Larry Bird on how important Dennis Johnson was to the Boston Celtics

Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images

While legendary Boston Celtics point guard Dennis Johnson had won a title (and even that season’s finals Most Valuable Player Award) with the Seattle SuperSonics in 1979, doubters questioned his ability to play the game at a high level — apart from his athleticism — before he was traded to the Boston Celtics in 1983.

In fact, many believed his game might be too one-dimensional to be a good fit on the Celtics during the prime years of the Larry Bird-Robert Parish-Kevin McHale era. Larry Legend said as much in a speech praising just how wrong he was about DJ’s potential ahead of his being the floor general for Boston’s 1984 and 1986 titles.

Take a look at the clip embedded below courtesy of the folks at the All Basketball TV YouTube channel to hear that speech for yourself.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ