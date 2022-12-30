Read full article on original website
Leading Organization for Health Insurance and Employee Benefits Professionals NAHU Rebrands as NABIP
WASHINGTON , Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU), the preeminent organization for health insurance and employee benefits professionals, announced today that it is rebranding as the. National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals. (NABIP). For decades, NABIP has advocated on behalf of benefits and...
Research on Public Health Reported by Researchers at Pokhara University (Adopting social health insurance in Nepal: A mixed study): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- Investigators discuss new findings in public health. According to news originating from. by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “ObjectiveThe Social Health Insurance Program (SHIP) shares a major portion of social security, and is also key to Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and health equity. The. Government of Nepal. launched...
Patent Application Titled “Backend Bundled Healthcare Services Payment Systems And Methods” Published Online (USPTO 20220398641): Mdsave Shared Services Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Ketchel, III, Paul J. (. Mdsave Shared Services Inc. (. Brentwood, Tennessee. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Medical services...
HMOs are part of the problem with health care in the United States
I'm happy that Megan McArdle likes her Kaiser HMO. The United States has by far the most expensive health-care system in the world, but it does not have the best system by any measure used internationally. One area that is particularly troublesome, given the heated debates about abortion, is that the United States has the highest rate of infant mortality in the…
The Insurance Market Will See Greater Partnerships With ILS Fund Managers as It Transitions to Property, Casualty & Cyber
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The reinsurance value chain will work together with insurance-linked securities (ILS) fund managers to bring new cyber reinsurance capacity to this market in 2023, according to the CEO of cyber risk analytics specialist, CyberCube. In a series of predictions from CyberCube published this week,. claimed cyber insurance has...
YMI: NJ Department of Banking and Insurance Announces Abortion Coverage Requirements for 2023 Plan Year
Following votes by the boards of both the Individual Health Coverage Program and the Small Employer Health Benefits Program, the. today announced that requirements for comprehensive abortion coverage among insurers in the individual and small employer markets will take effect for the start of the 2023 plan year on. January...
School of Public Health Reports Findings in Public Health (Impact of main residential locations on depressive symptoms among older adults in China: A Blinder-Oaxaca decomposition analysis): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- New research on Health and Medicine - Public Health is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “With the development of urbanization in. China. , the scale of internal migration and the number of immigrants among older adults...
Seoul National University Bundang Hospital Researcher Reports Recent Findings in COVID-19 (1781. Antibiotic Prescription Trends of Patients with COVID-19: Analysis of National Health Insurance Data in Republic of Korea): Coronavirus – COVID-19
-- Researchers detail new data in COVID-19. According to news reporting from Kyonggi Do,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Although COVID-19 is a viral infection, it is known that antibiotics are often prescribed due to concerns about combined bacterial infection. Therefore, we aimed to analyze how many patients with COVID-19 received the antibiotic prescription as well as what kinds of factors contributed to it using the.
Sesame becomes 9th major food allergen in US
On Jan. 1, sesame became the ninth food to be added to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's list of major food allergen
Patent Issued for Digital therapeutic systems and methods (USPTO 11527314): WellDoc Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Hutchins, Carey ( Columbia, MD , US), Iyer, Anand (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Increased healthcare costs have limited patient access to appropriate care. At the same time, healthcare companies have increased provider workloads and limited physician-patient interactions. Digital therapeutics can offer a reduction in cost and a novel treatment implementation. However, digital therapeutics have yet to achieve critical mass due to a lack of a standardized value chain, lack of key processes, lack of metrics, and lack of best practices and benchmarking.
“Insight-Led Activity Reporting And Digital Health Management” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220398181): Patent Application
-- A patent application by the inventors FANG, Richard (Belevue, WA, US); WAGLE,. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Parents who have children...
DRC Brings AI to Claims Intake for Universal FNOL from Any Portal
Any constituent portal user can initiate any claim type from report-only to full FNOL as part of DRC's latest set of improvements to the DRC Insurance Platform. /PRNewswire/ -- Decision Research Corporation (DRC), an industry leading provider of cloud-provisioned enterprise solutions for the P&C and Specialty insurance industry, is proud to announce the immediate availability of the DRC Insurance Platform Fall Release, complete with newly added capabilities and functions.
AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement
Item 1.01. Entry in a Material Definitive Agreement. On December 29, 2022 , Ambac Assurance Corporation ("AAC") entered into a. Settlement Agreement and Release (the "Settlement Agreement") with. Nomura Credit. & Capital, Inc. ("Nomura") to settle its litigation against Nomura (. Supreme. Court of the State of New York. ,...
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Patient Monitoring Device And System”, for Approval (USPTO 20220395196): Patent Application
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Ovalle, Wernher (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “As of. November 2017. , nursing homes are...
Commercial Property Insurance Market May See a Big Move : MetLife, AXA, Allianz: The Global Commercial Property Insurance Market to witnessed good recovery in growth post of 2022 and is projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2022-2028).
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2022 -- Global Commercial Property Insurance Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) is the latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Commercial Property Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
States challenge Biden to lower drug prices by allowing imports from Canada
Credit: John Moore/Getty ImagesQuality Journalism for Critical Times The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure from states to let them import medicine from Canada to help lower prescription drug costs. Colorado on Dec. 5 became at least the fourth state to seek federal permission to use the strategy, following Florida, New Hampshire, and New Mexico. President Joe Biden…
Investment Climate Panama
The mainstay of Panama's economy rests on a large, well-developed, and diversified services sector. Lying at the crossroads of the North and South American continents and the. benefits from its strategic location, with the offshore finance, insurance, shipping registry, and tourism industries generating jobs and revenue. The services sector accounts for over 70 percent of GDP, including the operation of the government-owned (since 2000)
Five ways to prepare for an uncertain 2023 economy
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) (The Hill) - For the U.S. economy, 2022 was a wild and somewhat painful year. And 2023 could be even more intense. A year of stubbornly high inflation, rapid interest rate hikes and war-driven energy shock have weakened the. U.S. economy. While the job...
Alarm over viralized drug on TikTok that allows weight loss
Testimonials published through the social network TikTok, in which people tell of their positive experience with the use of the drug "semaglutide" to lose weight, have set off alarms among health specialists. In Chile this product is sold under the name of "Ozempic" and is injectable, although it is currently out of stock in many pharmacies. Meanwhile, the…
The toll extreme weather took in the U.S. during 2022, by the numbers
And the catastrophe that was Hurricane Ian steamrolled parts of Florida and lumbered up the East Coast this fall, leaving tens of billions of dollars of damage in its wake and killing more than 125 people. While weather disasters strike the United States every year, 2022 brought the latest reminder that extreme events, fueled in part by the warming planet, are…
Comments / 0