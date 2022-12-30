Read full article on original website
The Most-Searched Conspiracy in Idaho Actually Makes Sense
I've always been convinced that aliens and UFOs are a thing, especially in Idaho. I feel like believing that the government covering it up is more widely accepted than ever, especially with the government declassifying files that show unexplained activity in the skies and even space. I've always said, if that's what they're showing us, what aren't they showing us? Surely, the people of Idaho would want to know... right? Not so fast.
The Number Of Californians Moving to Boise In 2023 Is…Something
Hey kids, did you know lots of folks from California have been relocating to Boise in recent years?. If you somehow didn't hear that, then you definitely aren't on any type of social media, because it's pretty much all anyone from Idaho talks about. Yes, some people from California are moving to Boise to start a new life, and yes, we have numbers to back it up.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Is It Illegal to Carry a Gun In an Idaho Bar?
Fact: all citizens 18 years and older can legally posses and carry a firearm in the Great Gem State. Trigger Control: we appreciate the solid example of trigger control displayed in the photo below. Idaho + Conceal Carry. Fact: all citizens 18 years and older do not need a permit...
Cost of eggs have more than doubled in Boise since last June
BOISE, Idaho — The cost of eggs have increased 49.1% from Nov. 2021 to Nov. 2022, according to the latest numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). However, a more recent timeframe shows a more drastic reality for Treasure Valley Idahoans. KTVB documented the real-time cost of...
Stop Blaming Californians For Not Being Happy In Idaho Anymore
Stop blaming Californians for your unhappiness in Idaho. Yes, Idaho has for the last five years led the country in population growth. With an estimated 1.9 million people in Idaho, it shows no signs of slowing down. Don't worry people moving here don't want to change the political climate here in Idaho.
These New Years Resolutions Idaho Must Consider & Steer Clear Of
Boise, Idaho - I like asking for your opinions, especially since I'm still fairly new to the area. I feel if I can get you involved in the conversation I'll have better answers to share with readers. So what did I ask this time? It has to do with New...
3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Monday. The post 3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
There Is Only One Glacier in Idaho And It Has A Deadly History
I recently saw someone post on social media that the elevation of Boise was around 2,730 feet above sea level. So naturally, I wanted to fact-check and learned that the Boise airport is 2,871 MSL while the surrounding area is between 2,500 and 2,850 MSL according to Weather.gov. But when I was looking for the highest point in Idaho, I came across what I realized to be Idaho's only glacier.
How a Malad banker became the second Latter-day Saint Democrat to serve as Idaho’s governor
IDAHO FALLS – John Victor Evans was Idaho’s second Democratic governor in 30 years when he took office in 1977. His predecessor, Cecil Andrus, had earned the majority vote over the Republican incumbent, Don Samuelson, in the 1970 election. His victory was due, in large part, to his stance on environmental issues. Two years before, a New York-based company had filed a mining claim in the White Clouds area of what is now Sawtooth National Park. Large amounts of molybdenum, an alloy used to strengthen steel, had been discovered, according to emeritus University of Idaho professor Katherine Aiken. The company wanted to build an access road to begin mining operations.
Why St. Luke’s made its own HMO-style insurance plan for Idaho
St. Luke’s Health System grew rapidly over the past decade — acquiring and making deals with Idaho and Oregon medical practices and hospitals. As it grew, St. Luke’s executives described a master plan to curb the costs of health care — and to ensure that care actually makes people healthier. One milestone in that plan […] The post Why St. Luke’s made its own HMO-style insurance plan for Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
More Montanans are considering 'green burials'
Some Montana residents are exploring ways to make death more eco-friendly. It’s known as a green burial. That means no headstones, no coffins and no embalming. Jo Gmazel and her husband Matt Bartley often talked about death, but the conversations were lighthearted and full of 'what ifs.'. "And one...
Snowpack is looking great...for now
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
Idaho murder suspect pulled over twice during road trip from WA to PA
SPOKANE, Wash. — New details have emerged regarding the days before Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was arrested. According to Kohberger’s public defender, Kohberger and his father were pulled over twice during their road trip from Pullman, Washington to Pennsylvania. According to ABC’s Kayna Whitworth, Kohberger and his...
45 Images of What Happiness Looked Like in Boise, Idaho in 2022
For many, 2022 proved to be as challenging as 2020 or 2021. While there were some really low lows, there were also some very high highs!. This year’s news cycle was a lot to deal with. Record high inflation, the war in Ukraine, a school shooting that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers, the Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade, four University of Idaho students being murdered in their sleep and a disastrous holiday travel season…these are some of the headlines that many of us wish we never had to read.
Background of Idaho murder suspect tops list of most-read stories in 2022
SPOKANE, Wash - The arrest of a suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students came on the second to last day of 2022. A story on the suspect's background was the most-read story of the year on kxly.com.
VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?
Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
Check Out These Polar Plunge Photos For Make A Wish Idaho
Looking to pass the time? Nothing but photos from this year's Polar Plunge. Some folks wore a lot of clothes, while others, we'll let you decide. Happy New Year!. Idahoans get cold for Make A Wish Idaho. 45 Images of What Happiness Looked Like in Boise, Idaho in 2022. As...
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student...
Idahoans Brave Cold Temperatures for a Great Cause [photos]
Hundreds of Idahoans braved the less than thirty-degree temperatures on New Year's Day to take the Polar Plunge. Unlike some folks recovering from too much partying welcoming in 2023, these Idahoans traveled to Lucky Peak Reservoir for a great cause. Idahoans in the Treasure Valley have been plunging in January's chilly temps for twenty years.
