of the character, played by Arsema Thomas (pronouns: she/her/they/them) in her TV debut, from the anticipated Bridgerton prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The upcoming limited series centers on young Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power and introduces...
KTVB

'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody Says Christine Painted Him in a Bad Light So Future Men Would Date Her

Kody Brown says that not only is his ex, Christine Brown, raking his name through the mud, he believes she's doing so for a very specific purpose. The Sister Wivesstar sat down for part 2 of the TLC reality series' One-on-One special with host Sukanya Krishnan, where there was plenty of discussion about Christine's decision to leave her ex and their family behind.
KTVB

Ava Phillippe Starts 'the New Year Off With a Bang' With Emergency Room Visit

Ava Phillippe's New Year's Eve didn't exactly go off without a hitch. The 23-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that she wound up in the emergency room on the last day of 2022. "Starting the new year off with a bang…well,...

