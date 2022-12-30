The Year Of The Sheer! Completely See-Through Dresses That Rocked The Red Carpet In 2022

Splash News

Modesty was not on the sartorial agenda in 2022, as the red carpets were flooded with celebs wearing dresses that left very little to the imagination. Although flashing the flesh is not a new thing due to plunging fronts, non-existent hemlines and thigh-high (sometimes even waist-high) slits, the 2022 way to do it was by opting for sheer and totally see-through fabrics. And some celebs – we’re looking at you, Florence Pugh – were particularly fond of the trend on more than one occasion!

Sheer Dresses 2022

Take a look at some of our favorite see-through dresses the celebs wowed us with in 2022 below:

Mariah Carey

As the 52-year-old diva treats the streets of New York as her own personal runway and red carpet combined, we *had* to include this look! Mariah turned heads in the Big Apple in her see-through black Alaïa maxi dress, which she accessorized with Roger Vivier shoes, a Jean Paul Gaultier coat, Louis Vuitton sunglasses, glamorous curls in her hair and a full face of makeup. We would expect nothing less!

Hailey Bieber

The 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret model stole the spotlight from Kim Kardashian (not an easy task) when she posed alongside her in a super-sheer long-sleeved, black maxi dress, which revealed her black underwear underneath!

Olivia Wilde

The 38-year-old Don’t Worry Darling director presented a chic, sexy way to wear the sheer trend when she floated along the People’s Choice Awards red carpet earlier this month in a lingerie-inspired sheer, completely backless black Dior Resort 2023 maxi dress complete with a plunging front. Wow!

Jennifer Lopez

The 53-year-old “On My Way” singer has rocked so many sheer, sexy dresses this year, but our favorite definitely has to be the custom Roberto Cavalli number she wore on stage while performing at the Dodgers Blue Diamonds Gala in Los Angeles in June.

Kate Beckinsale

The Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in March saw its fair share of sheer dresses on the red carpet, but the 49-year-old Jolt actress made jaws well and truly drop when she arrived thanks to her black, sheer dress from the Zuhair Murad Spring 2022 collection. The year is almost over, but we’re *still* talking about the dress that will no doubt go down in history!

Florence Pugh

Why choose between sheer and sparkles when you can have both? Throw in a voluminous silhouette and a leg-revealing thigh high slit and you really do have everything! The 26-year-old Black Widow star turned heads at the Venice Film Festival in September in a Valentino Haute Couture masterpiece!

Dua Lipa

The 27-year-old “Sweetest Pie” hitmaker is another A-lister who has been very fond of the sheer trend this year – but perhaps her most jaw-dropping look was the sheer white Jacquemus dress she wore to a wedding in the South of France in the summer! While wearing white to a wedding would be a fierce no-no in any other instance, Dua’s look, which was worn to the wedding of designer Simon Porte Jacquemus and businessman Marco Maestri, actually stuck to the dress-code, as many other guests were snapped in similar pieces!