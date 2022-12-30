Read full article on original website
Seth Rollins Injured On WWE RAW, Helped Out After The Show
Seth Rollins needed helped out following RAW. Seth Rollins battled Austin Theory in the main event of RAW. Following the match, after RAW was off the air, fan footage shows that Seth Rollins tried to get out of the ring on his own, but fell. The ref then threw X up signifying an injury. Rollins was then helped out by referee’s and Corey Graves. It seems like Rollins injury is the same knee he injured back in 2015. You can see the video below.
Jim Ross Never Wants To Talk About The Montreal Screwjob Again
The Montreal Screwjob will live in infamy for the events that transpired on that faithful night for the WWE. To this day, people talk about the incident. However, former WWE commentator Jim Ross has made it clear that he doesn’t want to talk about the Montreal Screwjob ever again on his Grilling JR podcast.
Kevin Owens Needed Stiches After SmackDown
As seen on this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Kevin Owens and John Cena squared off against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Kevin Owens was busted open during the match, which was after Roman Reigns landed a stiff clothesline as a receipt for Owens’ slap at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.
Eric Bischoff Says Awesome Kong Was Hard To Work With
Awesome Kong was one of the best female wrestlers in TNA because of her sheer size and presence. However, Eric Bischoff claims that Awesome Kong was difficult to work with. During a recent episode of his 83 weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff claimed that while Awesome Kong was impressive, she wouldn’t have been a big star today because she was not easy to work with.
Sasha Banks Makes Cryptic Post About Starting Over: “When You Take A Risk Doing What You Love, That’s Exciting”
Sasha Banks has teased starting over again as her NJPW appearance looms closer and closer. Banks is set to wrestle under the name Moné Banks, and she has changed her social media handles to her real name since she left WWE in May of last year. On New Years...
Watch: Zelina Vega Slaps The Taste Out Of Madcap Moss’ Mouth At WWE Live Event
A six-person tag team match starring Zelina Vega occurred at a recent WWE live event in Miami, Florida. The fight featured both male and female superstars, with the 2021 Queen’s Crown winner and Madcap Moss colliding in a noteworthy moment. Last Thursday, Vega joined forces with Legado Del Fantasma comrades Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.
Eric Bischoff Loved AJ Styles – Claire Lynch Storyline In IMPACT: “I Had A Blast On That One”
The infamous Claire Lynch storyline was started in 2012 when Bad Influence accused Dixie Carter and AJ Styles of having an affair, However, it was later revealed revealed that Styles and Dixie were trying to help out a girl who was a drug addict called Claire Lynch. Bad Influence then...
IMPACT Re-Signed Tasha Steelz Prior To Her Contract Expiring Because They Did Not Want Her Reaching Free Agency
IMPACT Wrestling have locked Tasha Steelz down with a new deal for the Knockout. Fightful Select revealed that the deal is a multi-year contract. IMPACT reportedly didn’t want the star to reach the period of her free agency, and immediately went for a contract. Initially, Steelz’s contract terms would...
WATCH: Shinsuke Nakamura Makes Grand Entrance For His Pro-Wrestling NOAH Return
Shinsuke Nakamura is back in Pro-Wrestling NOAH. Shinsuke Nakamura main evented Pro-Wrestling NOAH: The New Year 2023 against The Great Muta, who is retiring. Shinsuke Nakamura made a grand entrance for his NOAH return alongside a violinist and a drummer who played his WWE theme song. Draped in a white coat and doing his classic Nakamura-isms, it spewed all the charisma. You can check out the sick entrance below!
The Young Bucks Were Set For Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance At One Point
At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega will return to New Japan for the first time in four years. He will be squaring off against Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship at the show. While speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Bucks were also...
WrestleMania 39 Nearing Legitimate Sell Out For Both Nights
It looks like WrestleMania 39 will be packed houses on both nights of the event. Wrestletix has been tracking the WrestleMania 39 ticket sales and according to their data, the first batch of tickets is nearly sold out. SoFi Stadium has a maximum capacity of over 100,000 people, but the venue is currently configured for 51,146 fans. We’re fast approaching a sellout for both nights.
This Week’s SmackDown Sees Significant Jump In Viewership As John Cena Returns
WWE brought the final SmackDown of 2022, and it was a huge show. John Cena returned, and so did Charlotte Flair. But how did they do in the ratings?. According to Spoiler TV, the December 30th episode of WWE SmackDown brought an average viewership of 2.44 million, with a .5 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 16th’s episode of WWE SmackDown brought in an overnight viewership of 2.056 million, with a .5 in the 18 to 49 demographic. Interestingly enough, they averaged 2.056 million viewers for both hours of the show.
Eric Bischoff Says It Was His Decision To Make His Relationship With AEW Deteriorate
Eric Bischoff originally had a decent relationship with the company and its president Tony Khan. However, Eric Bischoff has been absent from AEW programming over the past several months since he grew critical of AEW’s booking decisions. Bischoff recently addressed his relationship with AEW during a recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet.
2023 for NJPW
2022 was a strange year for NJPW, the first half wasn’t a good as people expected it would be, but the last few months of 2022 were amazing for NJPW, and with that momentum carrying over to 2023. This year looks to be one of major opportunities for NJPW.
Belief That Pressure From Vince McMahon Caused Lars Sullivan To Leave Wrestling
Ever since Lars Sullivan made his televised debut in 2017, fans and WWE officials had high hopes for him. In fact, his promotion to the main roster was fast-tracked. However, his push came to a screeching halt when it was revealed that Lars had a history of hurling slurs on online message boards.
AEW Stars Reveal Their New Years Resolutions
2023 is upon us and every year on January 1st, people start their new year resolutions. This could be such as, going to the gym, working towards new goals or even trying a new hobby. Well, some AEW stars gave out their resolutions and we have some interesting ones to say the least. Ryan Nemeth, Sammy Guevara, Isaiah Kassidy, The Gunn’s, Best Friends and Danhausen all gave their resolutions, saying the likes of wanting to grow a mustache, wanting to be a good teacher, stop giving out their phone number, stop using the term “ass boys”, to be less cowardly, continue being undefeated and much more. You can check out all the resolutions below!
STARDOM Triangle Derby Opening Night Results – 1/3/23
STARDOM held their opening night of Triangle Derby on January 3, 2023. This is a six-woman tag team tournament and it aired on STARDOM World. Winners of each match gain 2 points in the tournament and draws gain each team 1 point. You can check out the results of the show below.
RevPro Seasons Beatings Results (12/30/22)
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Seasons Beatings event on December 30 from The Priory Centre in St. Neots, Cambridgeshire, England, UK. You can see the full results below. – Southside Women’s Championship: Dani Luna (c) def. Lucia Lee. – Zak Knight def. Shaun Jackson. – Gabriel Kidd def. Chris...
Suzu Suzuki Challenges Giulia For The World Of STARDOM Championship
Giulia has her first challenger. Today at STARDOM Triangle Derby, World Of STARDOM Champion Giulia, Thekla & Mai Sakurai battled Ram Kaichow, Maya Yukihi & Maika Ozaki in the main event of the show in a losing effort. Following the match, Suzu Suzuki made her way to the ring and confronted Giuilia. Suzu makes claim to the World of Stardom title and Giulia accepted the challenge for her first championship defense on February 4th in Osaka Japan. Giulia also mentioned that she will have a surprise for Suzu. What could it be?
Konosuke Takeshita In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Konosuke Takeshita has journeyed back to Japan for the New Year and has been spotted with a familiar face. With NJPW Wrestle Kingdom occurring on January 4th, the event is set for the Tokyo Dome and some unfamiliar faces have been rumored to appear at the event. Takeshita posted to...
