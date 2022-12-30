Read full article on original website
Seth Rollins Injured On WWE RAW, Helped Out After The Show
Seth Rollins needed helped out following RAW. Seth Rollins battled Austin Theory in the main event of RAW. Following the match, after RAW was off the air, fan footage shows that Seth Rollins tried to get out of the ring on his own, but fell. The ref then threw X up signifying an injury. Rollins was then helped out by referee’s and Corey Graves. It seems like Rollins injury is the same knee he injured back in 2015. You can see the video below.
Kevin Owens Needed Stiches After SmackDown
As seen on this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Kevin Owens and John Cena squared off against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Kevin Owens was busted open during the match, which was after Roman Reigns landed a stiff clothesline as a receipt for Owens’ slap at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.
Eric Bischoff Says Awesome Kong Was Hard To Work With
Awesome Kong was one of the best female wrestlers in TNA because of her sheer size and presence. However, Eric Bischoff claims that Awesome Kong was difficult to work with. During a recent episode of his 83 weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff claimed that while Awesome Kong was impressive, she wouldn’t have been a big star today because she was not easy to work with.
Jim Ross Never Wants To Talk About The Montreal Screwjob Again
The Montreal Screwjob will live in infamy for the events that transpired on that faithful night for the WWE. To this day, people talk about the incident. However, former WWE commentator Jim Ross has made it clear that he doesn’t want to talk about the Montreal Screwjob ever again on his Grilling JR podcast.
Eric Bischoff Loved AJ Styles – Claire Lynch Storyline In IMPACT: “I Had A Blast On That One”
The infamous Claire Lynch storyline was started in 2012 when Bad Influence accused Dixie Carter and AJ Styles of having an affair, However, it was later revealed revealed that Styles and Dixie were trying to help out a girl who was a drug addict called Claire Lynch. Bad Influence then...
Watch: Zelina Vega Slaps The Taste Out Of Madcap Moss’ Mouth At WWE Live Event
A six-person tag team match starring Zelina Vega occurred at a recent WWE live event in Miami, Florida. The fight featured both male and female superstars, with the 2021 Queen’s Crown winner and Madcap Moss colliding in a noteworthy moment. Last Thursday, Vega joined forces with Legado Del Fantasma comrades Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.
Belief That Pressure From Vince McMahon Caused Lars Sullivan To Leave Wrestling
Ever since Lars Sullivan made his televised debut in 2017, fans and WWE officials had high hopes for him. In fact, his promotion to the main roster was fast-tracked. However, his push came to a screeching halt when it was revealed that Lars had a history of hurling slurs on online message boards.
WATCH: Shinsuke Nakamura Makes Grand Entrance For His Pro-Wrestling NOAH Return
Shinsuke Nakamura is back in Pro-Wrestling NOAH. Shinsuke Nakamura main evented Pro-Wrestling NOAH: The New Year 2023 against The Great Muta, who is retiring. Shinsuke Nakamura made a grand entrance for his NOAH return alongside a violinist and a drummer who played his WWE theme song. Draped in a white coat and doing his classic Nakamura-isms, it spewed all the charisma. You can check out the sick entrance below!
WrestleMania 39 Nearing Legitimate Sell Out For Both Nights
It looks like WrestleMania 39 will be packed houses on both nights of the event. Wrestletix has been tracking the WrestleMania 39 ticket sales and according to their data, the first batch of tickets is nearly sold out. SoFi Stadium has a maximum capacity of over 100,000 people, but the venue is currently configured for 51,146 fans. We’re fast approaching a sellout for both nights.
The Young Bucks Were Set For Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance At One Point
At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega will return to New Japan for the first time in four years. He will be squaring off against Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship at the show. While speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Bucks were also...
Eric Bischoff Says It Was His Decision To Make His Relationship With AEW Deteriorate
Eric Bischoff originally had a decent relationship with the company and its president Tony Khan. However, Eric Bischoff has been absent from AEW programming over the past several months since he grew critical of AEW’s booking decisions. Bischoff recently addressed his relationship with AEW during a recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet.
AEW Stars Reveal Their New Years Resolutions
2023 is upon us and every year on January 1st, people start their new year resolutions. This could be such as, going to the gym, working towards new goals or even trying a new hobby. Well, some AEW stars gave out their resolutions and we have some interesting ones to say the least. Ryan Nemeth, Sammy Guevara, Isaiah Kassidy, The Gunn’s, Best Friends and Danhausen all gave their resolutions, saying the likes of wanting to grow a mustache, wanting to be a good teacher, stop giving out their phone number, stop using the term “ass boys”, to be less cowardly, continue being undefeated and much more. You can check out all the resolutions below!
This Week’s SmackDown Sees Significant Jump In Viewership As John Cena Returns
WWE brought the final SmackDown of 2022, and it was a huge show. John Cena returned, and so did Charlotte Flair. But how did they do in the ratings?. According to Spoiler TV, the December 30th episode of WWE SmackDown brought an average viewership of 2.44 million, with a .5 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 16th’s episode of WWE SmackDown brought in an overnight viewership of 2.056 million, with a .5 in the 18 to 49 demographic. Interestingly enough, they averaged 2.056 million viewers for both hours of the show.
Road Dogg Produced This Week’s Bray Wyatt Segment On SmackDown
Road Dogg continues to produce Bray Wyatt’s segments. LA Knight interrupted Bray Wyatt during his segment and challenged him to a match at The Royal Rumble, which Wyatt accepted. Uncle Howdy appeared again and made his way to the ring for the first time. As he stood in the ring with Bray Wyatt, he struck and hit Wyatt with Sister Abigail before leaving.
WCW Canceled “Avengers Style” Storyline
WCW were ready to have the Avengers before the Avengers. According to Vince Russo on Wrestling Binge, the WCW Avengers concept was inspired by the popular Marvel Comics superhero team, the Avengers. Hogan was set to play the leader of the group, with other wrestlers filling out the roster. However, the storyline was never fully realized, much to the frustration of Russo and the creative team.
Shinsuke Nakamura Addresses His Status For Wrestle Kingdom 17
Shinsuke Nakamura faced off against The Great Muta at the NOAH The New Year show on January 1st, 2023. After a hard-fought battle, it was Nakamura who stood tall and won the match. With Nakamura currently staying in Japan, many fans wondered whether he will make his way to Wrestle...
RevPro Seasons Beatings Results (12/30/22)
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Seasons Beatings event on December 30 from The Priory Centre in St. Neots, Cambridgeshire, England, UK. You can see the full results below. – Southside Women’s Championship: Dani Luna (c) def. Lucia Lee. – Zak Knight def. Shaun Jackson. – Gabriel Kidd def. Chris...
Kenny Omega Questioned His Passion For Wrestling After Stint In WWE Developmental
Omega wrestled for Deep South Wrestling, a former WWE developmental territory. In October 2005, Omega was sent to Deep South Wrestling and was given a tryout. He was then given a full-time contract, but did not end up staying all that long. In fact, Omega requested his release in August...
Daddi Doom Not Signed To AEW Despite Dynamite Appearance
Despite having friends in high places in the company, Daddi Doom has not been signed by AEW. On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF would appear during Bryan Danielson’s match with Ethan Page from a skybox, joined by a woman who MJF announced was the only hot chick in Portland.
Jon Moxley Segment Added To AEW Dynamite
Moxley will be in Seattle. Jon Moxley has recently been on a tear to defend himself against the angry Adam Page who is looking for revenge after Moxley put him on the shelf. The two are set to have a match next week at AEW’s LA show if Page is cleared. But this week, Jon Moxley will speak live on AEW Dynamite. AEW has added this segment to the show with the hint that Moxley is anticipating a medical update from Hangman.
