WEATHER TO WATCH: Rain and mild temperatures for New Year's Eve

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

NOW : Cool overnight with increasing clouds into Saturday morning.

NEXT : A period of light to moderate rain for New Year's Eve afternoon and night, ending shortly after midnight.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says temperatures will stay mild into 2023 with showers on Saturday.

FORECAST :

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds with areas of patchy fog into early Saturday morning. Lows around 39.

SATURDAY - NEW YEAR'S EVE : WEATHER TO WATCH -A cloudy start with light to moderate rain developing into the afternoon. The rain will be on-and-off at times. Highs around 53 degrees. Lows near 46. Rain tapers off after midnight.

SUNDAY - NEW YEAR'S DAY : Sun and clouds, breezy. Wind gusts of 15 to 25 mph. Highs around 53 degrees. Lows near 34.

NEXT WEEK : Nice on Monday before conditions turn unsettled midweek. A couple of showers on Tuesday. More numerous showers are possible on Wednesday. Temperatures will become more seasonable by next Friday.

