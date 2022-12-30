Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Tuesday January 3rd Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
SB Nation
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Everton-Brighton preview, Elanga, Ramazani and Lang links
It’s Everton gameday! Check out our preview of today’s match against Brighton. [RBM]. Here is the Match Day Guide for tonight’s match under the Goodison lights. [EFC]. Ben Godfrey has spoken about his return to the first team after his horrendous injury on the first day of the season:
SB Nation
Everton vs Brighton - Match Preview | Can Toffees begin 2023 with a win?
Everton will look to build on their battling draw against Manchester City when they kick-off 2023 against Brighton at Goodison Park. The Toffees proved the doubters (myself included) wrong with that feisty performance at the Etihad. I won’t lie, I would have considered a narrow defeat as a decent result before the game, so this is definitely considered bonus point in my book. The miserable defeat at home to Wolves had left us fearing the worst, but the players showed they are still willing to fight for their manager.
SB Nation
Arsenal vs. Newcastle - Preview, Lineups & Talking Points
Something happened last Saturday that we hadn’t seen in ages: Newcastle were held to a goalless draw in a Premier League game for the first time in nine matches spanning a month and a half. The last time to do that to the Magpies was Manchester United and it happened all the way back on Oct. 16th.
Watch: Fans go crazy as Cristiano Ronaldo takes part in first Al-Nassr training session
It was first reported in late November that the star forward had agreed to a deal with Al-Nassr, though the financial details weren't finalized. That agreement came amidst Ronaldo's memorable, yet unsuccessful World Cup run with Portugal -- who was knocked out in the quarterfinals -- and just over one week following his fiery departure from Manchester United.
SB Nation
On This Day (1 January 2019): New year, old destination - and one striking similarity for SAFC!
The Sunderland squad have seen in the new year in the North West, stopping in the area after the superb Wigan Athletic win on Thursday in order to prepare for Blackpool later today. When they emerge from the tunnel this afternoon the side will be backed by another sell out...
SB Nation
Everton vs Brighton: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online
Everton take on Brighton & Hove Albion in their first game of 2023. The Blues ended 2022 in a positive manner with a 1-1 draw away at defending champions Manchester City, but they will need to show a bit more attacking endeavour today and beyond to secure Premier League survival.
SB Nation
Manchester City Deal for Máximo Perrone in ‘Final Stages’
Máximo Perrone is the latest name Manchester City fans will want to be acquainted with. Noted transfer expert, Fab Romano has the deal nearing final stages. The money seems right and the player could be a straight contributor as he is already a natural ‘6’ and a logical fit behind Kalvin Phillips and Rodrigo.
SB Nation
Five Things From A Downtrodden Defeat At West Bromwich Albion
If we were told that we’d obtain four points from the matches against Swansea City, Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion, you’d probably have bitten off the veritable hand that proffered it. Any win from any of those games would have been gladly accepted. That’s the positive; the negative was apparent in all of those games and it’s nothing new: we automatically play as if we are inferior to the opposition.
SB Nation
Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 18
Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 18! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after the last slate of games took place!
SB Nation
Manchester City 1-1 Everton: Three Takeaways | Backs to the Wall
Arriving at the Etihad Stadium on New Year’s Eve to face a fearsome Manchester City, Frank Lampard’s Toffees had one reasonable way to play: set up in a low block, soak up the pressure in the hope of frustrating Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions and maybe pinch something on the break, or via a set-piece. They accomplished this mission perfectly. For this game-plan to be successful, the side had to show two things that have not always been apparent this season: organisation and discipline, from (to use old-school terminology) numbers one through eleven.
SB Nation
Paul Ince: Reading Looked A ‘Tired, Jaded Team’ In West Bromwich Albion Loss
The festive period fixtures continued for the Royals with their third game in a week. This time the Royals visited West Bromwich Albion with the home side coming out victorious. The Baggies came out strong and Joe Lumley made some great saves to keep us in the game early on. The hosts took the lead in the 60th minute through Daryl Dike to secure the three points.
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, January 2
Hello everyone! Can’t believe I haven’t done one of these since last year ... These “New Year’s resolutions” are quite the trend these days, aren’t they? People want to do all sorts of things like travel, find true love, gain financial independence or get in shape.
SB Nation
Struggling Liverpool “Just Weren’t Good Enough” Says Oxlade-Chamberlain
Two steps forward, one step back. That might just about sum up Liverpool’s current situation, as the Reds followed up a pair of Premier League victories that seemed to have put them back in the thick of the top four race with a disheartening defeat. If the teams ahead...
SB Nation
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 26 - Blackpool v Sunderland
The lads played a blinder yet again at the DW Stadium, with goals from Simms, Stewart, Roberts and an absolute screamer from Amad securing the three points. With Simms now recalled to struggling parent club Everton, the Wigan outing will be his last game in red and white this season. We of course wish him well, as he did a great job in the north east across the past 4-5 months.
SB Nation
Matchday Musings: Happy or disappointed with a point after Sunderland’s draw at Blackpool?
Given the sheer amount of injury problems we have at the minute (I think I counted eight, but I could be wrong), plus the fact we lost Ellis Simms less than two days before the game, I wasn’t expecting any major changes to the team at Blackpool. News early...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Real Madrid Now Favourites to Sign Jude Bellingham
During the World Cup, for many Liverpool fans the most interesting story wasn’t any of the football being played in Qatar but rather the developments in the Jude Bellingham transfer saga, with a string of reports suggesting the midfielder’s signing was an all but done deal. The problem...
SB Nation
Brentford 3, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: A Tale Of Two Halves (And Liverpool Were Bad In Both)
Bees: Konate 20’ (OG), Wissa 42’, Mbeumo 84’. Good news, bad news. Good news first: Brentford striker Ivan Toney is out with an injury. The bad news? Liverpool essentially have to send out the same lineup for the third match on the trot. There are, however, a few changes. Ibrahima Konaté comes in for Joel Matip, as does Kostas Tsimikas for Andy Robertson. Also, Fabinho returns to the midfield, as captain Jordan Henderson misses out with a concussion.
SB Nation
Bernardo Silva Quotes Raise New Questions About Summer Sale for Manchester City
Bernardo Silva has returned with some not so positive quotes and a bit off cuff as the Portuguese star made his thoughts clear. A saga that took up most of the summer, Bernardo seems set on an exit this time around as we take a look at the quotes recently given to Record in Portugal:
Comments / 0