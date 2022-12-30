ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 1

Related
MIX 106

The Most-Searched Conspiracy in Idaho Actually Makes Sense

I've always been convinced that aliens and UFOs are a thing, especially in Idaho. I feel like believing that the government covering it up is more widely accepted than ever, especially with the government declassifying files that show unexplained activity in the skies and even space. I've always said, if that's what they're showing us, what aren't they showing us? Surely, the people of Idaho would want to know... right? Not so fast.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

The Number Of Californians Moving to Boise In 2023 Is…Something

Hey kids, did you know lots of folks from California have been relocating to Boise in recent years?. If you somehow didn't hear that, then you definitely aren't on any type of social media, because it's pretty much all anyone from Idaho talks about. Yes, some people from California are moving to Boise to start a new life, and yes, we have numbers to back it up.
BOISE, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Is It Illegal to Carry a Gun In an Idaho Bar?

Fact: all citizens 18 years and older can legally posses and carry a firearm in the Great Gem State. Trigger Control: we appreciate the solid example of trigger control displayed in the photo below. Idaho + Conceal Carry. Fact: all citizens 18 years and older do not need a permit...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

There Is Only One Glacier in Idaho And It Has A Deadly History

I recently saw someone post on social media that the elevation of Boise was around 2,730 feet above sea level. So naturally, I wanted to fact-check and learned that the Boise airport is 2,871 MSL while the surrounding area is between 2,500 and 2,850 MSL according to Weather.gov. But when I was looking for the highest point in Idaho, I came across what I realized to be Idaho's only glacier.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

How a Malad banker became the second Latter-day Saint Democrat to serve as Idaho’s governor

IDAHO FALLS – John Victor Evans was Idaho’s second Democratic governor in 30 years when he took office in 1977. His predecessor, Cecil Andrus, had earned the majority vote over the Republican incumbent, Don Samuelson, in the 1970 election. His victory was due, in large part, to his stance on environmental issues. Two years before, a New York-based company had filed a mining claim in the White Clouds area of what is now Sawtooth National Park. Large amounts of molybdenum, an alloy used to strengthen steel, had been discovered, according to emeritus University of Idaho professor Katherine Aiken. The company wanted to build an access road to begin mining operations.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Why St. Luke’s made its own HMO-style insurance plan for Idaho

St. Luke’s Health System grew rapidly over the past decade — acquiring and making deals with Idaho and Oregon medical practices and hospitals. As it grew, St. Luke’s executives described a master plan to curb the costs of health care — and to ensure that care actually makes people healthier. One milestone in that plan […] The post Why St. Luke’s made its own HMO-style insurance plan for Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
mtpr.org

More Montanans are considering 'green burials'

Some Montana residents are exploring ways to make death more eco-friendly. It’s known as a green burial. That means no headstones, no coffins and no embalming. Jo Gmazel and her husband Matt Bartley often talked about death, but the conversations were lighthearted and full of 'what ifs.'. "And one...
MONTANA STATE
Post Register

Snowpack is looking great...for now

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
PROVO, UT
KXLY

Idaho murder suspect pulled over twice during road trip from WA to PA

SPOKANE, Wash. — New details have emerged regarding the days before Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was arrested. According to Kohberger’s public defender, Kohberger and his father were pulled over twice during their road trip from Pullman, Washington to Pennsylvania. According to ABC’s Kayna Whitworth, Kohberger and his...
PULLMAN, WA
95.7 KEZJ

45 Images of What Happiness Looked Like in Boise, Idaho in 2022

For many, 2022 proved to be as challenging as 2020 or 2021. While there were some really low lows, there were also some very high highs!. This year’s news cycle was a lot to deal with. Record high inflation, the war in Ukraine, a school shooting that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers, the Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade, four University of Idaho students being murdered in their sleep and a disastrous holiday travel season…these are some of the headlines that many of us wish we never had to read.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idahoans Brave Cold Temperatures for a Great Cause [photos]

Hundreds of Idahoans braved the less than thirty-degree temperatures on New Year's Day to take the Polar Plunge. Unlike some folks recovering from too much partying welcoming in 2023, these Idahoans traveled to Lucky Peak Reservoir for a great cause. Idahoans in the Treasure Valley have been plunging in January's chilly temps for twenty years.
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy