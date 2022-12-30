Read full article on original website
European Stocks Turn In Positive Performance, Close On Firm Note
(RTTNews) - European stocks closed on a firm note on Tuesday with investors indulging in some strong buying at several counters as they assessed the impact of China's decision to relax Covid-related restrictions, and reacted to the data showing a drop in Germany's consumer price inflation. After a firm start...
Invest Like Warren Buffett: Buy These 3 Stocks for the Next Bull Market
Warren Buffett has been shopping this year. In the years leading up to 2022, the famed value investor had been sitting on a growing stockpile of cash and was more prone to repurchasing shares of his own company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), than buying other stocks at what he viewed as mostly overpriced. This contrarian thinking has served Buffett and company well, and with the bear market hitting the reset on stock valuations this year, the Oracle of Omaha has begun buying businesses again in earnest.
U.S. Stocks Seeing Continued Weakness After Early Downturn
(RTTNews) - Stocks showed a notable downturn in morning trading on Tuesday and have seen further downside since then. The major averages have pulled back well off their early highs and firmly into negative territory. Currently, the major averages are just off their lows of the session. The Dow is...
2 Remarkable Growth Stocks Set to Soar in 2023, According to Wall Street
For many investors, 2022 was nothing short of catastrophic. Fueled by high inflation and rising interest rates, the S&P 500 delivered its worst performance since the financial crisis in 2008 (down 19.5% for the year), and the Bloomberg Aggregate U.S. Bond Index fell more than 13%, marking its worst performance since its inception in 1976.
Value Investing is the Key Now: 4 High Earnings Yield Picks
2022 was a brutal year for the U.S. stock markets, with all three major indices, including S&P 500, Dow Jones and NASDAQ booking their worst drop since the 2008 financial crisis. The indices snapped a three-year winning streak and recorded the first yearly drop since 2018. The S&P 500, NASDAQ and Dow Jones tumbled about 20%, 33% and 9%, respectively, last year. The Russia-Ukraine war, devastated supply chain systems, an ultra-hawkish Fed, stubborn inflation and recessionary fears upended markets.
3 Dividend Kings to Buy for 2023
Top dividend stocks have risen to the occasion during the market downturn and provided investors superior returns while padding their investment accounts with some extra cash. Three great examples are PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG). All have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index. These companies have solid financials, earn regular sales at grocery stores, and have at least a 50-year streak of growing dividends to shareholders -- earning them the coveted label of Dividend King.
Top Stocks To Buy In 2023? 2 Tech Stocks To Watch
Technology stocks, also known as tech stocks, are shares of companies that produce and sell technology products and services. These companies can range from small startups to large, well-established firms, and they can operate in a variety of tech-related industries, such as software, hardware, the internet, and telecommunications. Tech stocks...
What Stocks To Invest In Now? 3 Defensive Stocks To Watch
In the stock market, there are a variety of different types of stocks. One type to consider is known as defensive stocks. Defensive stocks can provide investors with a way to hedge against volatility in the stock market and reduce risk. But what exactly are defensive stocks and how do they work? Let’s take a closer look.
U.S. Stocks Move To The Downside As Early Buying Interest Fades
(RTTNews) - After failing to sustain an early upward move, stocks have moved to the downside over the course of morning trading on Tuesday. The major averages have pulled back well off their highs of the session and into negative territory. Currently, the major averages are off their worst levels...
Why Booz Allen (BAH) Stock is Up 13% in the Past Six Months
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH has had an impressive run over the past six months. The stock has gained 12.6% compared with the 12.4% rise of the industry it belongs to and 0.5% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Reasons for the Upside. Booz Allen has developed its...
Shares of SM Now Oversold
In trading on Tuesday, shares of SM Energy Co. (Symbol: SM) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $31.6101 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
"Technofundamentals": 3 Top-Ranked Stocks with Strong Fundamentals and Technicals
Earnings estimate revisions are the most powerful force impacting stock prices. Harnessing the power of Earnings Estimate Revisions can supercharge your portfolio. Strong EPS estimates leading to strong performance is not just an assumption – it’s backed by data. Zack’s data shows that stocks whose earnings estimates are being raised are likely to outperform the S&P 500 year after year. Stocks that hold a Zack’s Ranking of 1 exhibit this essential characteristic.
3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in January
If you're looking to give your portfolio a refresh to start the new year, one great way to do so is by adding some dividend-paying tech stocks to it. They offer an unusual combination of income and growth, and better yet, they have an established pattern of outperforming the market. These three in particular look like top stock buys in January.
Is DecisionPoint Systems (DPSI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Here's Why Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Here's Why Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) is a Strong Growth Stock
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Elon Musk Right About Tesla Stock?
CEO Elon Musk has some simple advice for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) employees sweating 2022's 65% setback for the company's stock price: Ignore it. At first blush, the suggestion seems a bit insensitive -- even teetering on being tone-deaf. Tesla shares make up a good bit of many employees' compensation packages. These workers are seeing their net worth wither away rather quickly, and dramatically. Non-Tesla-employee investors are seeing the same.
Here's Why ITT (ITT) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
NGD vs. GOLD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Mining - Gold stocks have likely encountered both New Gold (NGD) and Barrick Gold (GOLD). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. The best way to find great value stocks...
What Makes Valneva SE Sponsored ADR (VALN) a New Buy Stock
Investors might want to bet on Valneva SE Sponsored ADR (VALN), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks...
