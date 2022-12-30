Read full article on original website
War against Ukraine has left Russia isolated and struggling — with more tumult ahead
MOSCOW — It's been 10 months since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he was deploying tens of thousands of Russian troops on a mission to "denazify" and "demilitarize" Ukraine – its smaller independent neighbor and former satellite of both the Russian and Soviet empires. At the time, Putin...
China's new foreign minister will be Qin Gang, the current ambassador to Washington
China has named its U.S. envoy, Qin Gang, as the new foreign minister. The appointment, which was announced Friday, comes as Beijing's relations with Washington continue to show strain over a range of issues from trade to Taiwan. He replaced Wang Yi, 69, who was promoted to the politburo of the ruling Communist Party in October, and is expected to continue to work in foreign policy.
These were the top political stories of 2022
There was a lot that happened in politics in 2022, from the consequential midterm elections to the U.S. Supreme Court's historic abortion ruling and record migration at the southern border. Meantime, the country is still trying to recover from the COVID pandemic, while girding for a potential recession, as this...
Leftist Lula da Silva is sworn in as president to lead a divided Brazil
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as Brazil's president on Sunday in the capital of Brasilia to assume office for the third time. The leftist narrowly beat far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in an October runoff election, marking a stunning political comeback — just three years after da Silva was released from prison on corruption charges and 12 years after his first two terms as president.
Attack on Russia could be Ukraine’s deadliest yet
What happened in Donetsk? Why isn’t Russia saying more solders were killed?
Countries across the world ring in the new year
The year 2022 turned to 2023 in time zones across the world, starting in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Some of the first people who celebrated 2023 live in Kiribati, an island country in the Pacific Ocean, with a population of less than 122,000 people. Australia, which is one...
North Korea's Kim orders 'exponential' expansion of nuclear arsenal
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the "exponential" expansion of his country's nuclear arsenal and the development of a more powerful intercontinental ballistic missile, state media reported Sunday, after he entered 2023 with another weapons launch following a record number of testing activities last year.
Russia says 63 soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian attack
Ukraine's military is taking credit for a blast that may have killed hundreds of Russian conscripts in Ukraine's far east in the first minutes of the new year. Russia's Defense Ministry corroborated the reports on Monday, but only claimed 63 deaths. Officials in the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic," a part...
In Afghanistan, coal mining relies on the labor of children
NAHRIN, Afghanistan — On weekdays, when most kids around the world are at school, 12-year-old Mansour is in the middle of a grueling shift at the coal mines. Deep inside a tunnel carved into the side of a blackened mountain, the young boy waits under the flickering glow of his headlamp as older boys pry coal out of the earth by pickaxe and hand, while others shovel the piles into sacks strapped onto the backs of donkeys.
China's COVID vaccines: Do the jabs do the job?
China is in the midst of its first major COVID surge, and it's one of the world's largest. China rolled back COVID restrictions in early December, and now scientists estimate that the country could be facing more than 10 million new cases each day. Over the next several months, several hundred thousand people could die, perhaps more, several teams predict.
Canada and Australia impose COVID testing requirements on travelers from China
BEIJING — Australia and Canada have joined a growing list of countries requiring travelers from China to take a COVID-19 test prior to boarding their flight, as China battles a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus after abruptly easing restrictions that were in place for much of the pandemic. Australian...
Here's what 2023 has in store, as predicted by experts in 1923
Forget flying cars. When scientists and sociologists in 1923 offered predictions for what life might look like in a hundred years, their visions were more along the lines of curly-haired men, four-hour workdays, 300-year-old people and "watch-size radio telephones." That's according to Paul Fairie, a researcher and instructor at the...
