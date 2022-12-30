Lady Bulldogs Fall to Alabama in SEC Opener

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Georgia Lady Bulldog basketball team lost to Alabama, 56-53, Thursday evening in the opening game of the 2022-23 Southeastern Conference schedule.

Georgia falls to 11-4 overall, while Alabama improves to 12-2.

Brittney Smith led Georgia with 17 points and four boards, while Brittany Davis totaled 17 to lead the Crimson Tide.

Neither team got off to a particularly hot start as the two squads combined to miss nine-straight shots during the first quarter. Alabama finished the frame on a 14-0 run as Georgia shot just 17 percent from the field.

The Crimson Tide led, 16-6, going into the second quarter.

Georgia committed 15 first-half turnovers and made just 8-of-23 shots, leading to a big 31-18 Alabama advantage at the half.

The Lady Bulldogs started hitting shots in the second half, but Alabama’s Davis heated up. Davis knocked in a pair of treys to put the Crimson Tide ahead 41-27 at the 5:59 mark of the quarter.

Thanks to seven points from De’Mauri Flournoy, Georgia slowly climbed back in the game in the third. Georgia outscored the home team 20-13 in the period, chipping away at the Alabama lead, 44-38, going into the final quarter.

An Alisha Lewis basket at the two-minute mark put Georgia within striking distance — 52-48 — and the Lady Bulldogs inched within one. Lewis missed a game tying free-throw and a game tying layup in the final seconds.

Georgia returns home to host No. 1 South Carolina Monday night.

