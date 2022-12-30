WEATHER TO WATCH: Rain could make for a soggy New Year's Eve

WHAT'S NEW: Patchy fog and dreary conditions will be around for the first part of NYE with a chance for rain arriving in the afternoon hours and lasting through the midnight hour.

WHAT'S NEXT: Next week there is another chance for showers on Wednesday into Thursday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says rain and patchy fog could make for a soggy New Year's Eve.

FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Patchy to dense fog with next to no winds and a mild feeling in the air. Avg. Low: 27. Lows: low 40s.

SATURDAY: New Years Eve – WEATHER TO WATCH - Mainly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning that'll linger into midday. Scattered showers arrives in the afternoon hours followed by heavier downpours approaching midnight. Avg. high: 41. Highs: low to mid 50s. Lows: mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: New Years Day – Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with breezy winds and a drier feeling in the air. Highs: low to mid 50s. Lows: upper 30s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a northwest breeze. Highs: upper 40s to low 50s. Lows: upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers in the evening hours. Highs: low to mid 50s. Lows: upper 40s to low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a chance for showers through much of the day. Highs: mid to upper 50s. Lows: mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain lingering. Highs: upper 40s to low 50s. Lows: low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with temps cooling down to seasonable levels. Highs: mid 40s. Lows: low 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with temps around average. Highs: low 40s. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with temps typical for early January. Highs: low 40s. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

MONDAY: Similar to the weekend; mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs: low 40s. Lows: upper 20s.