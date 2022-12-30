Read full article on original website
Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, & Liv Morgan React To Their 2022
With 2022 coming to an end in a matter of hours, WWE Superstars Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Liv Morgan took to social media to reflect on their incredible year with the company. First up, Roxanne Perez wrote,. “2022 felt unreal. Here’s to more magic in 2023.”. Jade added,
Josh Alexander Set To Break Historic Record In Impact Wrestling, More
Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander is about to break a huge milestone within the company, as he looks set to become the longest-reigning champion in the history of the title’s lineage. Alexander, who currently sits at 254 days as champion, started his reign at Rebellion back in April...
WWE RAW News – Alexa Bliss DQ’d After Bloodying Bianca Belair During RAW Title Match
Alexa Bliss challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship on this week’s inaugural Monday Night RAW of 2023. However, The Goddess was disqualified for snapping and assaulting the referee and Belair. In the final moments of the match, Bliss battled Belair on the outside of the ring...
AEW Rampage Ratings For 12/30/22
Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 470,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.12 rating total in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 566,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #28 on cable for the night. Brandon...
WWE & AEW Talent Traveling To Japan Today For Wrestle Kingdom 17
Names from AEW and WWE are making the trip to Japan today for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Wrestle Kingdom will take place on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, and will be in honor of New Japan’s founder Antonio Inoki who died in October 2022. Fightful Select reports that...
CM Punk FaceTimed Dax Harwood After Backstage Brawl At AEW All Out
On the inaugural episode of his new podcast, FTR With Dax Harwood, Dax discussed CM Punk in detail including the locker room atmosphere in AEW prior to the backstage brawl between Punk and The Elite at All Out 2022, being FaceTimed by the Second City Saint after the unfortunate incident, and his opinion on the integrity of journalism afterward.
Jake Roberts Wants To Help AEW Talents With Promo & Mic Work
Jake “The Snake” Roberts has wrestled across the globe throughout his lengthy career and possesses a wealth of knowledge in the professional wrestling business. On the latest episode of his Snake Pit podcast, Roberts wished for AEW to utilize his services to help talent improve their mic work. He said,
Eddie Kingston On His Match With Jun Akiyama, Future Dream Opponents, More
AEW wrestler Eddie Kingston recently took the time to speak with Dark Puroresu Flowsion. During the interview, Kingston touched on how he felt after his ‘dream match’ with Jun Akiyama on the AEW Full Gear pre-show, Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida and more. You can check out the...
Watch This Week’s Episodes Of ‘Being The Elite’ & AEW Dark: Elevation, More
You can check out this week’s edition of ‘Being the Elite’ below. This episode is titled “Carnage and Cold Weather”:. You can check out this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation below:. * The Dark Order vs. Ryan Nemeth & Chaos Project. * Hikaru...
Colby Corino Is Officially A Free Agent
As initially reported last month, Colby Corino’s NWA contract has expired, and he is now a free agent. The son of ECW and ROH veteran Steve Corino confirmed the news via his Twitter account earlier today. You can check out his tweet below:. Corino is expected to sign with...
Konnan Doesn’t Believe FTR Are Being Held Back In AEW
During the latest edition of his “Keepin’ It 100” podcast, AAA booker Konnan commented on the status of FTR in AEW and whether he believes they are being held back by Tony Khan’s booking. He said,. “I just think that it’s part of trying to stick...
Cody Rhodes Featured On New WWE WrestleMania 39 Advertising
Cody Rhodes has been sidelined for several months after tearing his pectoral muscle, which required surgery after his WWE Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins. WWE has once again hinted that Rhodes will return soon with the popular star now featured on the WrestleMania 39 advertising. As seen...
Backstage Reaction To Dax Harwood Wanting CM Punk Back in AEW
The debut episode of the “FTR with Dax Harwood” podcast featuring the topic of CM Punk has received negative feedback from inside the AEW locker room. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the debut podcast episode has received unfavorable reactions backstage in AEW. Harwood, a close friend of Punk, had expressed his desire of welcoming the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion back into the promotion following the infamous backstage brawl at All Out and wished for both Punk and The Elite to bury the hatchet.
Naomi Arrives In Japan
In anticipation of Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event from the Tokyo Dome, Naomi, real name Trinity Fatu, has confirmed through her Instagram Stories that she is in Tokyo, Japan. As Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks, is believed to be appearing at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event,...
Montez Ford To Release New Album In March
WWE’s Montez Ford’s second project has been revealed as he announced on his Instagram account that he would be releasing a new album in March. On February 14, 2022, Ford put out his first mixtape titled ‘LMTYO’. The name of the new album is ‘SYAD’.
Tony Schiavone Responds To Rumors That He May Be Looking To Retire In The Near Future
AEW’s Tony Schiavone has clarified his recent comments that led some to believe that he may have been looking to retire from his on-screen role within the company in the near future. Last month, Schiavone said the following on his ‘What Happened When’ podcast:. “I’m actually, to...
Keith Lee Files Trademark For New ‘X’ Logo
On December 28, AEW wrestler Keith Lee filed to trademark a new logo that is stylized in the shape of an X. As of this writing, there is no word on what this will be used for. Color is not claimed as a feature of the mark. You can check...
Bobby Fish Reveals His Pick For Match Of The Year
Former WWE/AEW wrestler Bobby Fish picked the Intercontinental Title match between Gunther and Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle as his 2022 match of the year. Here is what he had to say on “The Demi Awards” episode of his Undisputed Podcast:. “Match of the year for...
Natalya Calls World Of STARDOM Champion Giulia A ‘Dream Opponent’
WWE Superstar Natalya has labeled new World of STARDOM Champion Giulia as a ‘dream opponent.’. The former one-time SmackDown Women’s Champion tweeted a picture of Giulia celebrating her championship victory with the caption,. “A dream opponent, a dream match. @giulia0221g”. It’s worth noting that whilst a match between...
Would CJ Perry (Lana) Shut Down Her ‘Brand Army’ Account If She Returned To WWE?
Since departing WWE back in June of 2021, CJ “Lana” Perry has been making a killing with her “Brand Army” fan subscription website. Speaking on the The Bailey Show, Perry revealed that she would “absolutely” shut down her CJPerry.com website if she was offered the chance to return to WWE.
