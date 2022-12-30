ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Watch previously unseen footage of one of Layne Staley’s last ever shows with Alice In Chains

By Metal Hammer
Louder
Louder
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49FjtO_0jyYYujI00

Footage has emerged of one of the final gigs Layne Staley played with Alice In Chains .

The clip, featuring the songs Again and God Am from the Seattle band’s self-titled third album, was recorded on June 28, 1996, at Detroit’s Tiger Stadium, where Alice In Chains were opening for Kiss at the first date on the latter’s reunion tour.

According to YouTuber Alt Copperpot 5 , who posted the seven-minute video, the footage was like to have been “filmed to be used for television news segments/promotional purposes.”

Alice In Chains supported Kiss at four shows between June 28 and July 3. The latter gig, at Kemper Arena in Kansas City , would mark Staley’s final show with the band. The singer died on April 5, 2002 of a heroin and cocaine overdose.

Watch the footage of Alice In Chains at Detroit’s Tiger Stadium below.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Buffalo woman, 22, dies in blizzard after sending chilling final video to family on way home from work

A 22-year-old woman has died in the historic Buffalo blizzard after she sent a chilling final video to her family on her way home from work.Anndel Taylor was driving home on Friday afternoon when her car became stranded in the snow.She remained trapped inside the car for around 18 hours while Winter Storm Elliot raged on all around her, her family said.During those terrifying hours, the 22-year-old told her family members she was “scared” and sent two chilling videos capturing the extreme blizzard blowing around her.The first video, sent to her family group chat at around 4.15pm ET on...
BUFFALO, NY
Ultimate Classic Rock

Kirk Hammett’s Childhood: Metallica Guitarist’s First 72 Seasons

Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members:
OAKLAND, CA
Louder

Louder

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy