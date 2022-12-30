Read full article on original website
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
DeSantis casts himself as a national leader at his inauguration amid 2024 speculation, promising Florida will 'carry the torch' of freedom and fight 'woke'
Speculation looms over whether DeSantis will announce a run for the White House this year. He cast himself as a national leader in second swearing-in.
How Supreme Court voted to keep immigration limits in place
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on asylum in place for now, dashing hopes of migrants who have been fleeing violence and inequality in Latin America and elsewhere to reach the United States. Tuesday's ruling preserves a major Trump-era policy that was scheduled to expire...
Chief justice: Judges' safety 'essential' to court system
WASHINGTON (AP) — With security threats to Supreme Court justices still fresh memories, Chief Justice John Roberts on Saturday praised programs that protect judges, saying that “we must support judges by ensuring their safety.”. Roberts and other conservative Supreme Court justices were the subject of protests, some at...
What's in the $1.7 trillion spending bill Moran voted to approve
WASHINGTON —Lawmakers return to work Tuesday to a new era of divided government as Democrats relinquish control of the House after midterm election losses. The Senate remains in Democratic hands, barely. Late last week, President Biden signed the $1.7 trillion government spending bill that will finance federal agencies through...
Jan. 6 panel drops Trump subpoena as it wraps up work
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has dropped its subpoena against former President Donald Trump as it wraps up work and prepares to dissolve next week. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee's Democratic chairman, wrote in a letter to Trump lawyer David Warrington on Wednesday that he is formally withdrawing the subpoena.
FEC levies $30K penalty tied to Kobach's 2020 US Senate bid
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Incoming Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach agreed to help pay a $30,000 penalty to resolve a federal complaint over the improper use of a group's email list during his unsuccessful 2020 campaign for the U.S. Senate. The Federal Election Commission disclosed Friday that it had...
Mann's bill renaming Russell Post Office after Sen. Dole becomes law
Washington, D.C. - U.S. Representative Tracey Mann's legislation renaming the post office in Russell, Kansas, the "Robert J. Dole Memorial Post Office Building," has been signed into law. In a statement from his office Mann said,. "Senator Bob Dole made it clear that we must never forget where we come...
