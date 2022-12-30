Read full article on original website
Authorities Trap Highly Venomous Eastern Brown Snake Wreaking Havoc in Airport
For many people, catching a flight comes with its own set of anxieties and stress-filled moments. However, some folks have more to worry about when heading to the airport than others. For instance, travelers in one Australian airport were sharing a parking garage with a deadly eastern brown snake. The...
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands are a group of over 900 islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea. They were discovered by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and named after the biblical King Solomon. Prior to the arrival of Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
Boy who dreamed of WW-II plane crash recalls pilot's name and details from 'past life' as war pilot
James Leininger loved planes since he was two years old until one evening in 2002, he had a nightmare that changed many things for him. He experienced a plane crash in his sleep where he was shot down by a plane with a red sun on it, precisely, a Japanese plane. When Leininger began to have dreams and memories of being Lieutenant James McCready Huston, his family was sure that he has reincarnated. Huston was a World War II fighter pilot from Pennsylvania. He had been killed in Iwo Jima, Japan, more than 50 years before Leininger was born, as reported by Mirror.
Oreo builds 'Doomsday' vault to protect its cookies from possible asteroid crash: 'Really real'
In 2008, the Svalbard Global Seed Vault was built to serve as the last hope in case the plant life on Earth comes to an end. The facility was made on the side of a mountain and has more than one million seed samples. But have you ever wondered what would people do if they want to have some cookies in case of an apocalypse? Oreo has already thought through it and built a Global Oreo Vault in 2020 right down the road from the seed vault, according to foodandwine.
Only one white giraffe remains in the whole world
A white giraffe was first spotted in Tanzania, Africa in 2016. About a few months later, wildlife rangers spotted white giraffes in Kenya in 2017. There were three white giraffes in Kenya at the time.
The 8 most disappointing games of 2022
The Tom’s Guide staff rounded up the most disappointing games of 2022, from tiresome sequels to terrible original ideas.
NASA Chief Issues Warning About China Banning US Astronauts From Landing on the Moon
There is a new space race happening more than five decades after the United States beat Russia to become the first nation to ever put on a human on the moon. This time, the contenders are the U.S. and China. And if China wins, it could cause serious trouble for the rest of the world, according to NASA chief Bill Nelon.
Sighs of relief breathed all-round as one of the worst franchises ever fails the rose-tinted nostalgia test
If you ever need a hint of how steeply Michael Bay’s stint at the helm of the Transformers franchise fell off a cliff, then look no further than what happened to the series once he finally departed two movies later than he said he would. Travis Knight’s Bumbleebee was...
Viscera Once Got Wasted & Tried To Violate Fellow WWE Superstar
In the world of professional wrestling, it is not uncommon for tensions to run high between wrestlers. However, it seems that things may have gotten a bit too personal for wrestlers Viscera and Rene Dupree during one particularly memorable incident. Viscera, whose real name was Nelson Frazier Jr., became intoxicated...
Amazon Prime is giving away Dishonored 2 and nine more games
Here's how to claim the stealth game and a few more titles at no cost.
Chinese aircraft carrier nears US territory of Guam
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning made a rare approach to the U.S. island territory of Guam in what a Chinese newspaper interpreted as a warning to the U.S. over Taiwan. The Liaoning and its escorting vessels...
Upcoming VR horror game to feature enemies that move when you blink
Don't blink in Dark Pictures: Switchback VR.
Discover 12 Modern-Day Animals That Look Like Dinosaurs!
Nowadays, dinosaurs are widely used as animated, fictional characters in books and movies! In reality, these reptiles appeared on Earth between 243 and 233.23 million years ago. After the Triassic-Jurassic extinction event, dinosaurs became the dominant terrestrial vertebrates. If you’re wondering whether there’s a modern-day animal that looks like a...
Elden Ring was 2022's most awarded game with over 140 GOTY awards
The coveted award of Game of the Year is a very subjective thing until it isn't. 2022 was a frankly fabulous year for games and it turns out that not only was Elden Ring the Game of the Year at the official The Game Awards ceremony, it scored another 140 awards from media outlets across the globe. That sounds settled to me.
Young gamer blows family's entire Christmas budget on Roblox microtransactions
Christmas may be something plenty of us look forward to, but it can also be a pretty stressful time. It’s a time of year that can require a lot of spending. Even the best budgeters can incur unexpected costs but what you may not expect, is for your entire family budget to be blown on Roblox microtransactions.
Rethinking the European Conquest of Native Americans
When the term Indian appears in the Declaration of Independence, it is used to refer to “savage” outsiders employed by the British as a way of keeping the colonists down. Eleven years later, in the U.S. Constitution, the Indigenous peoples of North America are presented differently: as separate entities with which the federal government must negotiate. They also appear as insiders who are clearly within the borders of the new country yet not to be counted for purposes of representation. The same people are at once part of the oppression that justifies the need for independence, a rival for control of land, and a subjugated minority whose rights are ignored.
God Of War Ragnarök voted Game Of The Year by PlayStation fans
God Of War Ragnarök was voted the Game of the Year in the PlayStation Blog's annual awards, and while it might seem like a shoo-in, the game faced some fierce competition. Over the course of this year, we've been treated to exclusives like Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Sifu, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, Rollerdrome, Ghostwire: Tokyo, The Last of Us Part I and Stray. All lined up like that, it's crystal clear that players have been spoiled, and that Xbox hasn't delivered on that front for its own customers. That'll change in 2023, fortunately, but it certainly has been a very strong year for those who own a PlayStation.
PlayStation Plus is set to lose 11 games in January
I hope you’re ready for a very busy festive break. For those subscribed to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, a lot of titles will be disappearing from the game library in January, so you’ve not got long to play them until they’re gone for good (unless you actually buy them, of course).
