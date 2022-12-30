ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

13abc.com

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs several bills into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed several bills into law on Monday. According to a statement released by Gov. DeWine, the following bills were enacted:. Senate Bill 33, sponsored by Senators Jay Hottinger and Andrew O. Brenner, modifies the law governing community reinvestment areas and expands the income tax deduction allowed for contributions to Ohio’s 529 education savings plans to include contributions to 529 plans established by other states.
COLUMBUS, OH
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Weapons seized following US-23 traffic stop

An out of state suspect is facing weapons charges after a run-in on US-23 with Michigan State Police from the Brighton Post. On Thursday, a trooper from Brighton Post stopped a vehicle for speeding near Willis Road in Washtenaw County. An investigation found that a 25-year-old driver from South Carolina...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
sciotopost.com

Ross County Sheriff Department Investigates Overdoses in Jail

ROSS COUNTY – Muliple units were called to the RCSO Jail on 1/01/22 for overdoses behind the walls of the prison around 9:23 pm. According to the Ross County sheriffs office, they responded to an illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse, when several inmates overdosed on an illicit substance.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Felony Sentencing Report Open for Public Comment

The Ohio Criminal Sentencing Commission is accepting public comment on its recommendations to improve clarity and reduce complexity for felony sentencing in the state. The Criminal Sentencing Commission recently released a report that details the current felony sentencing system and how it has evolved since being established through law in 1996. The 80-page document details 12 specific adjustments the Sentencing Commission believes would restructure the system to be more fair and consistent.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Mass casualty incident inside Ross Co. jail as inmate dies and others overdose

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Multiple inmates have reportedly overdosed in the Ross County Jail. It happened at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night at 28 N. Paint Street. At least five ambulances from Chillicothe, the VA, and two townships responded to the lockup. Units were requesting “as much NARCAN as possible.” Dispatchers confirmed that “at least five” inmates were overdosing, but that there might be more who took drugs. The incident was declared a “mass casualty” situation by first responders.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio prisoner allegedly tests positive after dentist appointment

An Ohio prisoner allegedly tested positive for drugs after a dentist appointment. Allen West Jr., from Cadiz is currently in jail for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony in the fourth degree. West was granted a furlough to attend a dentist appointment but when he returned officials say he tested positive for meth. According to […]
OHIO STATE
Oregon Coast Breaking News

OSP Responds To DUII Complaint Finds Felon With Weapons

On 12/19/2022 a driving complaint was called in on a Ram truck on Highway 101 for failing to drive within its lane. The truck was located and stopped for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as 51-year old Zenos J. Rodriguez of Bend, was asked to perform Safety Field Sobriety Test's. He consented, and subsequently performed poorly. Rodriguez was found to be in possession of two restricted weapons as a felon and was arrested was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he provided a breath sample and provided a urine sample. Rodriguez was lodged on the crimes of DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, 2 counts of Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and other charges. He was found to be driving while suspended and uninsured as well.
BEND, OR
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio AG files lawsuits against businesses accused of ripping off Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the year comes to a close, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a series of consumer protection lawsuits against businesses accused of ripping off Ohioans. In total, eight lawsuits have been filed across the state in an effort to hold “bad actors” accountable and protect the hard-earned money of Ohio residents.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Police investigating shooting in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is hospitalized after being shot in Whitehall Sunday, according to police. Whitehall police officers arrived in the area of East Main Street and South Hamilton Road at approximately 3:20 p.m. to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was taken to Mt. Carmel East […]
WHITEHALL, OH
WTOL 11

New gambling law could potentially increase gambling addictions

TOLEDO, Ohio — The legalization of sports betting in Ohio could bring an uptick in gambling disorders some experts say. "Gambling disorder can take time to develop," said Dr. Trent Hall, an addiction specialist from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health. "So, people who are newly exposed to gambling through online sports betting, it may actually take a while for them to develop gambling disorder. But we do worry about an uptick."
OHIO STATE
newyorkbeacon.com

‘A Baby Is Gone’: Ohio Prosecutors Face Backlash Amid Demand for Charges In Killing of Black Boy Allegedly Shot Five Times By White Neighbor

Social media influencers and criminal justice advocates are pushing for charges against a white Ohio man who allegedly shot a 13-year Black boy multiple times and walked free, even though he was legally prohibited from carrying a gun. Reports show that Krieg Butler, 36, was initially charged with murder for...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

19-year-old killed in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in southeast Columbus late Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police responded to reports of a shooting happening in the 4000 block of Refugee Rd at the Commons at Waters Edge apartments around 10:29 p.m. Officers...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

New bill signed into law allows postnuptial agreements

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill recently signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine adds Ohio to the list of 48 other states that allow married couples to change their prenuptial agreement. ​. Senate Bill 210 is a piece of legislation that allows married couples draw-up postnuptial agreements. This bill...
OHIO STATE

