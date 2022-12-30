ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
wdayradionow.com

Winter Storm To Affect Areas South

A winter storm will affect areas of South Dakota and Nebraska today, then track northward into Minnesota and Wisconsin overnight into Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm will impact travel if you plan on heading down to Frisco or have other traveling plans this first half of the week. I would wait until Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning to allow time to clean up a swath of 12-18+ inches of snow with localized areas upwards of two feet. Ice will also be an issue from freezing rain in portions of Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota with strong winds. Here the North Dakota, we will dodge this one, or at least most of it... I say that due to a slight chance for some stray snow showers from Fargo up to Bemidji, where a dusting to an inch or two looks possible late in the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but most of all of this should remain from those points southward where areas of the far southern valley into Lakes Country Minnesota, could see 1-5 inches of snow.
NEBRASKA STATE
96.7 The River

25K Minnesota Millionaire Ticket Sold in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two central Minnesotans woke up to discover they are coming away with some money after playing the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at Bill's Superette in Becker, and a a $25,000 winning ticket was sold at the Casey's General Store on County Road 136 in St. Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

You Might Need A Shovel Or An Umbrella In Minnesota Monday Night, Forecast Unclear

It's looking like the approaching weather system that is expected to hit our area Monday night is still giving the National Weather Service fits. In the Sunday morning weather update from the National Weather Service, they state that depending where the front crosses Minnesota will decide what type of precipitation we will see...so get the shovels and umbrellas ready at least for now.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

After ice, snow takes over Tuesday night/Wednesday

After our bout with ice on Tuesday, snow takes back over Tuesday night into Wednesday. The transition over Tuesday evening will feature a wintry mixture of everything. But primarily we’ll be gravitating to snow with time. After a bit of a burst initially overnight, the snow will gradually becoming...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

MnDOT staying flexible before winter storm

ST PAUL, Minn. — The conversation surrounding this upcoming winter storm might be focused on ice and freezing rain. But as always, MnDOT said it is prepared for a multitude of conditions. The good news about the storm is that temperatures are a little higher. "Typically in January, I...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Hot 97-5

One North Dakota Lake Stays Warm & Open Year Round

Tired of ice fishing and all this snow this winter?. In most cases, unless you have a track machine you are not getting around easily on our frozen lakes this winter in North Dakota. Longing for days on the water in a boat instead of an ice house?. Did you...
CENTER, ND
WGN TV

Major storm system impacts Midwest

Storm system moves out of the Rockies into the Plains. Low pressure pounding the Rockies with heavy snows will move east into Kansas, deepening and slowly moving NE toward Iowa. Southerly winds pull moisture-laden mild air out of the Gulf of Mexico up the Mississippi Valley. A broad area of showers and t-storms will develop from the Gulf north to the Ohio River Valley, reaching our area by Monday evening. Heavy rains with embedded thunder will bring over an inch of rain across the Chicago area Monday night, followed by near record warmth Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
MinnPost

Arne Carlson, others demand investigation into U of M President Joan Gabel’s Securian ties

A WCCO-TV story says, “A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel’s role on a financial board. Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel’s position on Securian Financial’s board is a conflict of interest, the Star Tribune reported Friday. The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Rosha, Painter and Carlson say in their letter that Gabel’s position on the board raises questions about who is serving university employees’ interests.”
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy