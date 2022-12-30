Read full article on original website
China Media Plays Down COVID Severity as WHO Seeks Detail on Variants
BEIJING/HONG KONG/GENEVA (Reuters) -State media in China played down the severity of a surge of COVID-19 infections ahead of an expected briefing on Tuesday by its scientists to the World Health Organization, which is hoping for a "detailed discussion" on the evolution of the virus. China's abrupt U-turn on COVID...
Taiwan President Offers China Help to Deal With COVID Surge
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday offered to provide China with "necessary assistance" to help it deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, but said Chinese military activities near the island were not beneficial to peace and stability. In an abrupt change of policy, China last month began...
Britain to Proscribe Iran's Revolutionary Guard as Terror Group - Telegraph
(Reuters) - Britain will officially declare Iran's Revolutionary Guard, which has arrested seven people with links to the United Kingdom over anti-government protests, as a terrorist group, the Telegraph reported on Monday, citing sources. The move, which will be announced within weeks, is supported by Britain's security minister, Tom Tugendhat,...
European Shares Start 2023 on Upbeat Note on Encouraging Factory Data
(Reuters) -European shares rose in the first trading session of 2023 on Monday as euro zone manufacturing data suggested the worst had passed after a year marred by fears of a recession as central banks hiked rates globally. The pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 1.0%, supported by consumer discretionary stocks. The...
Turkmenistan President to Visit China on Jan 5-6 - State Media
BEIJING (Reuters) - President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow is scheduled to visit China between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, state media CCTV reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Italy Again Delays Decision on EU Graft Suspect, Awaits Belgian Info
BRESCIA, Italy (Reuters) - An Italian court on Tuesday postponed for a second time a hearing on whether to hand over to Belgium a woman suspected of involvement in a Qatar graft scandal that has rocked the European Parliament. An appeals court in the northern city of Brescia originally delayed...
Turkey Condemns 'Provocative Act' by Israel's Ben-Gvir
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey condemned on Tuesday a "provocative act" by Israel's new far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, referring to his visit to Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem. Ankara's statement came amid efforts by Turkey and Israel to normalise ties, after a four-year deterioration in relations, and mutual appointment...
Zelenskiy: Russia Plans Protracted Drone Campaign to 'Exhaust' Ukraine
(Reuters) - Russia is planning a protracted campaign of attacks with Iranian drones to "exhaust" Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday. "We have information that Russia is planning a protracted attack using Shahed drones," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "It is probably banking on exhaustion. Exhausting our people, our anti-aircraft defences, our energy."
Danish bank workers celebrate full year without robberies
Denmark has recorded its first year without bank robberies, as the use of cash has dwindled in recent years, the country’s finance workers union said. The increasingly cashless society has led banks to reduce their cash services, the union said on Monday, leaving little potential loot for robbers. “It’s...
South Korea Eases Property Regulations Across Capital Seoul
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's finance ministry said on Tuesday it was easing financial regulations on home buyers in most districts of the capital Seoul, in an effort to support the country's sharply falling property market. Among 25 districts in Seoul, only four will remain on the finance ministry's "speculative...
US headed for recession and another inflation spike in 2023, famed investor Michael Burry says
The U.S. economy is likely poised to tumble into a recession and experience another inflation surge in 2023, according to hedge fund investor Michael Burry.
Thousands More, Including Hungary's Orban, Bid Farewell to Benedict
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Thousands more people, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, paid homage to former Pope Benedict on Tuesday on the second day that his body lay in state in St. Peter's Basilica. Orban, the first head of government to pay their respects following Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni,...
Japan Says It Scrambled Jets to Monitor Chinese Aircraft Carrier Operations
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan said on Monday it scrambled jet fighters and dispatched aircraft and warships over the past two weeks to keep tabs on China's Liaoning aircraft carrier and five warships that conducted naval manoeuvres and flight operations in the Pacific. Japan monitored the operations after the Chinese naval group,...
Next Party up as Bulgaria Seeks New Government
SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria's second largest party, the anti-graft We Continue the Change (PP), will seek support to form a minority government and end a prolonged political impasse, Prime Minister-designate Nikolay Denkov said on Tuesday. Denkov has seven days to decide whether to propose a government, although he has only...
Marketmind: Making Waves
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook. The first trading day for most major markets in Asia was a choppy one, as investors grappled with the contradictory implications of China's opening up and a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. European and U.S. futures struggled to make headway.
Syria Says Israel Strike Puts Damascus Airport Briefly Out of Service
AMMAN (Reuters) -The Syrian army said on Monday an Israeli missile strike had briefly put the Damascus International Airport out of service, the latest in a string of strikes targeting Iran-linked assets. A volley of air-launched missiles had hit the airport at 2 a.m., the army said in a statement....
Ukrainian Attack Cut Power in Russian Region for a Time - Governor
(Reuters) - A Ukrainian drone attack damaged an electricity facility in the southwest of Russia's Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine, cutting power for several hours, the regional governor said on Monday. "A Ukrainian drone attack was carried out this morning on the Klimovsky district," Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram. "As a...
Iran's Judiciary Indicts Two French Nationals and Belgian for Espionage
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran has indicted two French nationals and a Belgian for espionage and working against the country's national security, the judiciary spokesperson said on Tuesday according to the semi-official Student News Network. The Islamic Republic has accused foreign adversaries of fomenting unrest which erupted in Iran three months...
Brazil's Lula Decrees Extension for Tax Exemption on Fuels
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's newly sworn-in President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva signed a decree on Sunday extending for 60 days an exemption for fuels from federal taxes, a measure passed by his predecessor aimed at lowering their cost. The decree was among the first batch of decisions taken by...
Russians Angry at Commanders Over Ukrainian Strike That Killed Scores
MAKIIVKA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russian nationalists and some lawmakers have demanded punishment for commanders they accused of ignoring dangers as anger grew over the killing of dozens of Russian soldiers in one of the deadliest strikes of the Ukraine conflict. In a rare disclosure, Russia's defence ministry said 63 soldiers were...
