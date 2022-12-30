Read full article on original website
Related
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
‘To Hell with It’: A GOP Congressman Reflects on His One Term in Trump’s Party
Michigan’s Peter Meijer torches Trump, Democratic ‘cynicism’ and won’t rule out another run.
Outgoing Republican leaders condemn Santos, suggest resignation
"He would not be on the committee that I led," Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas) said on "Fox News Sunday."
Santos vows to support McCarthy for speaker
The New York Republican would be sworn in after the House elects a leader.
Meet the House GOP’s newly crowned comedy king
From the borderline to the unpredictable to the absolutely random, everyone in the House GOP has a story about Tim Burchett.
Grab a Beer, Don’t Stay Too Long and More Advice for the New Class of Congress
14 retiring lawmakers on what new members of Congress really need to know.
Inside the Jan. 6 committee’s massive new evidence trove
The panel's evidence provides the clearest glimpse yet at the well-coordinated effort by some Trump allies to help Trump seize a second term he didn’t win.
Biden begins 2023 with a stronger hand to play and an inclination to play it
A reelection announcement is not yet finalized. But, should it come, it may be sooner than expected.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: The House GOP’s epic game of chicken
Welcome to the 118th Congress, the new Republican House majority, and one of the most unpredictable and potentially chaotic scenarios we’ve seen on Capitol Hill. The House will gavel in at noon, and following a prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance and a quorum call, the clerk will immediately start the live roll call to elect the next speaker. GOP Leader KEVIN McCARTHY, however, still hasn’t clinched the votes he needs, and the day could drag late into the night, we’re told, as Republicans grapple with choosing their leader.
