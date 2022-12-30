The debut episode of the “FTR with Dax Harwood” podcast featuring the topic of CM Punk has received negative feedback from inside the AEW locker room. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the debut podcast episode has received unfavorable reactions backstage in AEW. Harwood, a close friend of Punk, had expressed his desire of welcoming the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion back into the promotion following the infamous backstage brawl at All Out and wished for both Punk and The Elite to bury the hatchet.

1 DAY AGO