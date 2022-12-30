Read full article on original website
Related
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
A newborn was surrendered to Florida's only safe haven baby box. Here's how they work
A newborn was surrendered recently to Florida's only baby box, a device that lets people give up an unwanted infant anonymously. It was the first time anyone has used the baby box since organizers placed it at an Ocala fire station over two years ago. "When we launched this box...
Southwest Airlines' holiday chaos could cost the company as much as $825 million
Southwest Airlines says disruptions that led to more than 16,700 cancelled flights over the holidays could cost the company as much as $825 million, according to a company regulatory filing on Friday. Severe weather, staff shortages brought on by the pandemic and an outdated computer system caused the largest domestic...
The fate of America's largest lithium mine is in a federal judge's hands
BOISE, Idaho — The fate of the largest planned lithium mine in the United States is now in the hands of a federal judge who hopes to issue a ruling in a long-running legal battle in the next two months. The proposed mine on Thacker Pass, a remote slice...
Georgia Today: President honors two Georgians, Savannah man charged in Jan. 6, Delta's free Wi-Fi
LISTEN: On the Friday Jan. 6 edition of Georgia Today: President Biden honored two Georgians at the White House today, case moving quickly for Savannah man charged in Jan. 6 attack, and Delta's free Wi-Fi. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday,...
Global food prices in 2022 hit a record high amid drought and war
ROME — Global prices for food commodities like grain and vegetable oils were the highest on record last year even after falling for nine months in a row, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said, as Russia's war in Ukraine, drought and other factors drove up inflation and worsened hunger worldwide.
China has reopened its borders to tourists after three years of Covid closure
After years of separation from his wife in mainland China, Hong Kong resident Cheung Seng-bun made sure to be among the first in line following the reopening Sunday of border crossing points. The ability of residents of the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city to cross over is one of the most...
The U.S. job market is still healthy, but it's slowing down as recession fears mount
The U.S. job market closed out 2022 on a high note. Employers added 223,000 jobs in December, capping a year in which the economy added 4.5 million jobs, more than refilling the deep hole left by the coronavirus pandemic two years earlier. While some big companies have announced job cuts...
The impact that new salary transparency laws could have
New laws are going into effect in several states that require employers to publish salary ranges for job openings. Was your New Year's resolution to ask for a raise? Well, new salary transparency laws went into effect in a handful of states on January 1, and they just might make your job easier. NPR's Stacey Vanek Smith reports.
Brazil authorities seek to punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities were picking up pieces and investigating Monday after thousands of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation’s highest seats of power. The protesters were seeking military intervention to either restore the...
RSV recedes and flu peaks as a new COVID variant shoots 'up like a rocket'
As the new year begins and the depths of winter approach, U.S. infectious disease experts monitoring the "tripledemic" stew of viruses that have been plaguing the country say there's good news — and bad. The good news is the worst appears to be over from the RSV surge that...
The State Department will begin spelling Turkey as Türkiye
The State Department will start spelling Turkey as "Türkiye" in diplomatic and formal settings. The name change was approved by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names following a request from the Turkish embassy, State Department spokesperson Ned Price confirmed on Thursday. The State Department, which handles America's foreign policy,...
Ana Montes, former U.S. analyst convicted of spying for Cuba, is released from prison
Ana Montes, a former U.S. defense intelligence analyst who was convicted of spying for Cuba, has been released from federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas. Montes, 65, was released on Friday after serving a majority of her 25-year sentence, according to a spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, adding that her early release was based on good behavior.
Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month
Delta Air Lines will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in February, CEO Ed Bastian announced Thursday at the CES technology trade show. Bastian said by the end of the year, the airline will outfit more than 700 planes with high-speed, satellite-based broadband service from T-Mobile. It plans to expand free Wi-Fi to international and Delta Connection flights by the end of 2024. The service will use equipment from Viasat, a U.S.-based satellite broadband provider.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
33K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0