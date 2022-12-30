ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Larry Bird's greatest game: 'I should have quit right there'

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
Larry Joe Bird peaked as a basketball player on June 8, 1986, according to the folks behind the “Book of Basketball” YouTube channel.

“I should have quit right there,” offered the Hick From French Lick of the game in question, in which Bird won his third and final NBA championship with the Boston Celtics, joining those earned in 1981 and 1984.

The game in question was a 114-97 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of that season’s finals. Larry Legend hung 29 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists and 3 steals in his 46 minutes of game time. Bird rested for a total of two minutes of game time that night.

Take a look at the clip embedded below for an in-depth account of the people who made that game happen with their own play recounting one of Bird’s most complete — and important — games.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

