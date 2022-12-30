Read full article on original website
sungazette.news
Four basketball teams finish 3-0 in holiday tournaments
The Madison Warhawks and Oakton Cougars in girls action and the Langley Saxons in girls and boys play each finished 3-0 in holiday high-school basketball tournaments. Madison won the Title IX Holiday Tournament in Upper Marlboro, Md., defeating Duval, 57-13, Anacostia, 57-15, and Parkdale, 42-24. The defending Class 6 public-school...
sungazette.news
W-L girls basketball team second in holiday action
With a 2-1 record, the Washington-Liberty Generals finished second in the Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School over the holiday break. The Generals (4-8) lost to the Potomac School Panthers, 59-40, in the Dec. 30 high-school championship game. They defeated Osbourn, 70-45, in the first round then Falls Church, 46-41 in overtime, in the semifinals.
sungazette.news
Potomac School girls win another basketball tourney
The Potomac School Panthers girls basketball team closed out a highly successful December by winning the third of three tournament championship on the month. The latest crown came when the Panthers high-school squad won the Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School with a 3-0 record. The Panthers (12-1) defeated the Washington-Liberty Generals, 59-40 in the Dec. 30 title game, after starting fast by building a big 14-0 first-quarter lead.
sungazette.news
Arlington jobless rate ties for lowest in commonwealth
Arlington’s unemployment rate ticked up slightly in new data, but tied for lowest in the commonwealth. With 149,231 county residents in the civilian workforce and 3,188 looking for jobs, the resulting unemployment rate was 2.1 percent for November, according to figures reported Dec. 29 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
sungazette.news
Local, state DAR serving up scholarships for students
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution’s Arlington House chapter is participating in the state and national DAR’s scholarship programs. The application deadline for state-based scholarships is Jan. 10, with the deadline for national scholarships Jan. 31. In addition, the Arlington House chapter awards the Gladwell-Vautrin Memorial...
sungazette.news
Commemoration will mark Dr. King’s 1963 visit to Arlington
The Arlington County government’s salute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Wakefield High School. The 2023 event will focus on Dr. King’s visit to Arlington in 1963 in advance of the March on Washington that year.
sungazette.news
Registration being accepted for MLK ‘day of service’
Volunteer Arlington is hosting a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “Day of Service” on Monday, Jan. 16. The event will begin with an opening program at 9 a.m. at Washington-Liberty High School, during which the organization will bestow its first “Beloved Community” award. Volunteers will then...
sungazette.news
Fairfax jobless rate ticks up slightly in new data
Leading a largely consistent trend across Northern Virginia, Fairfax County’s jobless rate ticked up slightly from October to November, according to new data. With 605,600 county residents in the civilian workforce and 15,502 looking for jobs, the resulting unemployment rate was 2.5 percent for November, according to figures reported Dec. 29 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
sungazette.news
Bishop lauds life, works of Benedict XVI
Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Arlington issued the following statement Dec. 31 following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at age 95. “I respectfully ask all in the Diocese of Arlington to unite in prayer as we mourn the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. May we give thanks to God for his example and witness and pray for his eternal peace and happiness.”
sungazette.news
Community-theater honors to be back for 2023
Consider it another sign of normalcy returning to a live-with-COVID world. The Washington Area Theatre Community Honors, or WATCH Awards, which as the name implies salutes the best in local community theater, will be back with an in-person awards program in 2023 after three years away. “The awards ceremony will...
sungazette.news
‘Art-to-Go’ initiative extended to 55+ cohort
The Arlington County government’s Youth, Teen and Family Services (YTFS) unit is sharing its popular Art-to-Go Kit with Arlington’s 55+ Travel Group. YTFS has created a special kit for adults containing supplies for two individual projects plus information on how to access an instructional video online. Participants will...
sungazette.news
McLean Historical Society to mark 30 years
The McLean Historical Society will celebrate its 30th anniversary Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the McLean Community Center, 1234 Ingleside Ave. There will be several speakers who will offer brief vignettes of early McLean, including Palmer Robison, Dan DuVal, Lindesay Aquino and Carole Herrick. There will be light refreshments...
sungazette.news
Resurrect ‘The Citizen’? Print seems dead to county manager.
In the eyes of Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz, it appears print is dead. And is going to remain so. Despite being pressed to provide more information to county residents through the mail, including resurrection of a six-times-a-year newsletter that has been dormant since 2018, the county manager gave a decidedly noncommital response at a recent public forum.
sungazette.news
‘Beauty & Beast Jr.’ coming to Encore Stage
Encore Stage & Studio will open 2023 with a production of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr.” running Jan. 13-22 at Thomas Jefferson Community Center in Arlington. Shows are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. As a...
sungazette.news
Fairfax honors those who support tree canopy
The Fairfax County Tree Commission on Dec. 28 announced recipients of its 2021-22 Friends of Trees Awards. The commission is recognizing 12 county residents and groups as champions of the county’s urban forest and will honor them Jan. 5 at the organization’s online meeting. Since 1999, the Friends...
sungazette.news
Fairfax delegation to General Assembly preps public hearing
The Fairfax County delegation to the General Assembly will hold a public hearing to receive testimony related to the 2023 session on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. at the Fairfax County Government Center, 12000 Government Center Parkway in Fairfax, with parking available in front of the Government Center building.
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: No surprises from candidates, no sirree!
Years back, as we in the newsroom were interviewing candidates or did written Q&A sessions with them, one of the questions would always be “tell us some issue where your view is at variance with the prevailing view of your political party.”. The intent in posing the query was...
