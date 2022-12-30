ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

Davidson Arrested in West Virginia

Jacob Davidson, the man accused of shooting at law enforcement in November and then escaping custody last week, was arrested Sunday night in West Virginia. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page only that Davidson had been arrested. In November, Davidson was see on officer body-cam...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: 35-year-old man killed in Akron residential shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a 35-year-old man was shot and killed in an Akron residence late Saturday night. Police say officers arrived at the 1200 block of Louisiana Avenue after they received a call about a shooting victim who was outside. Officers located the victim and determined the...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County woman arrested for 6th OVI, OSHP says

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Man dies after losing control of his car in Akron

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man died Saturday after losing control of his car while speeding, according to Akron police. Officers said the driver was eastbound on I-76 near the Kenmore Blvd. exit when he lost control and went off the right side of the highway around 2:40 p.m.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Killed in I-77 Crash Near Bolivar

LAWRENCE TWP., TUSCARAWAS CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man whose car had broken down on Southbound I-77 near the Bolivar exit around midnight Thursday night was killed. He was struck from behind by another vehicle. The unnamed 38-year-old victim was parked along the right shoulder...
CANTON, OH
animalpetitions.org

Horses Found Dead in Field With Puncture Wounds Deserve Justice

Goal: Find and capture the person(s) responsible for attacking and killing two horses. One horse was found dead in a field and another was found writhing in pain. Both horses had puncture wounds above their right eyes. When the owner of the farm in North Bloomfield Township, Ohio, discovered his horses in this condition, he notified authorities. Unfortunately, the injured horse was deemed mortally injured and was euthanized.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Drug Impairment Suspected Factor in Fatal Crash

An investigation is underway for a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead. The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was called Thursday just before 11:50pm, to the accident on Interstate 77, near the Bolivar exit. Sgt. Clinton Armstrong says there was a disabled Honda Pilot sitting...
CANTON, OH
Lootpress

New Year’s Day 1953: Hank Williams Sr. dies in West Virginia

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On New Year’s Day 69 years ago in 1953, one of the most famous country singers in America would take their last breath in West Virginia. Hank Williams Sr. who was one of the most popular artists at the time was on his way to a New Year’s concert in Canton, Ohio. He was scheduled to perform in Charleston, WV the day before but had to cancel due to an ice storm.
OAK HILL, WV
Mount Vernon News

Sheriff's Sale Case #19FR09-0276

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES FIDUCARIES, DEVISEES AND DONEES OF GLEN R ANDERSON, et al. By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, JANUARY 20, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:
KNOX COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy