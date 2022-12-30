Read full article on original website
Akron PD ask for help in pedestrian hit-skip crash
Akron police are asking the public for help to identify the driver who allegedly hit a pedestrian on Tuesday morning in the area of East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue southbound at North Main Street, then drove away.
WHIZ
Davidson Arrested in West Virginia
Jacob Davidson, the man accused of shooting at law enforcement in November and then escaping custody last week, was arrested Sunday night in West Virginia. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page only that Davidson had been arrested. In November, Davidson was see on officer body-cam...
Woman dead, 5-year-old injured in Akron shooting
A woman has died and a 5-year-old girl is injured after a shooting in Akron Saturday.
cleveland19.com
Police: 35-year-old man killed in Akron residential shooting
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a 35-year-old man was shot and killed in an Akron residence late Saturday night. Police say officers arrived at the 1200 block of Louisiana Avenue after they received a call about a shooting victim who was outside. Officers located the victim and determined the...
2 fatal shootings in Akron on New Year's Eve: Timeline of shootings
AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police are asking for help from the public after two deadly shootings on New Year's Eve. Here is a timeline of when and where the separate incidents happened:. 7:45 p.m. Brittain Road. A 38-year-old woman was killed and a 5-year-old girl was injured after a...
3 men hospitalized after New Year’s Day Canton house fire
Three men are being hospitalized after a house fire in Canton Sunday morning.
cleveland19.com
Stark County woman arrested for 6th OVI, OSHP says
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
Suspect leads officers on chase, ends in crash with pregnant woman in car: Police
Police are searching for a Cleveland man who led officers from several west side departments on a high speed pursuit that ended in a crash early Friday morning.
cleveland19.com
Man dies after losing control of his car in Akron
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man died Saturday after losing control of his car while speeding, according to Akron police. Officers said the driver was eastbound on I-76 near the Kenmore Blvd. exit when he lost control and went off the right side of the highway around 2:40 p.m.
Man arrested Wednesday after father found dead Christmas Eve
RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Shiloh, Ohio, man previously reported missing from his father's Richland County home was arrested Wednesday after his father was found dead in the home on Christmas Eve. The Wyandot County Sheriff's Office received a call Wednesday night "from a concerned person regarding Robert...
cleveland19.com
Thieves target distracted Summit County parents dropping off kids at daycare
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg police are searching for two thieves they believe are targeting preoccupied parents dropping off their kids at daycare. Twinsburg mom Paige Pennington said she was just dropping off her 3-year-old twin boys to daycare on Thursday just like she does every day. She ran...
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed in I-77 Crash Near Bolivar
LAWRENCE TWP., TUSCARAWAS CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man whose car had broken down on Southbound I-77 near the Bolivar exit around midnight Thursday night was killed. He was struck from behind by another vehicle. The unnamed 38-year-old victim was parked along the right shoulder...
animalpetitions.org
Horses Found Dead in Field With Puncture Wounds Deserve Justice
Goal: Find and capture the person(s) responsible for attacking and killing two horses. One horse was found dead in a field and another was found writhing in pain. Both horses had puncture wounds above their right eyes. When the owner of the farm in North Bloomfield Township, Ohio, discovered his horses in this condition, he notified authorities. Unfortunately, the injured horse was deemed mortally injured and was euthanized.
wtuz.com
Drug Impairment Suspected Factor in Fatal Crash
An investigation is underway for a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead. The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was called Thursday just before 11:50pm, to the accident on Interstate 77, near the Bolivar exit. Sgt. Clinton Armstrong says there was a disabled Honda Pilot sitting...
Couple charged with counterfeiting: Bay Village police blotter
Police stopped a driver for a traffic violation on December 21. After speaking with the female driver, the officer suspected drugs were in the car. A probable cause search was conducted, and police found a large sum of fake U.S. currency. A 33-year-old woman and 45-year-old man, both from Cleveland, were charged with counterfeiting.
New Year’s Day 1953: Hank Williams Sr. dies in West Virginia
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On New Year’s Day 69 years ago in 1953, one of the most famous country singers in America would take their last breath in West Virginia. Hank Williams Sr. who was one of the most popular artists at the time was on his way to a New Year’s concert in Canton, Ohio. He was scheduled to perform in Charleston, WV the day before but had to cancel due to an ice storm.
Mount Vernon News
Sheriff's Sale Case #19FR09-0276
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES FIDUCARIES, DEVISEES AND DONEES OF GLEN R ANDERSON, et al. By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, JANUARY 20, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:
The winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' is…
The winner of a brand new home worth over $650,000 was announced Saturday night on News 5 Cleveland. Find out the name the winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' here.
Canton man dies after vehicle crashes into his disabled car
A Canton man has died after crashing into a disabled vehicle on the side of Interstate 77 in Tuscarawas County late Thursday night.
