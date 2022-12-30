Read full article on original website
The Walking Dead: Rick and Michonne spinoff reveals update with behind-the-scenes pictures
The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira has confirmed the Rick and Michonne spinoff is one step closer to hitting our screens. Currently in pre-production, the upcoming series in the zombie survivalist franchise will follow protagonist Rick Grimes (Love Actually's Andrew Lincoln) and fierce katana-wielding Michonne (Black Panther's Danai Gurira) as the post-apocalyptic couple try to find each other.
Call the Midwife season 12 premiere hints at shift in show's tone
Call the Midwife is one of those shows that just knows how to hit you in the feels. It's literally baked into the show's DNA. So when season 12 kicked things off with an emotionally evocative bang it was hardly unexpected. In fact if you didn't have a pack of tissues at the ready can you really call yourself a fan?
Yellowstone’s Lilli Kay reveals how LGBTQ+ scene ended up in the show
Yellowstone star Lilli Kay has revealed how the LGBTQ+ scene ended up in the show. The actress, who plays Clara Brewer in the fifth season of the neo-Western drama, saw her character make out with a stranger in the seventh episode, leading several viewers to note how there were "lesbians on the ranch".
EastEnders announces issue-based pregnancy storyline for Lily Slater
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has announced an issue-based pregnancy storyline for Lily Slater. Soap bosses recently promised 2023 will kick off with an important new story for the Slater family, and now they have confirmed 12-year-old Lily will discover she is expecting a baby. The shocking news came to light...
Emmerdale's Moira betrays Cain and 8 more big soap moments airing this week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Moira joins forces with Caleb. (Monday at 7.30pm on ITV) Despite fearing Cain may never speak...
James Corden reveals he almost starred in Brendan Fraser film The Whale
Another day, another fascinating piece of movie trivia from Gavin and Stacey's James Corden, who revealed he almost got to star in The Whale. While it's hard to imagine anyone else but Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky's film, it seems The Mummy star hadn't always been in the lead for the role.
Chicago director reveals Renée Zellweger "was very afraid to sing" in film
Chicago director Rob Marshall has revealed that Renée Zellweger was initially “very afraid” at the prospect of singing in the film. The 2002 musical, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture, stars Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly respectively, two vaudevillians who are arrested for murder.
The Masked Singer UK reveals identity of first series 4 celebrity
The Masked Singer UK series 4, episode 1 spoilers follow. The Masked Singer UK has unmasked — and eliminated — its first series 4 celebrity. During its New Year’s Day return, the Joel Dommett-hosted show featured singing showdowns between Knitting and Jellyfish, Otter and Ghost, and Cat & Mouse and Phoenix.
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s family shares health update following accident
The family of Marvel star Jeremy Renner has provided an update on the actor’s health following his accident. The actor, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was injured in an incident with a snow plough on Sunday (January 1), being in a “critical but stable” condition as he was transported to hospital.
The Apprentice star Claude Littner reveals he almost ditched Lord Sugar for rival show
The Apprentice star Claude Littner has revealed he almost ditched Lord Alan Sugar for a rival show. The businessman, who has appeared on the BBC show since its inception, is due to return for the upcoming 17th series in a reduced role following a hiatus last year. In an interview...
EastEnders airs aftermath of Lily's surprise pregnancy revelation
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired the aftermath of Lily Slater’s surprise pregnancy revelation. In last night’s (January 1) episode, the family’s New Year’s Eve party proved to be disastrous after Lily, Jean and Eve all collapsed following a carbon monoxide leak. After being rushed to hospital, a routine scan showed Lily to be pregnant, leaving Stacey in shock.
Coronation Street reveals Teddy fate after accident
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street revealed Teddy's fate following his accident, which happened just as he was about to expose Stephen Reid's murder cover-up. Stephen accidentally killed Leo during a fight at the factory in September and then made it look like Leo had moved to Canada. Leo's dad...
Coronation Street confirms shocking story for Stephen Reid and Carla Connor
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod has teased a showdown in the rivalry between villain Stephen Reid and Carla Connor. A 2023 storyline will see Leo's killer Stephen (Todd Boyce) and Underworld owner Carla (Alison King) in a head-to-head conflict as they work together. Stephen is trying to get back in the textile business following his financial troubles, while Carla is determined to show him who's truly in charge, leading to a potentially bloody outcome.
Hollyoaks star Emily Burnett addresses exit from Olivia Bradshaw role
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Emily Burnett took to Instagram to address her exit from the soap after playing Olivia Bradshaw for the past 18 months. Burnett posted a series of photos alongside a caption in which she thanked the show and everyone involved. "This week Olivia Bradshaw left the @hollyoaksofficial...
Coronation Street teases surprising love interest for Damon Hay
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has confirmed plans for newcomer Damon Hay to have a surprising romance storyline later this year. Show bosses have recently introduced former Shameless actor Ciarán Griffiths as bad boy Damon, who's the father of Jacob Hay. Although Jacob didn't want Damon to stick...
12 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Marilyn's loved ones are desperate for her to return to the Bay. Elsewhere, Kirby must decide whether she wants to reconnect with Bob, while Justin and Ziggy face tensions at the garage. Here's a full collection...
Is Wednesday actually leaving Netflix ahead of season 2?
Wednesday spoilers follow. Wednesday's unique brand of ookiness and kookiness has been a huge winner for Netflix. In its first week alone, the Addams Family spinoff beat out Stranger Things to nab the record for most viewing time in a single week with more than 400 million hours. Impressive no?...
Supernatural's Misha Collins transforms in Gotham Knights behind-the-scenes video
Supernatural star Misha Collins has revealed the extensive make-up and special effects used to transform him into Two-Face for Gotham Knights. Collins, who plays Harvey Dent/Two-Face in the CW Batman sequel series, shared the extensive work that it takes to get him ready to play Dent's infamous alter-ego in a video on Twitter.
The Great British Bake Off confirms winner of 2023 New Year's special
The Great British Bake Off spoilers to follow. The Great British Bake Off has crowned the winner of its 2023 New Year's special, as several contestants returned from previous seasons to compete for the title. 2021 finalist Chigs Parmar took part alongside 2020 star Lottie Bedlow and a duo of...
Netflix’s 1899 cancelled after one season
There will be no follow-up to 1899, with Netflix cancelling the series after just one season. The show, which was created by Dark showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, followed a group of European emigrants as they travel from Southampton to New York City, with the only season consisting of eight episodes.
