Dancer Ayodele Casel takes us into the world of tap

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Jan. 2. Tiziana Dearing is our host. For a special hour of WBUR's Radio Boston, we bring you highlights from another WBUR CitySpace conversation. Professional tap dancer and choreographer Ayodele Casel spoke with Radio Boston's Tiziana Dearing this fall as part of the show's "Phenomenal Women" series, which invites women at the top of their professions to share their stories. We hear how Casel broke into a male-dominated space as a choreographer and dancer.
How local business leaders are thinking about leadership in 2023

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Jan. 3. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As we kick off the new year, we check in with an expert panel of local business leaders to talk about the unprecedented challenges of leading in this current moment of uncertainty, reflect on the rollercoaster ride that was 2022, and look ahead to what may be just around the corner in 2023. We're joined by Corey Thomas, chairman and CEO of Rapid7, Aoife Brennan, president and CEO of Synlogic, and Jen Faigel, executive director of CommonWealth Kitchen.
