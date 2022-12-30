Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Woman killed in Thornton hit-and-run after rideshare left her on I-25
A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run along Interstate 25 after the rideshare vehicle she was in left her on the interstate shortly after midnight Sunday, according to Thornton police.
Driver arrested in deadly New Year’s hit-and-run on I-25
A man was arrested Monday in a deadly hit-and-run that happened just after midnight New Year's Day on Interstate 25.
Stranded motorist’s arm struck on I-70 in Denver hit-and-run crash
Police in Denver are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and injured a man fixing his car on the side of Interstate 70, police announced in a news release Monday.
9News
Family of cyclist killed in hit and run stand daily at intersection
A family mourns the lost of a loved one who was killed in a hit and run incident . Denver Police said the driver who hit Logan, the cyclist, did not stop.
Rideshare driver drops woman on side of I-25 before she was killed
Questions remain about the fatal pedestrian crash on Interstate 25 that happened after midnight New Year's Day.Thornton Police say a woman was dropped off on the side of Northbound I-25 near the 470 interchange by a rideshare driver. She then walked into the roadway, and was hit by two cars and killed. One of the cars did not stop. Monday, Police arrested 33-year-old Adam Wooley of Frederick and charged him with hit-and-run involving death. Wooley turned himself in as the driver of the dark pickup truck that sideswiped the woman and did not stop.However, on social media, many are focusing their...
Authorities investigate homicide at Adams County hotel; suspect arrested
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred at a hotel Saturday night. A suspect has been arrested.
1 dead after getting hit by cars on Interstate 25 in Thornton
One person died overnight when she was hit by two cars traveling on Interstate 25 in Thornton. The collision between the woman and the vehicles led to a shutdown of the northbound lanes early Sunday morning that lasted many hours.The crash happened at approximately 12:33 a.m. between 144th Avenue and Highway 7 near the interchange with E-470 and the Northwest Parkway. It remains under investigation by the Thornton Police Department.The identity of the woman who passed away has not been released by police, but they described the situation as follows: A ride share vehicle pulled over at that location and ended the ride because an adult female passenger was getting ill. The bill was paid and the ride share driver left. The female passenger then walked into the roadway. She was sideswiped by a pickup truck, then struck by a second vehicle.The first vehicle, believed to be an older dark-colored Dodge Ram, did not stop after the collision and it's possible the driver may not know that a collision happened.Thornton PD is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact its detectives through Adams County dispatch (303) 288-1535.
Person who was trying to cross I-225 struck, killed in Aurora
A person who was trying to cross the highway in Aurora overnight is dead. That's according to police, who say an SUV tried to avoid them but ended up striking them on Interstate 225.It happened just before 10 p.m. near East 6th Avenue in the northbound lanes.Police said the driver of the SUV stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the team involved in investigating the fatal collision.I-225 was closed for several hours after the crash.The identity of the person who was killed hasn't been released and so far it's not clear why they were on foot on the highway.Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact <a href="https://www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/">Metro Denver Crime Stoppers</a> at 720.913.STOP (7867).
2 dead, 1 injured in 3 separate vehicle-pedestrian crashes in Denver area
Police in Aurora, Thornton and Fort Collins are investigating three separate vehicle-pedestrian crashes that left two people dead and seriously injured a third person.
Murderer released early from prison linked to deadly hit & run in Aurora
A convicted murderer who was once sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole is now linked to the fatal hit-and-run of a father in Aurora. Cullin Barnes, 45, was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the death of Jason Lyman in August of 2022. Barnes was convicted in 1994 of murdering his neighbor, Lorraine Tillman. Barnes was just 16 when he stabbed Tillman multiple times with a kitchen knife after breaking into her Aurora townhome. A judge sentenced him to 84 years in prison without the possibility of parole. However, the Supreme Court ruled juveniles...
1310kfka.com
Inmate dies at Weld County Jail
An inmate has died at the Weld County Jail. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was having trouble breathing Monday morning when deputies began administering CPR. The inmate was taken to a local hospital via ambulance where she was pronounced dead about an hour later. The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the inmate’s death.
1 person injured in possible arson in Adams County
One person was injured in what authorities later determined was a possible arson at a home near Commerce City in Adams County.
Aurora Police searching for suspects in string of burglaries
Aurora Police Department is looking for suspects in a string of recent smash-and-grab burglaries. The burglaries are a Metro-wide issue, but Aurora businesses in particular have been targeted, with 14 reported burglaries or attempted burglaries in the past four days, according to an Aurora Police Department tweet. The burglars have...
proclaimerscv.com
Cops in Thornton, Colorado Claimed; They Discovered 2 Dead and Incendiary Devices
On Christmas morning inside a Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Thornton, Colorado, a man shot and murdered his wife before turning the gun on himself, according to authorities. The two individuals discovered dead at the location were a married couple who had previously belonged to the Kingdom Hall congregation,...
KRDO
Family of Denver locksmith allegedly killed by truck driver says suspect “didn’t do it on accident”
DENVER (KCNC) — A Texas man accused of running over a Denver father with his semi truck and leaving the scene has been arrested. Guillermo Duran was a locksmith and a father to five girls. He was sent out Wednesday morning to answer a service call in Arapahoe County....
californiaexaminer.net
A Colorado Man Who Had Around 6,000 Fentanyl Pills Was Given A 40-year Sentence
A 27-year-old guy from a village north of Boulder, Colorado, was given a 40-year prison sentence after authorities claimed to have found approximately 6,000 fentanyl pills. According to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office, the Greeley man had been dealing “large amounts of drugs” there. In 2022, the county’s narcotics task force team was looking into Andrew Durdy’s dealings.
Denver man charged with allegedly killing 2 men whose bodies were found near freeway ramps
DENVER (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of two men whose bodies were discovered near freeway ramps. On Dec. 20, Denver Police announced they were conducting a homicide investigation involving an adult male who was killed near the I-70 at North Washington Street.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora cop shoots, injures man during domestic violence call early Sunday
AURORA | An Aurora police officer shot and wounded a man in the leg early Sunday during a domestic violence dispute in north Aurora, according to police. “We have had an officer discharge his firearm and strike a suspect at a domestic violence call in the 1200 block of North Chambers Road,” Aurora interim police Chief Art Acevedo said in a tweet at about 12:30 a.m. Acevedo had been with patrol officers during DUI enforcement planned previously for New Year’s eve.
Aurora police seek suspects in smash-and-grab burglaries
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) has released photos of a vehicle they say was involved in a series of recent burglaries. Police said the black Lincoln MKT pictured below has been connected to a string of smash-and-grab style burglaries of ATMs and cash registers. APD said...
Driver, car wanted in deadly Christmas Day assault
Police are looking for a driver and vehicle that were involved in the deadly assault that killed a 69-year-old man on Christmas Day.
Comments / 1