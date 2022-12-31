Cloudy, clear heading into Saturday; rain expected for New Year's Eve

NOW AND NEW: Overnight, it will be fair and quiet early with clouds moving in by dawn. Saturday will start cloudy with the rain not arriving until mid-afternoon.

NEXT: Sunday, the first day of 2023 will start cloudy, but then turns clear with highs in the low-50s. Staying very mild most of next week.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says the clouds will roll in tonight, with lows in the upper-30s.

FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear early with clouds rolling in by morning. Low of 38.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with occasional rain and showers developing, especially in the afternoon and at night. High of 52.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds giving way to sunshine, very mild. High of 53.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High of 50.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High of 52.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, warm. High of 60.