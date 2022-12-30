Read full article on original website
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
Escaped Ohio inmate arrested by state police in West Virginia
CHAPMANVILLE, West Virginia — An Ohio inmate who escaped custody in Columbus last week was captured by state police in West Virginia late Sunday evening. Jacob Davidson, 38, was arrested by state police in Chapmanville, West Virginia, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 29, Davidson...
U.S. Marshals offering reward for information leading to arrest of ‘dangerous’ escaped inmate
COLUMBUS — The United States Marshals Service is offering up to $5,000 for information that directly leads to the capture of an escaped inmate out of northern Ohio. On Dec. 29, Jacob D. Davidson escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Heath Hospital located at 2200 West Broad Street in Columbus, a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs several bills into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed several bills into law on Monday. According to a statement released by Gov. DeWine, the following bills were enacted:. Senate Bill 33, sponsored by Senators Jay Hottinger and Andrew O. Brenner, modifies the law governing community reinvestment areas and expands the income tax deduction allowed for contributions to Ohio’s 529 education savings plans to include contributions to 529 plans established by other states.
Weapons seized following US-23 traffic stop
An out of state suspect is facing weapons charges after a run-in on US-23 with Michigan State Police from the Brighton Post. On Thursday, a trooper from Brighton Post stopped a vehicle for speeding near Willis Road in Washtenaw County. An investigation found that a 25-year-old driver from South Carolina...
Ohio’s new distracted driving law to go into effect
Ohio's new distracted driving law could soon be in effect. The bill is currently sitting on Gov. Mike DeWine's desk.
Ross County Sheriff Department Investigates Overdoses in Jail
ROSS COUNTY – Muliple units were called to the RCSO Jail on 1/01/22 for overdoses behind the walls of the prison around 9:23 pm. According to the Ross County sheriffs office, they responded to an illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse, when several inmates overdosed on an illicit substance.
18 arrested in Ohio ‘Operation Silent Night’ drug, stolen property investigation
The Task Force says the month-long investigation "Operation Silent Night" led to several search warrants related to illegal narcotics, illegal firearms and stolen property. The Task Force focused on allegations that drugs, guns and stolen property were being brought into Scioto, Ross and Pike counties to be sold.
Felony Sentencing Report Open for Public Comment
The Ohio Criminal Sentencing Commission is accepting public comment on its recommendations to improve clarity and reduce complexity for felony sentencing in the state. The Criminal Sentencing Commission recently released a report that details the current felony sentencing system and how it has evolved since being established through law in 1996. The 80-page document details 12 specific adjustments the Sentencing Commission believes would restructure the system to be more fair and consistent.
Mass casualty incident inside Ross Co. jail as inmate dies and others overdose
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Multiple inmates have reportedly overdosed in the Ross County Jail. It happened at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night at 28 N. Paint Street. At least five ambulances from Chillicothe, the VA, and two townships responded to the lockup. Units were requesting “as much NARCAN as possible.” Dispatchers confirmed that “at least five” inmates were overdosing, but that there might be more who took drugs. The incident was declared a “mass casualty” situation by first responders.
Ohio prisoner allegedly tests positive after dentist appointment
An Ohio prisoner allegedly tested positive for drugs after a dentist appointment. Allen West Jr., from Cadiz is currently in jail for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony in the fourth degree. West was granted a furlough to attend a dentist appointment but when he returned officials say he tested positive for meth. According to […]
OSP Responds To DUII Complaint Finds Felon With Weapons
On 12/19/2022 a driving complaint was called in on a Ram truck on Highway 101 for failing to drive within its lane. The truck was located and stopped for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as 51-year old Zenos J. Rodriguez of Bend, was asked to perform Safety Field Sobriety Test's. He consented, and subsequently performed poorly. Rodriguez was found to be in possession of two restricted weapons as a felon and was arrested was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he provided a breath sample and provided a urine sample. Rodriguez was lodged on the crimes of DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, 2 counts of Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and other charges. He was found to be driving while suspended and uninsured as well.
Ohio AG files lawsuits against businesses accused of ripping off Ohioans
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the year comes to a close, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a series of consumer protection lawsuits against businesses accused of ripping off Ohioans. In total, eight lawsuits have been filed across the state in an effort to hold “bad actors” accountable and protect the hard-earned money of Ohio residents.
Police investigating shooting in Whitehall
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is hospitalized after being shot in Whitehall Sunday, according to police. Whitehall police officers arrived in the area of East Main Street and South Hamilton Road at approximately 3:20 p.m. to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was taken to Mt. Carmel East […]
New Year’s holiday continues to be a deadly problem time for drunken driving
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This New Year’s Eve, many Ohioans have a lot to celebrate. And since the Buckeyes are playing, there may be even more people out on our roads. This can be a dangerous time of the year to be driving. Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding...
New gambling law could potentially increase gambling addictions
TOLEDO, Ohio — The legalization of sports betting in Ohio could bring an uptick in gambling disorders some experts say. "Gambling disorder can take time to develop," said Dr. Trent Hall, an addiction specialist from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health. "So, people who are newly exposed to gambling through online sports betting, it may actually take a while for them to develop gambling disorder. But we do worry about an uptick."
Kentucky State Police announce traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police announce periodic checkpoint locations, focusing on enforcing traffic laws throughout areas of the state.
‘A Baby Is Gone’: Ohio Prosecutors Face Backlash Amid Demand for Charges In Killing of Black Boy Allegedly Shot Five Times By White Neighbor
Social media influencers and criminal justice advocates are pushing for charges against a white Ohio man who allegedly shot a 13-year Black boy multiple times and walked free, even though he was legally prohibited from carrying a gun. Reports show that Krieg Butler, 36, was initially charged with murder for...
19-year-old killed in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in southeast Columbus late Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police responded to reports of a shooting happening in the 4000 block of Refugee Rd at the Commons at Waters Edge apartments around 10:29 p.m. Officers...
New bill signed into law allows postnuptial agreements
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill recently signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine adds Ohio to the list of 48 other states that allow married couples to change their prenuptial agreement. . Senate Bill 210 is a piece of legislation that allows married couples draw-up postnuptial agreements. This bill...
