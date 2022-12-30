ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Lady Bulldogs Fall to Alabama in SEC Opener

By Georgia Sports Communications
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KqQ9J_0jyYPlHS00

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Georgia Lady Bulldog basketball team lost to Alabama, 56-53, Thursday evening in the opening game of the 2022-23 Southeastern Conference schedule.

Georgia falls to 11-4 overall, while Alabama improves to 12-2.

Brittney Smith led Georgia with 17 points and four boards, while Brittany Davis totaled 17 to lead the Crimson Tide.

Neither team got off to a particularly hot start as the two squads combined to miss nine-straight shots during the first quarter. Alabama finished the frame on a 14-0 run as Georgia shot just 17 percent from the field.

The Crimson Tide led, 16-6, going into the second quarter.

Georgia committed 15 first-half turnovers and made just 8-of-23 shots, leading to a big 31-18 Alabama advantage at the half.

The Lady Bulldogs started hitting shots in the second half, but Alabama’s Davis heated up. Davis knocked in a pair of treys to put the Crimson Tide ahead 41-27 at the 5:59 mark of the quarter.

Thanks to seven points from De’Mauri Flournoy, Georgia slowly climbed back in the game in the third. Georgia outscored the home team 20-13 in the period, chipping away at the Alabama lead, 44-38, going into the final quarter.

An Alisha Lewis basket at the two-minute mark put Georgia within striking distance — 52-48 — and the Lady Bulldogs inched within one. Lewis missed a game tying free-throw and a game tying layup in the final seconds.

Georgia returns home to host No. 1 South Carolina Monday night.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Georgia wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell flips to Texas A&M

One of Georgia’s two unsigned commitments has flipped to another school, as Raymond Cottrell has now pledged his services to Texas A&M. Georgia signed three wide receivers during the early signing period and add two more via the transfer portal in RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett. Cottrell, a 4-star prospect out of Milton, Fla., was a long-time commitment to Georgia, flipping to the Bulldogs from Florida in November of 2021.
ATHENS, GA
Tide 100.9 FM

Crimson Tide Recruit Narrows Down Schools

Four-star class of 2024 running back Stacy Gage has narrowed down his schools to eight. The junior will choose from Florida, Penn State, Oklahoma, Ohio State, USC, Colorado, Miami, and Alabama. The Fla., native ranks No. 140 nationally, No. 12 in running backs, and No. 22 in the state of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Basketball 2023 Signee To Join Team Early

Nate Oats left an extra scholarship spot open for the 2022-2023 season, but a longtime Alabama signee will soon fill that empty spot. Davin Cosby, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, is one of four Alabama signees from the 2023 recruiting cycle. Cosby told On3's Joe Tipton of his plans to enroll early in the spring semester on Saturday night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Moves Up in Latest AP Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team moved up one spot to No. 7 in this week's AP Poll. The team earned 1,132 points after defeating Mississippi State 78-67 on Dec. 28 in its first conference game of the year. Purdue remains the top-ranked team, followed by Houston at No....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star DB Ellis Robinson includes Alabama in his Top 5

Ellis Robinson announced his top five Saturday via Twitter, and he included Alabama football. Robinson is a five-star recruit out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He is originally from Connecticut, and he is considered one of the top defensive backs in the 2024 recruiting class. Colorado, Georgia, Miami and LSU rounded out his top five.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama DB takes aim at CFP committee after Sugar Bowl

Former Alabama safety Eddie Jackson fired shots at the College Football Playoff committee after Alabama defeated Kansas State in the AllState Sugar Bowl. Jackson appeared to be watching the Michigan and TCU matchup in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl when he made it clear he felt neither team should have got the nod over Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
golobos.com

UAB OC/Interim Head Coach Vincent Named Offensive Coordinator

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bryant Vincent, who spent the past five seasons with UAB as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and led UAB to a 7-6 season and a win in the 2022 Bahamas Bowl as UAB’s interim head coach, has been named offensive coordinator by Danny Gonzales. The 47-year old has been a Division I offensive coordinator since 2014.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama

An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Pete Golding shredded on social media for Alabama's defensive issues in Sugar Bowl against Kansas State

Alabama has a 21-10 halftime lead in New Orleans, but it hasn’t been the best start for Pete Golding’s Crimson Tide defense. Kansas State has not had much trouble moving the ball on UA in the Sugar Bowl. KSU had a 239-yard first half (118 passing yards, 121 rushing yards) while gaining 11 first downs, going 4-of-9 on 3rd down and 2-of-3 on 4th down.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALABAMA STATE
Highschool Basketball Pro

Pleasant Grove, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Ramsay High School basketball team will have a game with Cullman High School on January 02, 2023, 08:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
wbrc.com

UAB offering Stop The Bleed program to community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Violent crime is at an all-time high around the country, including right here in Birmingham. BPD investigated 134 murders in 2022, including 10 they call justifiable. Many of the homicides are from traumatic injury, like a gunshot wound. A local doctor is reminding the community that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alabama double in December

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — COVID-19 is becoming more prevalent in Central Alabama as we close out 2022 and begin 2023. 530 people in Alabama are in the hospital with COVID-19 at last check. The state started the month of December with just 264 people hospitalized with the virus, meaning that number doubled in the last month.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports. On Monday morning, deputies were called to an area of Lock 9 Road in the Fosters community, where a man was found dead at the scene of an apparent ATV accident. While the […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy