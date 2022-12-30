ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Where to travel in 2023: The best destinations to visit

New year equals new outlook. Apply this formula liberally to travel planning in 2023. After nearly three years of travel disruptions and complications, many countries have dropped most of their pandemic restrictions. People are traveling internationally in large numbers, and there's plenty of pent-up demand to spread around the world.
News Channel Nebraska

I used DNA analysis to find my birth family and it sent me across three continents

When I sent DNA samples to genetic testing services last year searching for my birth family, I had no idea it would launch me on an adventure across three continents. In 1961, I was adopted at birth in California. Over the years, I've searched for my birth family on and off, but have always been stymied by sealed records and tight-lipped officials. In the last decade, however, home DNA testing and easy online access to official records have changed the game.
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Global markets try to put last year's misery behind them

Global stocks are pushing higher on the first major trading day of 2023 as investors try to look beyond a gloomy outlook for the world economy, China's worst Covid outbreak and stubbornly high inflation in Europe. Europe's Stoxx 600 index rose 1.2% by 08.42 ET Tuesday, off earlier highs but...
News Channel Nebraska

Australia's top health adviser urged government against restrictions on travelers from China

Australia's top medical officer advised the government against imposing any restrictions on travelers coming from China, a day before the health minister announced new testing requirements, internal documents show. China's Covid cases are surging after Beijing abandoned its costly zero-Covid strategy, prompting a number of countries to impose restrictions on...
News Channel Nebraska

Brazilian authorities intend to revive fraud case against George Santos

Law enforcement officials in Brazil will reinstate fraud charges against Rep.-elect George Santos, the Rio de Janeiro prosecutor's office tells CNN, as the New York Republican officially assumes his role in the US House Tuesday under a cloud of suspicion over his dubious resume. Prosecutors said they will seek a...
News Channel Nebraska

Omicron offshoot XBB.1.5 could drive new Covid-19 surge in US

For weeks, scientists have been watching a slew of Omicron descendants duke it out for dominance of Covid-19 transmission in the United States, with the BQs -- BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 -- seeming to edge out all the others to claim a slight lead. The result has been a gradual rise...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Egypt recovers heavy 'Green Sarcophagus' from the United States

Egyptian authorities announced the recovery of a heavy sarcophagus lid from the United States on Monday at a ceremony in Cairo. The sarcophagus, which at 500 kilograms (about 1,100 pounds) is one of the biggest, dates back to the Late Period of Ancient Egypt (747-332 BC), said Mostafa Waziri, the secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities at Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy