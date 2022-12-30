ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WAVY News 10

Blog: Heat surges in the east. Central U.S. rain and storms.

Remember about a week ago when a huge portion of the U.S. was in the deep freeze and everybody thought “here we go….It’s gonna be a cold Winter now!” Well….maybe not. The eastern 1/3rd of the country is currently in a January heat wave. Today many temperatures east of the Mississippi River will run about 20-25 degrees above average.
NORFOLK, VA

