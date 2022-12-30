ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

How Supreme Court voted to keep immigration limits in place

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on asylum in place for now, dashing hopes of migrants who have been fleeing violence and inequality in Latin America and elsewhere to reach the United States. Tuesday's ruling preserves a major Trump-era policy that was scheduled to expire...
IOWA STATE
St. Joseph Post

Chief justice: Judges' safety 'essential' to court system

WASHINGTON (AP) — With security threats to Supreme Court justices still fresh memories, Chief Justice John Roberts on Saturday praised programs that protect judges, saying that “we must support judges by ensuring their safety.”. Roberts and other conservative Supreme Court justices were the subject of protests, some at...
ARKANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Jan. 6 panel drops Trump subpoena as it wraps up work

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has dropped its subpoena against former President Donald Trump as it wraps up work and prepares to dissolve next week. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee's Democratic chairman, wrote in a letter to Trump lawyer David Warrington on Wednesday that he is formally withdrawing the subpoena.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy