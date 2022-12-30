Read full article on original website
Here are the Virginia laws that took effect on Jan. 1
NORFOLK, Va. — 2023 is finally upon us, and with that, a new year means new laws are in effect for Virginians. Over the last two years, the Virginia General Assembly passed several laws that didn't take effect until January 1, 2023. From a minimum wage jump to new consumer data protections, the new laws will impact several parts of Virginia's economy.
shoredailynews.com
Virginia announces additional Community Flood Preparedness Fund Grant Awards, including one for Northampton County
The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation today announced $51,757,388 in supplemental awards from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund. These newly funded projects will expand flood prevention and protection projects including mitigation, capacity building, planning and studies throughout Virginia. The supplimental grants includes $150,155 to Northampton County for staffing,...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Va. farmers urged to respond to ag census before deadline
RICHMOND—Time to respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture is running out, and Virginia farmers are being encouraged to return their questionnaires before the Feb. 6 deadline. The National Agricultural Statistics Service mailed online access codes for the census to every known American farmer in November, followed by hard...
Across Virginia, circuit courts try to reverse an old way of preserving documents
Virginia is home to some of the nation’s oldest documents, squirreled away for centuries on the shelves of its 120 circuit courts. But encasing many of the pages of the volumes stored on those shelves is an unlikely and unwelcome material: a form of plastic known as cellulose acetate that was used between the 1930s and 1990s to laminate aged and delicate documents. Once seen by archivists and conservators as a cutting-edge form of preservation, cellulose acetate lamination today is known to be a major threat to the conservation of documents because of the damage it causes over time.
southarkansassun.com
Virginia To Receive $500 Stimulus Payments In February 2023
Residents of Virginia will be receiving $500 stimulus payments in February 2023. These payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program ARISE, says Zucker. Residents of Alexandria City in Virginia are expected to be receiving $500 stimulus payments starting in February 2023. The payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program called Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity or ARISE. The payments will be received every month for two years. However, only 170 recipients will be chosen to receive these payments. If all 170 recipients are not completed by February yet, there may be delays, according to ARISE’s coordinator Julie Mullen.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Va. farmers will help set national policy issues for 2023
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO—Virginia Farm Bureau Federation members will join other farmers and ranchers from across the country as they shape national policies during the 104th consecutive American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention & Trade Show. . Eight VFBF voting delegates and eight VFBF women’s delegates will attend the event,...
Want to become a master gardener? Virginia offers statewide classes
The Virginia Cooperative Extension will offer Virginians the opportunity to become master gardeners and give back to their communities with gardening classes across the state.
Virginia reduces grocery sales tax
Virginia’s 1.5 percent sales tax on groceries and personal hygiene products has been reduced to 1 percent effective January 1, 2023. Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) made the abolishment of this tax one of his promises when he campaigned for office in 2021. The initiative passed through both houses of the state Senate and House of Delegates with bipartisan support during the 2022 General Assembly last winter. Del. Joe McNamara (R-Salem, Roanoke) has been spearheading the tax cut for several years, but now it is a reality. The Governor, House of Delegates, and State Senate Republicans sought to make the tax cut effective on July 1, 2022. However, it was delayed until January 1, 2023.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Virginia Metal Manufacturer Expands to Former Furniture Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A contract metal manufacturer plans to expand...
Top 3 scenic spots to visit in Virginia
Virginia is a state full of natural beauty, with a diverse range of landscapes that include the Appalachian Mountains, the Chesapeake Bay, and miles of sandy beaches. Virginia is home to some of the most breathtaking views in the country. In this article, we will highlight five of the best places to visit in Virginia for stunning scenery, ranging from peaceful forests to dramatic coastlines.
Kingsport Times-News
Energy, mental health, UVA Wise on SW Va. legislative agenda
GATE CITY — While bills have not been prefiled yet for the 2023 Virginia General Assembly session, House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore says the Southwest Virginia delegation already has a core agenda for the session, which starts Jan. 11. With redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census, legislative...
NBC 29 News
Virginia Consumer Protection Act in effect Jan. 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act just went into effect January 1, 2023. In the digital age, many companies have access to sensitive consumer data. Some people may be unaware of just how much data they’re releasing when setting up an Alexa or using sites like Amazon. Click here to read on the kind of information companies can access, collect, and sell. Doing this helps companies create more targeted ads.
shoredailynews.com
Coastal Virginia Adaptation and Resilience Consortium to host free training session
On Friday, Jan. 13, the Coastal Virginia Adaptation and Resilience Consortium will host a free training at Eastern Shore Community College in Melfa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Eastern Shore Planning District Commission and the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce are also partnering to lead the training. Participants must register by Jan. 10 at this link to attend.
Virginia state senator revives effort to ban Dominion campaign donations
A Virginia state senator has revived his call to ban Dominion and other public utilities from donating to political campaigns, a proposal that was stalled by the General Assembly last year despite bipartisan support.
WSET
Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.
WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
whro.org
Industrial warehouse projects are stoking tensions — and legal challenges — in communities around Hampton Roads
A Hampton neighborhood fought for months against a project to turn a former school site into warehouses. Residents in Chesapeake show up in force at council meetings to protest an industrial “mega-site” backed by city leaders. Suffolk citizens are suing their city government over a project to build...
hburgcitizen.com
Statewide environmental news roundup – Dec. 2022
A contributed perspectives piece by the Climate Action Alliance of the Valley (CAAV) Editor’s Note: This is the latest installment of a regular series of contributed news roundups about statewide environmental and news. This piece highlights, with links to further coverage in various media outlets, recent environmental news stories of significance to Virginia, with a focus on energy and the environment.
NBC 29 News
New study shows hunger rising in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Between October 2021 and 2022, nationwide hunger has increased by 30% according to Hunger Free America, and that number is even higher in Virginia. More than 434,000 Virginians not having enough food in one week. “Hunger Free America study of federal data found there was a...
