These are the best Dr. Mundo builds in League of Legends
Dr. Mundo has always been an underrated pick in League of Legends. While he might not be a popular pick at high elos and professional play, his friendly kit as well as straightforward gameplay make him a widespread presence among normal levels of play. Halfway through season 11, Dr. Mundo...
How to get Player Icons in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 players aim to make a difference in matches and outside the game as well. More often than not, you’ll find yourself trying to become the player that tips the scales in close matches and snatch a victory. Your player profile lets you distinguish yourself from the crowd...
NiP enters VALORANT Game Changers scene with European roster
Ninjas in Pyjamas has returned to the EMEA region in VALORANT today with the signing of three female players in form of Paige “Padge” Thomas, Öykü “OYKU” Büyük, and Nelly “Raina” Sosobrado to compete in VCT Game Changers, Riot Games’ official competitive circuit for marginalized genders.
HLTV top 20 2022: Every announced CS:GO player ranked
A new year has begun, and with that, it’s time for CS:GO fans to finally learn who were the best players of Counter-Strike esports in 2022 according to HLTV, the leading website for CS:GO statistics. HLTV took a deep dive into each tier-one player’s statistics throughout 2022 and will...
How to watch the HLTV Award Show 2022
The leading website for Counter-Strike statistics, HLTV, will be running its Award Show 2022 on Saturday, Jan. 14 in Stockholm, Sweden. Not only will the HLTV Award Show 2022 reveal who were the three best CS:GO players of 2022, according to HLTV, it will also hand awards to other 12 different categories, including for the women and marginalized genders’ scene, which saw a sharp rise in popularity last year thanks to the ESL Impact CS:GO circuit.
CS:GO caster Anders reveals his main goal in 2023
One of the most renowned CS:GO casters, Anders Blume, shed some details about his primary goals heading into 2023. The Dane created a thread on Twitter yesterday, explaining how 2022 looked in his eyes, and what his focus will be in the new year. Anders admitted that his main objective will be to find stability, which he had been already trying to do in the past few years.
Champions and new talents unite on Dallas Fuel’s 2023 Overwatch League roster
Last year’s Overwatch League championship team will be looking a little different when the sixth season kicks off in 2023, but fans will likely be pleased to see a few familiar faces reprising their iconic roles. On Jan. 1, the Dallas Fuel officially introduced its 2023 roster over a...
FalleN says roster changes are underway in Imperial
FalleN, the captain and AWPer of Imperial’s CS:GO team, admitted on his latest Twitch stream that “there will be some changes” to the team soon, following reports and rumors that date back to 2022. Fer, one of the founding members of the original Imperial lineup, is set...
Biggest storylines from Magic: The Gathering for 2023
Magic: The Gathering is coming off a commercially successful year, but it was not one devoid of controversy. From $1,000 proxy booster packs to product overload, Magic was faced with several issues that brought the soaring game back down to Earth from the lofty highs of 2020 and 2021. It...
Former Fnatic VALORANT trio reportedly reunites to form superteam for VCT Challengers Polaris League
Former Fnatic VALORANT players James “Mistic” Orfila, Enzo Mestari, and Martin “Magnum” Peňkov are joining forces on Apeks, according to a report by Blix.gg’s Alejandro Gomis. The VALORANT Champions Tour Challengers circuit is filled with talented players who were unable to secure a spot...
Pokémon Go streamer FleeceKing reaches monumental milestone
Pokémon Go streamer FleeceKing fulfilled a monumental goal on his favorite game earlier today, reaching two billion XP points on his account, which was created almost six years ago. This is the result of an extremely long grind in Pokémon Go since its release. The Instinct player captured over...
Acend waves goodbye to last remaining player of VALORANT Champions 2021 title
Acend parted ways with starxo today, officially ending a nearly two-year stint with the Polish pro. Starxo was the final member of the Acend lineup that won VALORANT Champions 2021, the first world championship of Riot Games’ FPS. Starxo joined Acend on March 2021 alongside BONECOLD, cNed, Kiles, koldamenta,...
MTG Arena Decathlon: Full schedule, formats, prizes, and costs
Wizards of the Coast is bringing in the new year with a Magic: The Gathering Arena Decathlon, showcasing 10 events over the course of 15 days. The 2023 MTG Arena Decathlon begins on Jan. 1 and runs until Jan. 16. WotC updated its annual event by opening up gameplay to players of all ages. Other changes included “an improved prize structure” and a shortened Decathlon Finals from Jan. 21 to 22, according to WotC.
Dota 2 community calls out ‘cheat’ program for ruining the game
Dota 2 is a game of skill and information. Players are often required to strategize around the data available to them, and an Overwolf extension has been helping Dota players by becoming their third eye. Users of the extension get to see their enemies’ most-played heroes when they load into...
Cloud9 eyeing Virtus Pro player for its CS:GO division
It seems Cloud9 has found a replacement for Timofey “interz” Yakushin. The organization is reportedly trying to sign Timur “buster” Tulepov, who has been benched in Virtus Pro since May 23, according to HLTV’s report from yesterday. The 23-year-old would serve as the replacement for interz on the starting roster, which was first rumored in December last year.
