Twitter is worth half as much as it was when Elon Musk bought it, Fidelity says
Fidelity significantly marked down its stake in Twitter in November to $8.63 million, from $19.66 the prior month.
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Trump Jr. signs multi-year podcasting deal with conservative platform Rumble
Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s eldest son, has signed a multi-year deal to host a podcast with conservative social media website Rumble. “Triggered” will debut later this month, streaming on Rumble and available on Locals, Rumble’s subscription platform, where following each episode, Trump Jr. will take live questions from viewers. Rumble has emerged in…
