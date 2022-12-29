ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens announce uniform combination for Week 17 matchup vs. Steelers

By Steve Rudden
 4 days ago
The playoff-bound Baltimore Ravens are preparing for a Week 17 showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game was originally scheduled for 1:00pm EST, but got flexed to the Sunday Night Football game, taking place at 8:20pm EST. It will likely be quarterback Tyler Huntley for the Ravens facing off against quarterback Kenny Pickett of the Steelers.

The Ravens announced their uniform combination for their game against Pittsburgh, and it does not disappoint as they’ll be wearing all black. This is the second time that Baltimore will be wearing the all back combination, as the first was in Week 5 in another Sunday night game at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Ravens Uniform Tracker the team is 18-5 in this combo all-time.

If the Ravens win on Sunday, it would bring them to 11-5 on the season with a chance to win the AFC North Division in Week 18 on the road in Cincinnati.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Family of Bills S Damar Hamlin releases statement

(Update: 1/3, 1:36 p.m.): Bills-Bengals will not resume play this upcoming week:. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized. According to a released from the team, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday evening. He collapsed in the midst of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Following CPR being administered,...
