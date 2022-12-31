ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloudy, clear heading into Saturday; rain expected for New Year's Eve

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

NOW AND NEW: Overnight, it will be fair and quiet early with clouds moving in by dawn. Saturday will start cloudy with the rain not arriving until mid-afternoon.

NEXT: Sunday, the first day of 2023 will start cloudy, but then turns clear with highs in the low-50s. Staying very mild most of next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15tYef_0jyY7Mek00

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says the clouds will roll in tonight, with lows in the upper-30s.

FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear early with clouds rolling in by morning. Low of 38.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with occasional rain and showers developing, especially in the afternoon and at night. High of 52.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EMKL1_0jyY7Mek00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fSKDH_0jyY7Mek00

SUNDAY: Morning clouds giving way to sunshine, very mild. High of 53.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C1iP5_0jyY7Mek00

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High of 50.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High of 52.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, warm. High of 60.

News 12

News 12

