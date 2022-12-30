Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Viscera Once Got Wasted & Tried To Violate Fellow WWE Superstar
In the world of professional wrestling, it is not uncommon for tensions to run high between wrestlers. However, it seems that things may have gotten a bit too personal for wrestlers Viscera and Rene Dupree during one particularly memorable incident. Viscera, whose real name was Nelson Frazier Jr., became intoxicated...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Superstar Spotted With Shinsuke Nakamura In Japan
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura took a trip back home to Japan to compete outside of WWE for the first time since 2016. His match against The Great Muta at Noah The New Year 2023 event on January 1 saw "The King of Strong Style" walk away victorious, though not without some controversy coming out of the match. Nonetheless, fans got a rare opportunity to see one of the country's biggest stars of the 2000s and 2010s compete in Japan against a legend who is on the road to retirement.
bodyslam.net
Jim Ross Never Wants To Talk About The Montreal Screwjob Again
The Montreal Screwjob will live in infamy for the events that transpired on that faithful night for the WWE. To this day, people talk about the incident. However, former WWE commentator Jim Ross has made it clear that he doesn’t want to talk about the Montreal Screwjob ever again on his Grilling JR podcast.
bodyslam.net
Eric Bischoff Says Awesome Kong Was Hard To Work With
Awesome Kong was one of the best female wrestlers in TNA because of her sheer size and presence. However, Eric Bischoff claims that Awesome Kong was difficult to work with. During a recent episode of his 83 weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff claimed that while Awesome Kong was impressive, she wouldn’t have been a big star today because she was not easy to work with.
bodyslam.net
Watch: Zelina Vega Slaps The Taste Out Of Madcap Moss’ Mouth At WWE Live Event
A six-person tag team match starring Zelina Vega occurred at a recent WWE live event in Miami, Florida. The fight featured both male and female superstars, with the 2021 Queen’s Crown winner and Madcap Moss colliding in a noteworthy moment. Last Thursday, Vega joined forces with Legado Del Fantasma comrades Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?
As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
stillrealtous.com
Stephanie Told Former WWE Star To Stop Doing Signature Hand Gesture
Over the years fans have seen the stars of wrestling use some interesting hand gestures and for some time now The Acclaimed have been scissoring on national television. The Acclaimed have become one of the most popular acts in all of AEW thanks to scissoring, but it sounds like some people in AEW weren’t always keen on the hand gesture.
PWMania
Ryback Returning to Wrestling?, Says WWE Gave Up on Trademark Battle
Former WWE Superstar Ryback claims that his next chapter will start in 2023 now that the company appears to have given up opposing the trademark application for his ring name. As we’ve mentioned, “The Big Guy” made his trademark conflict with WWE public for the first time in September 2020. Then he claimed that because of how he bad-mouthed his former employer in the media and on Twitter, the company was still keeping his “Ryback” character name. According to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records, WWE’s trademark application for the “Ryback” ring name was submitted on October 12, 2011, and his application from May 15, 2019, is still active. Records indicate that there has been activity on the WWE case as recently as December 2021 and on the Ryback case as recently as July 2022.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/2/2023
– The first WWE RAW of 2023 opens up on the USA Network with the standard intro video. The show opens up live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee with chaos at ringside as The Bloodline is running wild. Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcome us to the carnage while we see Solo Sikoa taking out a crew member, while Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are also destroying the ringside area. Zayn looks into the camera and says this is a message for everyone in the back – The Bloodline runs this show.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On Lacey Evans Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
The final episode of "WWE SmackDown" for 2022 was a very noteworthy one, but it did not feature Lacey Evans, despite the fact that WWE has recently been running vignettes for her impending return. However, she was originally planned to be involved in the show, as according to Fightful Select there was going to be another vignette on the show as of Friday evening.
wrestlinginc.com
Identity Of Woman With MJF On 12/28 'AEW Dynamite' Revealed
For many, New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate. Not only do people commemorate the past year, but they anticipate the possibilities of the upcoming year ahead. And of course, it's best to do that sort of thing with your loved ones. But before the year ended, AEW World Heavyweight Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman made a new friend to ring in the New Year a little early during the final "AEW Dynamite" of 2022.
bodyslam.net
Seth Rollins Injured On WWE RAW, Helped Out After The Show
Seth Rollins needed helped out following RAW. Seth Rollins battled Austin Theory in the main event of RAW. Following the match, after RAW was off the air, fan footage shows that Seth Rollins tried to get out of the ring on his own, but fell. The ref then threw X up signifying an injury. Rollins was then helped out by referee’s and Corey Graves. It seems like Rollins injury is the same knee he injured back in 2015. You can see the video below.
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Addresses WWE Fans and Teases a New Era with New Victims
New WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to wish the WWE Universe a Happy New Year. As PWMania.com previously reported, Flair made a surprise return to SmackDown on Friday night, winning the SmackDown Women’s Title from Ronda Rousey. You can read Flair’s post-match comments on why 2022 was her best year and what she was thinking about before confronting Ronda Rousey by clicking here, and you can read backstage notes on her return by clicking here.
wrestlinginc.com
Injury Update On GUNTHER Following SmackDown Chair Shot
The final "WWE SmackDown" episode of the year was eventful to say the least. John Cena had his first (and only) wrestling match of 2022, Charlotte Flair returned and won the "SmackDown" Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey, and GUNTHER was nailed with a chairshot to the head by Ricochet. The brutal strike came when Ricochet made his way to the ring to help Braun Strowman, who was being attacked by Imperium. With chairshots to the head being banned within WWE due to the potential danger of both short and long-term brain injuries, many fans are understandably concerned for the well-being of the Intercontinental Champion.
bodyslam.net
The Young Bucks Were Set For Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance At One Point
At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega will return to New Japan for the first time in four years. He will be squaring off against Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship at the show. While speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Bucks were also...
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Shinsuke Nakamura Makes Grand Entrance For His Pro-Wrestling NOAH Return
Shinsuke Nakamura is back in Pro-Wrestling NOAH. Shinsuke Nakamura main evented Pro-Wrestling NOAH: The New Year 2023 against The Great Muta, who is retiring. Shinsuke Nakamura made a grand entrance for his NOAH return alongside a violinist and a drummer who played his WWE theme song. Draped in a white coat and doing his classic Nakamura-isms, it spewed all the charisma. You can check out the sick entrance below!
bodyslam.net
AEW Stars Reveal Their New Years Resolutions
2023 is upon us and every year on January 1st, people start their new year resolutions. This could be such as, going to the gym, working towards new goals or even trying a new hobby. Well, some AEW stars gave out their resolutions and we have some interesting ones to say the least. Ryan Nemeth, Sammy Guevara, Isaiah Kassidy, The Gunn’s, Best Friends and Danhausen all gave their resolutions, saying the likes of wanting to grow a mustache, wanting to be a good teacher, stop giving out their phone number, stop using the term “ass boys”, to be less cowardly, continue being undefeated and much more. You can check out all the resolutions below!
bodyslam.net
STARDOM Triangle Derby Opening Night Results – 1/3/23
STARDOM held their opening night of Triangle Derby on January 3, 2023. This is a six-woman tag team tournament and it aired on STARDOM World. Winners of each match gain 2 points in the tournament and draws gain each team 1 point. You can check out the results of the show below.
bodyslam.net
WrestleMania 39 Nearing Legitimate Sell Out For Both Nights
It looks like WrestleMania 39 will be packed houses on both nights of the event. Wrestletix has been tracking the WrestleMania 39 ticket sales and according to their data, the first batch of tickets is nearly sold out. SoFi Stadium has a maximum capacity of over 100,000 people, but the venue is currently configured for 51,146 fans. We’re fast approaching a sellout for both nights.
bodyslam.net
2023 for AEW
A new year is a fresh start for everyone; a new year means new energy and new objectives, and 2023 looks to be a special year for AEW for multiple reasons. 2023 is the last year of the current TV deal AEW has with Warner Bros. Discovery. All directions point that WBD will renew AEW’s contract for a bit longer, it makes all the sense in the world considering AEW’s ratings exceeding the initial expectations TNT had at the beginning for AEW. Dynamite and RMPAGE had brought good TV numbers for TNT and TBS, so the future of AEW looks secure, especially with WBD looking to produce more content focused around AEW. Even if AEW is not to continue with WBD, their ratings are so strong that proposals from other stations look to have AEW programming are an option too.
