Watch previously unseen footage of one of Layne Staley’s last ever shows with Alice In Chains

Footage has emerged of one of the final gigs Layne Staley played with Alice In Chains .

The clip, featuring the songs Again and God Am from the Seattle band’s self-titled third album, was recorded on June 28, 1996, at Detroit’s Tiger Stadium, where Alice In Chains were opening for Kiss at the first date on the latter’s reunion tour.

According to YouTuber Alt Copperpot 5 , who posted the seven-minute video, the footage was like to have been “filmed to be used for television news segments/promotional purposes.”

Alice In Chains supported Kiss at four shows between June 28 and July 3. The latter gig, at Kemper Arena in Kansas City , would mark Staley’s final show with the band. The singer died on April 5, 2002 of a heroin and cocaine overdose.

Watch the footage of Alice In Chains at Detroit’s Tiger Stadium below.